Caris Life Sciences Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Increases 2025 Revenue Guidance

November 5, 2025 | 
19 min read

Revenue growth of 113% driven by strong performance in molecular profiling services

Raises 2025 revenue guidance to $720 to $730 million, representing year-over-year growth of 75-77%

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CAI), a leading, patient centric, next-generation AI TechBio company, today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

  • Reported total revenue of $216.8 million, an increase of 113.4% over the corresponding prior year period.
  • Completed 50,763 clinical therapy selection cases, an increase of 18.2% over the corresponding prior year period.
  • Reported gross margin of 68.0%, a 2,432 bps improvement over the corresponding prior year period.
  • Achieved net income of $24.3 million.
  • Reported positive Adjusted EBITDA of $51.2 million.
  • Reported positive net cash flow from operating activities of $62.4 million, and positive free cash flow of $55.3 million.
  • Raised full-year 2025 revenue guidance to an updated range of $720 to $730 million, representing growth of 75% to 77% year-over-year.

"We delivered another record quarter for revenue and clinical volume, achieving positive net income and demonstrating the operating strength of our comprehensive, patient-first approach," said David D. Halbert, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Caris Life Sciences. "These results reflect the core strength of our business and our continued progress toward delivering the next generation of personalized solutions through our exciting pipeline in MRD and early detection."

Recent Operating Highlights

  • Surpassed 959,000 total proﬁles and 660,000 total matched proﬁles through September 30, 2025.
    • More than 577,000 Whole Exome and 628,000 Whole Transcriptome proﬁles through September 30, 2025.
  • Published study validating optimal sequencing in informing therapy choices for breast cancer subgroups:
    • Comparison of trastuzumab deruxtecan and sacituzumab govitecan in HER2-negative metastatic breast cancer: a large real-world data analysis.
  • Published a study validating the analytical and clinical performance of MI Cancer Seek
    • Clinical and analytical validation of MI Cancer Seek®, a companion diagnostic whole exome and whole transcriptome sequencing-based comprehensive molecular profiling assay.

Third Quarter 2025 Summary Financial Results

(amounts in thousands, except case volume, average selling price ("ASP") and per share data)



























Q3  2025

Q3  2024

% Change Y/Y

















Total revenue



$       216,833



$       101,620



113.4

%

Molecular profiling services



207,587



93,803



121.3

%

Pharma research & developmental services



9,246



7,817



18.3

%

















Total clinical case volume



50,763



42,956



18.2

%

MI Profile for therapy selection volume



43,226



38,409



12.5

%

Caris Assure for therapy selection volume



7,537



4,547



65.8

%

















Total clinical ASP



$           4,089



$           2,184



87.2

%

MI Profile for therapy selection ASP



4,273



2,241



90.7

%

Caris Assure for therapy selection ASP



3,034



1,697



78.8

%

















Total gross margin



68.0

%

43.7

%

24.3

%

Total operating expenses



$       114,863



$      105,254



9.1

%

Total income (loss) from operations



$         32,642



$       (60,842)



153.7

%

Net income (loss)



$         24,325



$       (67,729)



135.9

%

Net income (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders, basic



$             0.09



$           (2.59)



103.5

%

Net income (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders, diluted



$             0.08



$           (2.59)



103.1

%

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



$         62,425



$       (69,427)



189.9

%

















Non-GAAP measures(1)















Adjusted EBITDA



$         51,167



$       (45,587)



212.2

%

Free cash flow



$         55,330



$       (71,255)



177.7

%































Consolidated balance sheet data



September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024

Change

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities



$       759,254



$         70,229



$       689,025



Total outstanding debt, net of debt discounts



$       376,460



$       379,528



$          (3,068)



________________________________

(1)    See "Non-GAAP Measures" below.

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Total revenue was $216.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $101.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, an increase of $115.2 million, or 113.4%.

The increase in total revenue was driven primarily by an 121.3% growth in molecular profiling services revenue, which was $207.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $93.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The increase in molecular profiling services revenue was primarily driven by an increase in total clinical case volume and ASP improvements across therapy selection solutions.

Gross profit, calculated as total revenue less cost of services, for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, was $147.5 million and $44.4 million, respectively, representing a gross margin of 68.0% and 43.7%, respectively.

Operating expenses were $114.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $105.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, an increase of $9.6 million, or 9.1%. The increase was primarily driven by increased stock-based compensation expense and headcount-related costs.

Net income was $24.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, as compared to a net loss of $(67.7) million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Net income per share attributable to common shareholders, basic and diluted was $0.09 and $0.08 per share, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2025, as compared to a net loss per share attributable to common shareholders, basic and diluted of $(2.59) and $(2.59), respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $62.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, as compared to net cash used in operating activities of $69.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, a 189.9% improvement. The improvement was driven by improved reimbursement from molecular profiling services.

2025 Financial Outlook and Guidance

Caris Life Sciences expects full year 2025 revenue to be in the range of $720.0 million to $730.0 million, representing growth of 75% to 77% compared to full year 2024. Clinical therapy selection volume is expected to be in the growth range of 21% to 22% compared to full year 2024.

