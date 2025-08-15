CARsgen Therapeutics Announces 2025 Interim Results

SHANGHAI, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CARsgen Therapeutics Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 2171.HK), a company focused on developing innovative CAR T-cell therapies, has announced its 2025 Interim Results.

Business Highlights

Cash and bank balances were around RMB1,261 million as of June 30, 2025 . Cash and cash equivalents and deposits at the end of 2025 are expected to be not less than RMB1,100 million . We expect to have adequate cash into the 2028 excluding subsequent cash inflows.

During H1 2025, certification and regulatory filings for zevor-cel have been completed in more than 20 provinces or cities. CARsgen has received a total of 111 confirmed orders from its commercialization partner Huadong Medicine .

. The Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of China has accepted the New Drug Application (NDA) for satri-cel.

has accepted the New Drug Application (NDA) for satri-cel. The results of satri-cel confirmatory Phase II trial in China have been published in The Lancet and at the 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting.

have been published in and at the 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting. Multiple allogeneic CAR-T products are in development, covering treatment areas such as hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and autoimmune diseases.

CARsgen introduced Zhuhai SB Xinchuang to accelerate allogeneic CAR-T development in mainland China .

Dr. Zonghai Li, Founder, Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Scientific Officer of CARsgen Therapeutics, said, "In the first half of 2025, we made significant strides across technology innovation, product development, and commercialization. Zevor-cel sales surged, while satri-cel became the world's first CAR-T targeting solid tumors to file an NDA. We are also advancing multiple allogeneic CAR-T therapies to enhance clinical outcomes and expand patient access."

Financial Highlights

CARsgen's revenue was around RMB51 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, mainly from zevor-cel, which was calculated on the basis of ex-works price, rather than end-of-market prices. Our revenue is recognized upon completion of ex-works delivery of products. Due to the inherent time cycle of CAR-T manufacturing, there is a discrepancy between the number of orders obtained from Huadong Medicine and number of ex-works deliveries. CARsgen's gross profit was around RMB29 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025. In the commercialization stage, we are demonstrating a strong cost competitive advantage, which is mainly due to self-manufacture for plasmids and vectors with stable output and high yield per batch.

Cash and bank balances were around RMB1,261 million as of June 30, 2025, representing a decrease of around RMB218 million from around RMB1,479 million as of December 31, 2024. The decrease was mainly due to the payment of research and development expenses, administrative expenses and investment of capital expenditure. Cash and cash equivalents and deposits at the end of 2025 are expected to be not less than RMB1,100 million. We expect to have adequate cash into the 2028 excluding subsequent cash inflows.

Zevor-cel Demonstrates Rapid Sales Growth

Zevorcabtagene autoleucel (zevor-cel, R&D code: CT053) is an autologous fully human CAR T-cell product against B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) approved by the NMPA of China for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (R/R MM) who have progressed after at least 3 prior lines of therapy (including a proteasome inhibitor and an immunomodulatory agent).

CARsgen entered into a collaboration agreement with Huadong Medicine (000963.SZ) for the commercialization of zevor-cel in mainland China. In terms of commercialization, Huadong Medicine has established a dedicated, professional, and comprehensive commercial team to promote the use of zevor-cel and has been utilizing China's multi-layered insurance system to improve patient accessibility. During the first half of 2025, certification and regulatory filings for zevor-cel have been completed in more than 20 provinces or cities and we have received a total of 111 confirmed orders from Huadong Medicine. We anticipate that growth of sales revenue of zevor-cel will further accelerate with continuous marketing activities and broader insurance coverage.

Satri-cel NDA Accepted for Review in China

Satricabtagene autoleucel (satri-cel, R&D code: CT041) is an autologous humanized CAR T-cell product against Claudin18.2 (CLDN18.2). In June 2025, the CDE of NMPA of China has accepted the New Drug Application (NDA) for satri-cel for the treatment of Claudin18.2-positive advanced gastric/gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma (G/GEJA) in patients who have failed at least two prior lines of therapy. Satri-cel is the first and only CAR T-cell product globally for which an NDA submitted for the treatment of solid tumors. Satri-cel was granted Priority Review in May 2025 and Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) in March 2025 by the CDE.

The results of satri-cel confirmatory Phase II trial (NCT04581473) in China have been published in The Lancet and were orally presented at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. Satri-cel demonstrated significant progression-free survival (PFS) improvement and a clinically meaningful overall survival (OS) benefit with a manageable safety profile, compared to standard therapy.

Multiple Allogeneic CAR-T Product Candidates in Development

CARsgen has been advancing differentiated allogeneic CAR T-cell products utilizing the proprietary THANK-uCAR® platform. CARsgen has recently developed the THANK-u PlusTM platform as an enhanced version of THANK-uCAR® to address the potential impact of NKG2A expression levels on therapeutic efficacy of the allogeneic CAR T-cells.

CT0596 is an allogeneic BCMA-targeted CAR T-cell product utilizing THANK-u Plus™ platform for the treatment of R/R MM and R/R plasma cell leukemia (PCL). The investigator-initiated trials (IITs) are ongoing in China. Preliminary clinical data for CT0596 were released in May 2025 on CARsgen's official website. Based on the preliminary safety and efficacy data, CT0596 demonstrated favorable tolerability and encouraging efficacy signals in R/R MM patients across all predefined dose levels, with CAR-T expansion observed.

In addition, there are several allogeneic CAR T-cell products under development:

KJ-C2219: Targeting CD19/CD20, for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and autoimmune diseases. An IIT for relapsed/refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (R/R B-NHL) has been initiated at the end of 2024. A separate IIT for systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and systemic sclerosis (SSc) has been initiated in the first half of 2025.

KJ-C2320: Targeting CD38, for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). An IIT has been initiated at the end of 2024.

KJ-C2114: For the treatment of solid tumors.

KJ-C2526: Targeting NKG2DL, for the treatment of AML, other malignancies, and senescence.

On February 25, 2025, CARsgen has entered into the agreements (the "Agreements") with an investment fund (the "Investor") managed by Zhuhai Hengqin SB Xinchuang Equity Investment Management Enterprise (Limited Partnership), pursuant to which, among others, the Investor has agreed to subscribe to additional registered capital of UCARsgen Biotech Limited ("UCARsgen") at a cash consideration of RMB80,000,000, representing 8% stake of the enlarged registered capital of UCARsgen. Upon the completion of the capital increase, CARsgen's share in UCARsgen will be diluted from 100% to 92%.

UCARsgen is a China-based new drug discovery biotechnology company focused on allogeneic CAR T-cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies. Under the Agreements, UCARsgen has secured the exclusive rights in mainland China for the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of the following allogeneic CAR T-cell products from CARsgen: the BCMA-targeted allogeneic CAR T-cell therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma and plasma cell leukemia and the CD19/CD20 dual-targeted allogeneic CAR T-cell therapy for the treatment of B-cell malignancies (excluding indications for the treatment of autoimmune diseases).

