SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Castle Biosciences to Participate in Upcoming March 2025 Investor Conferences

February 26, 2025 | 
1 min read

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$CSTL #CastleBiosciences--Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care, today announced that its executive management is scheduled to present a company overview at the following investor conferences next month:


  • Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference on March 10, 2025, at 1:40 p.m. Eastern time.
  • KeyBanc Capital Markets Healthcare Forum, occurring virtually on March 18, 2025, at 11:15 a.m. Eastern time.

Live audio webcasts of the Company’s presentations will be available by visiting Castle Biosciences’ website at https://ir.castlebiosciences.com/events-presentations/default.aspx. Replays of the webcasts will be available following the conclusion of the broadcasts.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a leading diagnostics company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care. The Company aims to transform disease management by keeping people first: patients, clinicians, employees and investors.

Castle’s current portfolio consists of tests for skin cancers, Barrett’s esophagus, mental health conditions and uveal melanoma. Additionally, the Company has active research and development programs for tests in these and other diseases with high clinical need, including its test in development to help guide systemic therapy selection for patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis seeking biologic treatment. To learn more, please visit www.CastleBiosciences.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, i31-SLNB, i31-ROR, DecisionDx-SCC, MyPath Melanoma, DiffDx-Melanoma, TissueCypher, IDgenetix, DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME and DecisionDx-UMSeq are trademarks of Castle Biosciences, Inc.

Contacts

Investor Contact:
Camilla Zuckero
czuckero@castlebiosciences.com

Media Contact:
Allison Marshall
amarshall@castlebiosciences.com

Texas Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Businessman holding a dart aiming at the target - business targeting, aiming, focus concept. Art collage.
Cancer
BMS, Pfizer Challenge Colorectal Cancer Standard Care With ASCO GI Readouts
January 27, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Job Trends
BioSpace Showcases Life Sciences Hubs in 2025 Hotbed Maps
January 21, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Chantal Dresner
San Francisco, USA - May 20, 2022: historic Cable Car Powell Hyde Line on turntable at Powell Street terminal at Market Street in downtown San Francisco, California CA, USA.
Pipeline
JPM25 Day 3: AbbVie, Gilead, GSK and Dyne
January 16, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Aerial view of the San Francisco skyline
Pipeline
JPM25 Day Two: Roche, Amgen, Merck, Lilly and Biogen
January 15, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac