Cartography Announces Appointment of Troy Wilson, Ph.D., J.D., to its Board of Directors

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cartography Biosciences, Inc., an oncology company advancing a pipeline of antibody therapeutics that more precisely target tumors, today announced the appointment of Troy E. Wilson, Ph.D., J.D., as an independent director. Dr. Wilson, a 25-year veteran of the biopharma industry, is President, CEO and co-founder of Kura Oncology (Nasdaq: KURA) and has served as chairman of its Board of Directors since it was founded in 2014.





“We are delighted to have attracted a true industry luminary in Troy Wilson to the Cartography board,” said Kevin Parker, Ph.D., CEO of Cartography Biosciences. “His extensive track record of success will prove invaluable as we move into a critical and exciting period of scientific advances, operational growth and accelerating clinical activity. Troy founded or co-founded multiple biotech companies and led those organizations through the stages of formation, clinical strategy development, rapid growth and commercialization. He has also been central to the successful exits of multiple biopharma organizations. We couldn’t ask for a more qualified director, and I am personally looking forward to benefiting from his executive insights and governance acumen.”

“Cartography is doing important work to discover and develop novel therapies for patients with cancer,” said Dr. Wilson. “With so many companies crowding into a handful of established targets, new therapeutic targets are urgently needed, and Cartography is doing truly pioneering work to deliver new treatment options. Cartography’s approach, using its single-cell atlases to identify cell specific targets and target pairs, is an exciting one with the potential to develop effective targeted therapies with fewer risks to healthy cells and tissues. To that end, I am pleased to join the board as an independent director, and I look forward to working with Kevin and the team as they advance their pipeline of novel programs into the clinic.”

Dr. Wilson is a serial entrepreneur with a passion to build exceptional companies that create significant value for patients, employees and shareholders. Prior to Kura, he co-founded and served as President and CEO of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ: RNA) where he has served as chairman of its board of directors since inception. He also co-founded and served as President and CEO of Araxes Pharma LLC and Wellspring Biosciences, where his team pioneered the discovery and development of KRAS G12C selective small molecule inhibitors. Earlier in his career, Dr. Wilson co-founded and served as President and CEO of Intellikine, a private biopharmaceutical company, acquired by Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited in 2011, and he co-founded and served as chief business officer of Ambrx (NASDAQ: AMAM), acquired by Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicines in 2024. He has also been a member of the Board of Directors of Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a publicly held biopharmaceutical company, since October 2013.

Dr. Wilson holds a J.D. from New York University and graduated with a Ph.D. in bioorganic chemistry and a B.A. in biophysics from the University of California, Berkeley.

About Cartography Biosciences

Cartography Biosciences is building a differentiated oncology pipeline of antibody-based therapies designed to target tumors more precisely than existing therapeutics. Cartography’s ATLAS and SUMMIT drug discovery platforms are powered by an industry-leading, fully integrated dataset spanning over a thousand cell types across the healthy body and large-scale profiling of individual cells from patient tumors. By leveraging petabytes of proprietary data, along with insights from machine learning and AI, Cartography is identifying and developing therapeutics against highly specific targets and target pairs to build a pipeline of molecules with the greatest patient impact. Cartography’s lead program in preclinical development, CB21, is a T-cell engager being advanced for colorectal cancer (CRC). To learn more about Cartography and our mission to treat every patient with cancer, visit cartography.bio and follow us on LinkedIn and X @cartographybio.

