Cartography Unveils First Pipeline Program Targeting a Highly-Specific and Emerging Colorectal Cancer Antigen in Abstract Accepted for Presentation at Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 39th Annual Meeting

– CB21, a highly-potent T-cell engager targeting LY6G6D is currently in late preclinical development for the treatment of colorectal cancer –

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cartography Biosciences, Inc., an oncology company advancing a pipeline of antibody therapeutics that more precisely targets tumors, today announced an upcoming poster presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 39th Annual Meeting being held November 6-10, 2024, in Houston, Texas and virtually.





Details of the presentation are as follows:

Title: LY6G6D-targeted T cell engager is a promising therapeutic for the treatment of Colorectal Cancer

Abstract Number: 1343

Presenter: Burcu Yigit, Associate Director, Pharmacology, Cartography Biosciences

Presentation Date: Friday, Nov. 8, 2024

Location: George R. Brown Convention Center - Level 1 - Exhibit Halls AB

“We are very encouraged by the preclinical data that indicates CB21 is a highly-potent T-cell engager molecule that targets LY6G6D, an emerging, next-generation tumor-specific antigen for treating colorectal cancer (CRC) patients with minimal impact on healthy cells,” said Kevin Parker, Ph.D., CEO of Cartography Biosciences. “Combining insights from thousands of patient tissue samples, our ATLAS platform identified the target and engineered a compound optimized to impact patients with CRC. CB21 has the potential to be a first and best-in-class molecule and positions Cartography as a leader in targeted LY6G6D therapies as we move our program towards IND in 2025.”

About Cartography Biosciences

Cartography Biosciences is building a differentiated oncology pipeline of antibody-based therapies designed to target tumors more precisely than existing therapeutics. Cartography’s ATLAS and SUMMIT drug discovery platforms are powered by an industry-leading, fully integrated dataset spanning over a thousand cell types across the healthy body and large-scale profiling of individual cells from patient tumors. By leveraging petabytes of proprietary data, along with insights from machine learning and AI, Cartography is identifying and developing therapeutics against highly specific targets and target pairs to build a pipeline of molecules with the greatest patient impact. Cartography’s lead program in preclinical development, CB21, is a T-cell engager being advanced for colorectal cancer (CRC). To learn more about Cartography and our mission to treat every patient with cancer, visit cartography.bio and follow us on LinkedIn and X @cartographybio.

