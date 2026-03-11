Caris Life Sciences to Showcase Five Studies at the 2026 USCAP Annual Meeting

IRVING, Texas, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences® (NASDAQ: CAI), a leading, patient-centric, next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer, today announced that the company and collaborators from leading cancer centers, will collectively present five studies at the 2026 United States and Canadian Academy of Pathology (USCAP) Annual Meeting in San Antonio, Texas to be held March 21-26, 2026.

Caris' robust multimodal database, comprised of Whole Exome Sequencing (WES), Whole Transcriptome Sequencing (WTS), IHC and real-world clinical data, was used to generate the results being presented. The studies, including one oral presentation and four posters, will cover soft tissue and bone sarcomas, melanoma and gastrointestinal stromal tumors. These posters and presentation represent a collaborative effort between Caris and over 20 cancer centers and institutions across the United States and Europe.

"USCAP offers a great opportunity for pathologists to showcase the latest advances and publications in our industry. We're presenting across multiple topics, incorporating real‑world outcomes and uncovering insights that bring us closer to truly personalized treatment pathways," said Matthew Oberley, MD, PhD, SVP, Chief Clinical Officer and Pathologist-in-Chief at Caris.

Oral Presentation:

BCORL1::CREBBP Fusions Characterize an Aggressive Frequently Ossifying Bone and Soft Tissue Sarcoma with Predilection for the Clavicular Bone. Oral #808 Platform - Tuesday PM - Bone and Soft Tissue Pathology. March 24, 2026. Presentation Time: 2:00 PM – 2:15 PM CDT



Posters Include:

Landscape and Molecular/Clinical Correlates of Pathogenic Gene Fusions in Melanoma: A Comprehensive Molecular Profiling Study. Poster #48 Poster II - Monday PM - Dermatopathology. March 23, 2026. Time: 1:00 PM – 4:30 PM CDT

Comprehensive Analysis of Adult NTRK-Rearranged Sarcomas: Clinical, Pathologic, and Genomic Correlates. Poster #69 Poster II - Monday PM - Bone and Soft Tissue Pathology. March 23, 2026. Time: 1:00 PM – 4:30 PM CDT

Secondary Genetic Alterations in Extraskeletal Myxoid Chondrosarcoma: Beyond NR4A3. Poster #70 Poster II - Monday PM - Bone and Soft Tissue Pathology. March 23, 2026. Time: 1:00 PM – 4:30 PM CDT

Interplay of Programmed Death-Ligand 1 (PD-L1) Expression in Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor (GIST): Correlation with Clinicopathologic Features, Comprehensive Genomic Profile, and Disease Outcome. Poster #63 Poster IV – Tuesday PM – Bone and Soft Tissue Pathology. March 24, 2026. Time: 1:00 PM – 4:30 PM CDT



Research highlights will be available onsite at Caris' booth #512. The full abstracts will be available on the Caris website following the presentations.

About Caris Life Sciences



Caris Life Sciences® (Caris) is a leading, patient-centric, next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer actively developing and commercializing innovative solutions to transform healthcare. Through comprehensive molecular profiling (Whole Genome, Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing), advanced AI and machine learning, Caris has created the large-scale, multimodal clinico-genomic database and computing capability needed to analyze and further unravel the molecular complexity of disease. This convergence of next-generation sequencing, AI and machine learning technologies and high-performance computing provides a differentiated platform for developing the latest generation of advanced precision medicine diagnostic solutions for early detection, diagnosis, monitoring, therapy selection and drug development.

Caris was founded with a vision to realize the potential of precision medicine to improve the human condition. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, New York, Cambridge (MA), Tokyo, Japan and Basel, Switzerland. Caris or its distributor partners provide services in the U.S. and other international markets.

