CARTHERICS TO PRESENT AT THE 2025 BIO INTERNATIONAL CONVENTION

Cartherics’ Chief Operating Officer, Dr. Ian Nisbet, will be presenting at BIO on Monday 16June, 2025 at 1.30pm (US EDT).

Melbourne, Australia, 28 May 2025 – Cartherics Pty Ltd (“Cartherics” or “Company”), a biotechnology company focused on developing immune cell therapies for cancer and other diseases, announced today that Dr. Ian Nisbet, COO, will present at the upcoming 2025 BIO International Convention June 16-19 2025, in Boston Massachusetts.

Dr Nisbet’s presentation, titled, ‘Cartherics - Revolutionizing Cellular Therapies for Cancer and Beyond’ will take place on Monday 16th June, 2025 at 1.30pm in Room 153C and will discuss the company’s pipeline, R&D activities, business objectives and investment goals.

The annual BIO International Convention is the world’s largest industry gathering. It provides a unique opportunity to engage with senior biotech executives, business development leaders and investors. BIO is an ideal setting for Cartherics to showcase its innovative cell therapy platform targeting ovarian cancer, endometriosis, and other indications.

Cartherics’ proprietary platform leverages induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC) to generate homogenous, natural killer (NK) cells using a scalable manufacturing process. The NK cells engineered to carry chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) for precision targeting of solid tumors and, potentially, endometriosis. The pipeline includes multiple assets with dual-targeting and immune evasion resistance, covered by strong patent protection.

CTH-401, Cartherics’ lead cell therapy candidate, is the only NK cell product in development that features a CAR targeting TAG-72, a well-established tumor marker broadly expressed across multiple adenocarcinomas, including ovarian, gastric, colorectal, prostate, and pancreatic cancers.

Cartherics has shown that CTH-401 is highly effective at eliminating ovarian cancer cells in both tissue culture and animal models, with regulatory approval for the first clinical trial targeted for next year. As demand grows for scalable allogeneic therapies, pharma partners and investors are prioritising near-term, de-risked innovations like this more than ever.

Dr. Nisbet commented: “Cartherics has established a powerful platform for generating an effectively unlimited supply of CAR-NK cells that are potential therapies for poorly treated and underserved diseases like cancer and endometriosis. BIO presents a fantastic opportunity to showcase this platform to the world.”

Cartherics acknowledges and thanks the Victorian government, Austrade and MTPConnect for financial and organisational support to attend BIO.

******

About Cartherics

Cartherics Pty Ltd is a privately held biotechnology company based in Melbourne, Australia that is rearming the body’s immune system to fight cancer, endometriosis and potentially Alzheimer’s Disease. It is developing cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and endometriosis, with a portfolio of CAR-T and CAR-NK cell products. The Company’s allogeneic (“off-the-shelf”) cell platform is based upon induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) generated from donated cord blood that can be differentiated into NK cells, T cells and other cells of the immune system. The iPSCs are genetically engineered at specific “safe harbour” genomic sites to provide enhanced function for the derived NK and other immune cells. The Company’s lead product, CTH-401, is a CAR-iNK cell product. It carries a CAR directed against TAG-72, a well-validated tumour target, along with the deletion of two genes associated with immunosuppression. The company has a strong pipeline of CAR-immune cell products tailored to disrupt ovarian cancer and endometriosis.

https://cartherics.com/

Watch our latest company video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rxQEyx6i7hk

About BIO

BIO is the world’s largest trade association representing biotechnology companies, academic institutions, state biotechnology centers, and related organizations across the United States and in more than 30 other nations. BIO members are involved in the research and development of innovative healthcare, agricultural, industrial, and environmental biotechnology products. BIO also produces the BIO International Convention, the world’s largest gathering of the biotechnology industry, along with industry-leading investor and partnering meetings held around the world.

Media contact

Christine Filippis

Teraze Communications

Phone: +61 419 119 866

Email: christine@teraze.com.au