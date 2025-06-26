Carlsmed Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carlsmed, Inc. (“Carlsmed”), a commercial-stage medical technology company pioneering AI-enabled personalized spine surgery solutions, today announced that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) relating to a proposed initial public offering of shares of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Carlsmed has applied to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “CARL.” The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, and Piper Sandler are acting as joint lead book-running managers and representatives of the underwriters for the proposed offering. Truist Securities and BTIG are acting as joint book-runners for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: BofA Securities, NC1-022-02-25, 201 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com, or by phone number at (866) 471-2526; or Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402, by email at prospectus@psc.com, or by telephone at (800) 747-3924.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The offering is subject to the completion of the SEC’s review process.

About Carlsmed

Carlsmed is a commercial-stage medical technology company pioneering AI-enabled personalized spine surgery solutions with a mission to improve outcomes and decrease the cost of healthcare for spine surgery and beyond. We are focused on becoming the standard of care for spine fusion surgery.

