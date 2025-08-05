Cassava Sciences Reports Positive Preclinical Study Evaluating Simufilam for TSC-Related Epilepsy

Study in a TSC mouse model further demonstrates simufilam’s anti-seizure activity

Study conducted in collaboration with TSC Alliance using a well-accepted Tsc1-knockout model

First clinical study for simufilam in TSC-related epilepsy expected to begin in H1 2026



AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA, “Cassava”, the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel treatments for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today reported positive preclinical results of a study evaluating simufilam in a well-accepted mouse model of tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)-related epilepsy.

Most individuals with TSC experience lifelong seizures associated with severe comorbidities, and nearly two-thirds of those patients are refractory to available treatments1. Simufilam, a proprietary oral small molecule, demonstrated a beneficial effect on seizure activity with a positive dose response in this model. Importantly, the results are consistent with findings published in Science Translational Medicine1 of prior research conducted with simufilam at Yale School of Medicine in another mouse model. This new research further supports the potential use of simufilam as a novel, first-in-class treatment for TSC-related epilepsy.

The study was conducted in collaboration with the TSC Alliance and the TSC Preclinical Consortium using an animal model of TSC-related epilepsy, the Tsc1 conditional knockout (CKO) mouse line (Tsc1-CKO)2. These mice develop spontaneous seizures and are used by the TSC Alliance to evaluate the effectiveness and safety of novel and repurposed therapeutics in the potential treatment of TSC-related epilepsy. The study was conducted by PsychoGenics, Inc., the TSC Preclinical Consortium’s research partner.

The Tsc1-CKO mice were treated with several doses of simufilam. Seizure activity was monitored for approximately three weeks after onset, and simufilam was evaluated against treatment with vehicle alone. The data showed that simufilam attenuated the progression of seizure activity, with a statistically significant correlation between simufilam dose and the number of seizures by the end of the study. Not all parameters measured reached statistical significance. The Company intends to present data and analyses in an upcoming scientific conference and publication.

“We are excited that this independent study bolsters previous findings in a separate animal model of focal onset epilepsy. Based on these data, we believe that simufilam could represent a new approach to addressing the persistent unmet need in the TSC community,” said Angélique Bordey, PhD, Senior Vice President, Neuroscience of Cassava.

“Epilepsy is considered the most prevalent and challenging manifestation of TSC. Patients urgently need more treatment options. Positive results from two independent preclinical animal studies enhance our conviction as we prepare to advance simufilam to the clinic for this new indication,” said Rick Barry, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cassava. “We intend to initiate a proof-of-concept study of simufilam in TSC-related epilepsy in the first half of 2026.”

About the TSC Alliance

The TSC Alliance, an internationally recognized organization, is dedicated to improving the quality of life for everyone affected by tuberous sclerosis complex by catalyzing new treatments, driving research toward a cure, and expanding access to lifelong support. We drive research, improve the quality of care and access, and advocate for all affected by the disease. The TSC community is our strongest ally. The collaboration of individuals and families, along with the partnership of other organizations, fuels our work to ensure that people navigating TSC have support—and hope—every step of the way.

About the TSC Preclinical Consortium

The TSC Preclinical Consortium, which is organized and coordinated by the TSC Alliance, is a partnership among TSC researchers in industry and academia that facilitates the evaluation of therapeutics for their effectiveness and safety in animal models of TSC. The Consortium’s goal is to advance into clinical trials those therapeutics with compelling efficacy and safety data. The Consortium works to ensure the reproducibility of TSC models and assays, providing study oversight for quality control and data interpretation assistance.

The TSC Preclinical Consortium offers animal models for various manifestations of TSC, including epilepsy. One such model is the Tsc1 conditional knockout mouse line developed by Dr. Michael Wong at Washington University School of Medicine and housed at PsychoGenics, in collaboration with the TSC Alliance. This is the mouse model that was used in the experiment reported today by Cassava4.

About TSC and TSC-related Epilepsy

TSC is a rare genetic disorder resulting from a mutation in the TSC1 or TSC2 gene in the mechanistic target of rapamycin (mTOR) pathway and involves multiple organs including the brain, heart, kidney, eye, skin, and lung1,3. Clinical findings range from minor skin abnormalities to more severe manifestations such as focal brain malformations, epileptic seizures, and TSC-Associated Neuropsychiatric Disorders (TAND)5. Symptoms typically change over time, making disease management challenging. Lifelong care and advocacy are important, especially for children with TSC6.

TSC affects approximately 50,000 people in the US7. Epilepsy is the most common medical condition in people with TSC8, with median seizure onset occurring in the first few months of life9. Between 80% and 90% of TSC patients experience seizures1. Two-thirds of TSC patients have refractory epilepsy and experience life-long seizures1. Current therapies, including antiepileptic drugs and mTOR inhibitors, are not fully effective, and are associated with serious adverse events1.

About Cassava Sciences, Inc.

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA), is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel, investigational treatments, including simufilam, for central nervous system disorders, such as tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)-related epilepsy, and potentially other indications. Simufilam is a proprietary, investigational oral small molecule believed to modulate activity of the filamin A protein, which regulates diverse aspects of neuronal development10. The Company is based in Austin, Texas.

For more information, please visit: https://www.CassavaSciences.com

