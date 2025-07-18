Castle Biosciences Honored with Multiple Top Workplaces Awards Recognizing the Company’s Strong Culture

Castle earns recognition as a national Healthcare Industry Top Workplace, an Arizona Top Workplace and receives five Top Workplaces Culture Excellence awards

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care, today announced that it has earned multiple awards through the 2025 Top Workplaces program: a third consecutive national Healthcare Industry Top Workplaces award, with Castle ranking third among other recognized companies in its size bracket; a fourth consecutive regional Arizona Top Workplaces award from AZ Central; and consecutive national Top Workplaces Culture Excellence awards for Innovation, Work-Life Flexibility, Compensation & Benefits, Leadership and Purpose & Values.

“Being recognized as a Top Workplace, year after year, demonstrates the incredible strength of our Castle team and commitment to our shared mission to improve health through innovative tests that guide patient care,” said Derek Maetzold, president and chief executive officer of Castle Biosciences. “These employee-driven honors affirm that our people-first culture isn't just a philosophy, but a catalyst that helps fuel our innovation and impact.”

Top Workplaces awards recognize organizations that have built exceptional workplace cultures, with regional and industry awards celebrating employers of choice within specific areas, and culture excellence awards highlighting organizations that excel in particular aspects of workplace culture. Award designations are garnered solely through anonymous employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by Energage. The confidential survey measures the workplace experience and various culture themes that are indicative of successful organizations, such as employees feeling “fairly valued,” “engaged,” and “respected and supported.”

Castle’s receipt of the Top Workplaces Culture Excellence awards listed below underscores its strong, people-first culture and provides distinction in the following areas:

Innovation (2022-2025) , for embedding innovation into its culture and creating an environment where new ideas come from all employees.

, for embedding innovation into its culture and creating an environment where new ideas come from all employees. Work-Life Flexibility (2023-2025) , for building a culture that enables employees to meet the demands of their personal lives while maintaining high performance.

, for building a culture that enables employees to meet the demands of their personal lives while maintaining high performance. Compensation & Benefits (2022-2025) , for providing employees not only with material rewards but also with appreciation for their work.

, for providing employees not only with material rewards but also with appreciation for their work. Leadership (2022-2025) , for organizational leaders who inspire confidence in their employees and in the direction of the company.

, for organizational leaders who inspire confidence in their employees and in the direction of the company. Purpose & Values (2022-2025), for successfully communicating the company mission and integrating those aspirations into the culture.





About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a leading diagnostics company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care. The Company aims to transform disease management by keeping people first: patients, clinicians, employees and investors.

Castle’s current portfolio consists of tests for skin cancers, Barrett’s esophagus and uveal melanoma. Additionally, the Company has active research and development programs for tests in these and other diseases with high clinical need, including its test in development to help guide systemic therapy selection for patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis seeking biologic treatment. To learn more, please visit www.CastleBiosciences.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, i31-SLNB, i31-ROR, DecisionDx-SCC, MyPath Melanoma, TissueCypher, DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME and DecisionDx-UMSeq are trademarks of Castle Biosciences, Inc.

Investor Contact:

Camilla Zuckero

czuckero@castlebiosciences.com

Media Contact:

Allison Marshall

amarshall@castlebiosciences.com