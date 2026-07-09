Cascade Prodrug and Uneedle Advance Collaboration to Enable Suprachoroidal Delivery of CPD100 for Wet AMD

PORTLAND, Ore. and ENSCHEDE, The Netherlands, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cascade Prodrug Inc. and Uneedle are advancing their collaboration to evaluate CPD100, Cascade’s first-in-class hypoxia-targeted therapeutic, in neovascular, or wet, age-related macular degeneration.

Cascade selected Uneedle’s Bella-Vue suprachoroidal microneedle system to support targeted delivery of CPD100 to the choroid, where disease-driving angiogenic processes originate in wet AMD. Uneedle will present the collaboration and initial development progress publicly for the first time at the OIS 9th Retina Innovation Summit, on July 14th in Montreal, Canada.

CPD100 is designed to act preferentially in hypoxic disease environments. In vitro studies under hypoxic conditions showed that low concentrations of CPD100 induced cell-cycle arrest and apoptosis in endothelial cells while preserving retinal cell viability. These findings support the potential for a targeted anti-angiogenic effect in hypoxic regions of the macula.

“Cascade is excited to work with Uneedle as we advance CPD100 toward clinical development in wet AMD,” said Allan Cochrane, President of Cascade Prodrug Inc. “By combining CPD100’s hypoxia-targeted mechanism of action with Uneedle’s Bella-Vue suprachoroidal microneedle system, we believe we can create a compelling therapeutic approach designed to address pathological angiogenesis while preserving retinal integrity.”

“CPD100 represents a highly differentiated therapeutic approach for wet AMD, and we are pleased that Cascade has selected Bella-Vue to support targeted delivery to the suprachoroidal space,” said Jeroen Wissink, CEO of Uneedle. “This collaboration reflects our commitment to enabling partners with a precise, validated microneedle platform for the next generation of ophthalmic therapeutics.”

Uneedle’s Bella-Vue platform has been evaluated across multiple preclinical and clinical studies, including a Phase 1 study in wet AMD, demonstrating the feasibility, safety, and accuracy of suprachoroidal delivery. Initial in vivo tolerability data from Cascade’s first suprachoroidal administration study using Bella-Vue further support progression into the planned preclinical proof-of-concept study with CPD100, which is already underway.

Cascade and Uneedle aim to complete the ongoing preclinical proof-of-concept work and support an initial INTERACT-FDA meeting in Q4 2026. Cascade is also securing funding to complete CMC activities and nonclinical GLP-enabling studies required to support IND clearance and subsequent clinical development.

About Cascade Prodrug Inc.

Cascade Prodrug Inc. is a biotechnology company developing hypoxia-targeted therapeutics for diseases characterized by pathological angiogenesis and tissue hypoxia. Its lead ophthalmology candidate, CPD100, is designed to selectively act in hypoxic disease environments, with the goal of addressing neovascular disease while preserving healthy retinal tissue. Cascade is advancing CPD100 for the treatment of neovascular, or wet, age-related macular degeneration. For more information contact allan@cascadeprodrug.com .

About Uneedle

Uneedle is a medical technology company developing precision hollow microneedle solutions for targeted drug delivery. The company’s Bella-Vue suprachoroidal microneedle system is designed to enable precise delivery of therapeutics into the suprachoroidal space, supporting the development of differentiated treatments for chorioretinal diseases. Uneedle works with pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners to enable targeted delivery approaches across ophthalmology, cancer vaccination and other therapeutic areas. For more information contact pr@uneedle.com .

Cautionary Note

This press release contains statements regarding planned development activities, anticipated regulatory interactions, potential therapeutic benefits, and future clinical development of CPD100 and the Bella-Vue suprachoroidal microneedle system. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to scientific, regulatory, funding, manufacturing, and development risks. Actual results and timelines may differ materially.