Carlsmed Announces First aprevo® Bi-lateral Posterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion Procedure

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carlsmed, Inc. (Nasdaq: CARL) (“Carlsmed” or the “Company”), today announced the successful completion of the first posterior lumbar spine surgery using the Company’s aprevo® Lumbar Bi-lateral Posterior System. The procedure was performed by Orthopedic Spine Surgeon CJ Kleck, M.D. at the University of Colorado Hospital in Denver, Colorado.

“This clinical milestone strengthens our position as a leader in personalized, data-driven spine solutions designed to help surgeons plan with greater precision, improve patient outcomes, and reduce costly revisions. The addition of the aprevo® Bi-lateral Posterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion procedure to our personalized surgery procedure portfolio further demonstrates the power and versatility of our personalized, AI-enabled approach to spine surgery,” said Mike Cordonnier, Chairman and CEO of Carlsmed. “We look forward to our full commercial launch this year to provide this personalized procedural option to patients, surgeons, and hospital systems on a larger scale.”

“Carlsmed’s aprevo® technology is integral to my pre-operative, intra-operative, and post-operative workflow, and extending its use across additional lumbar fusion approaches allows me to more precisely tailor treatment to each patient,” said Dr. Kleck. “Being able to personalize procedures based on each patient’s anatomy and pathology gives me greater confidence in achieving alignment goals. Adding a Bi-lateral posterior system to the list of procedures addressable with aprevo® will enable me to utilize this technology across a broader range of patients.”

Carlsmed’s Bi-lateral Posterior Fusion System integrates seamlessly with the Company’s broader aprevo® platform technology, which combines proprietary AI-enabled software and clinical intelligence to deliver personalized surgical strategies and preoperative planning across a range of spinal pathologies. The Company expects to commercially launch the system later this year.

About Carlsmed

Carlsmed is a medical technology company pioneering AI-enabled personalized spine surgery solutions with a mission to improve outcomes and decrease the cost of healthcare for spine surgery and beyond.

Forward Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, including statements about the timing of the commercial launch of the Company’s Bi-Lateral Posterior Fusion System, the potential of the Company’s products, the ability of the Company’s products to improve patient outcomes and reduce revision surgeries, and other statements containing the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “potential,” “likely,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “continue,” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including such important factors as are set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in Carlsmed’s Registration Statement on Form S-1 on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Carlsmed’s views as of the date of this press release. Carlsmed anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, while Carlsmed may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Carlsmed’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor Relations

Caroline Corner, PhD

IR@Carlsmed.com

Media

LeAnn Burton

Senior Director Brand Marketing

LBurton@Carlsmed.com