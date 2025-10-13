SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Castle Biosciences to Release Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025

October 13, 2025 | 
2 min read

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care, today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended Sept. 30, 2025, after the close of market on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025.

Company management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day.

Conference Call and Webcast Details
A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed here: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/153584002, or via the webcast link on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website: https://ir.castlebiosciences.com/overview/default.aspx. Please access the webcast at least 10 minutes before the conference call start time. A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the conference call.

To access the live conference call via phone, please dial 1 833 470 1428 from the United States, at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call, using the access code 735311. International dial-in numbers are available here: https://www.netroadshow.com/conferencing/global-numbers?confId=89205; please use the same access code above to join the call.

There will be a brief Question and Answer session following management commentary.

About Castle Biosciences
Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a leading diagnostics company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care. The Company aims to transform disease management by keeping people first: patients, clinicians, employees and investors.

Castle’s current portfolio consists of tests for skin cancers, Barrett’s esophagus and uveal melanoma. Additionally, the Company has active research and development programs for tests in these and other diseases with high clinical need, including its test in development to help guide systemic therapy selection for patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis seeking biologic treatment. To learn more, please visit www.CastleBiosciences.com and connect with us on LinkedInFacebookX and Instagram. 

DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, i31-SLNB, i31-ROR, DecisionDx-SCC, MyPath Melanoma, TissueCypher, DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME and DecisionDx-UMSeq are trademarks of Castle Biosciences, Inc.

Investor Contact:
Camilla Zuckero
czuckero@castlebiosciences.com

Media Contact:
Allison Marshall
amarshall@castlebiosciences.com

Source: Castle Biosciences Inc.


Texas Earnings Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Highway in Phoenix, Arizona leading toward downtown at sunset
Cell and Gene Therapy
Meeting on the Mesa Arrives Amid Mixed Signals for Cell and Gene Therapy
October 6, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Ben Hargreaves
Multiple sclerosis damaged myelin or MS autoimmune disease with healthy nerve with exposed fibre with scarrred cell sheath loss as a 3D illustration.
Multiple sclerosis
Beyond BTK Inhibitors: Next Gen MS Treatments Could Transcend Symptom Management
October 6, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Ben Hargreaves
CDC
Republicans Ratchet Up Pressure as Monarez Levels Damning Allegations Against Kennedy
September 17, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Pii, A JABIL COMPANY
Webinar: Bridging Formulation & Device | Integrated Supply Chain Strategies for US Pharma Manufacturing
September 17, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
BioSpace Insights