Conference Call Information

Event:



Caris Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call

Date:



Wednesday, November 5, 2025

Time:



3:30 p.m. CT (4:30 p.m. ET)

Webcast Link:



https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/uwjxydsa 

Accompanying materials will be posted on our investor relations website at https://investor.carislifesciences.com prior to the conference call. A replay of the conference call will be available on our investor relations website shortly after the conclusion of the call.

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences® (Caris) is a leading, patient-centric, next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer that is actively developing and commercializing innovative solutions to transform healthcare. Through comprehensive molecular profiling (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing) and the application of advanced AI and machine learning algorithms at scale, Caris has created the large-scale, multimodal clinico-genomic database and computing capability needed to analyze and further unravel the molecular complexity of disease. This convergence of next-generation sequencing, AI and machine learning technologies, and high-performance computing provides a differentiated platform to develop the latest generation of advanced precision medicine diagnostic solutions for early detection, diagnosis, monitoring, therapy selection and drug development.

Caris was founded with a vision to realize the potential of precision medicine in order to improve the human condition. Headquartered in Irving, Texas Caris has offices in Phoenix, New York, Cambridge (MA), Tokyo, Japan and Basel, Switzerland. Caris or its distributor partners provide services in the U.S. and other international markets.

We intend to use the investor page of our website, https://investor.carislifesciences.com, as a distribution channel of material information about the Company and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. The information we post on our investor webpage may be deemed material. Accordingly, investors should subscribe to our investor alerts, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls and webcasts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our business, solutions, plans, objectives, goals, industry trends, financial outlook and guidance. In some cases forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "potential," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or similar expressions.

You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable based on information currently available to us, we cannot guarantee that the future results, discoveries, levels of activity, performance or events and circumstances reflected in forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond our control. Risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release include, among other things: developments in the precision medicine industry; our future financial performance, results of operations or other operational results or metrics; development, analytical and clinical validation, timing and performance of future solutions by us and our competitors; commercial market acceptance for our solutions, including acceptance of preventive as well as diagnostic testing paradigms, and our ability to meet resulting demand; the rapidly evolving competitive environment in which we operate; third-party payer reimbursement and coverage decisions related to our solutions; risks related to data management, storage, and processing capabilities and our ability to integrate and deploy artificial intelligence and advanced data analytics technologies; our ability to protect and enhance our intellectual property; regulatory requirements, decisions or approvals (including the timing and conditions thereof) related to our solutions; reliance on third-party suppliers; our compliance with laws and regulations; the outcome of government investigations and litigation; risks related to our  indebtedness; and our ability to hire and retain key personnel as well as risks, uncertainties, and other factors described in the section titled "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on or about November 5, 2025, and in our other filings we make with the SEC from time to time. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in events, circumstances or our beliefs after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Measures

We use Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow, financial measures not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), to supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe the non-GAAP financial measures we use, are useful in evaluating our performance and liquidity. Our non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, however, and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Other companies, including other companies in our industry, may not use these measures or may calculate these measures differently than as presented herein, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net loss, adjusted to exclude interest income, interest expense, changes in fair value of financial instruments, other expense, net, the provision for (benefit from) income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and stock-based compensation expense. We use Adjusted EBITDA in conjunction with GAAP measures as part of our overall assessment of our performance, including the preparation of our annual operating budget and quarterly forecasts, to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies, and to communicate with our board of directors concerning our financial performance. We believe Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management team and board of directors. Adjusted EBITDA provides a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our business, as it removes the effect of certain non-cash expenses and certain variable charges.

We define free cash flow as net cash used in operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. We believe free cash flow is a useful measure of liquidity that provides an additional basis for assessing our ability to generate cash. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release to the respective comparable GAAP financial measures, can be found below.

Caris Life Sciences Media:

Corporate Communications

CorpComm@CarisLS.com

214.294.5606

Investor Relations:

 InvestorRelations@CarisLS.com

917.689.3511

 

Caris Life Sciences, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(unaudited)

 

(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2025



2024



2025



2024

















Revenue:















Molecular profiling services

$         207,587



$           93,803



$         484,593



$         254,692

Pharma research and development services

9,246



7,817



34,554



27,653

Total revenue

216,833



101,620



519,147



282,345

Costs and operating expenses:















Cost of Services - Molecular profiling services

66,980



54,810



193,195



167,134

Cost of Services - Pharma research and development services

2,347



2,398



7,698



7,130

Selling and marketing expense

41,267



36,758



123,355



115,077

General and administrative expense

51,973



40,852



168,458



126,273

Research and development expense

21,624



27,644



69,739



86,807

Total costs and operating expenses

184,191



162,462



562,445



502,421

Income (Loss) from operations

32,642



(60,842)



(43,298)



(220,076)

Other expense, net:















Interest income

7,360



1,744



9,482



6,152

Interest expense

(13,507)



(13,799)



(45,497)



(36,763)

Changes in fair value of financial instruments

(2,081)



5,131



(52,285)



6,067

Other income (expense), net

(89)



37



(18,447)



(323)

Total other expense, net

(8,317)



(6,887)



(106,747)



(24,867)

Income (Loss) before income taxes and provision for income taxes

24,325



(67,729)



(150,045)



(244,943)

Provision for income taxes







Net income (loss)

24,325



(67,729)



(150,045)



(244,943)

Other comprehensive income, net of tax:















Unrealized gain on available-for-sale securities







7

Foreign currency translation adjustments

79



(120)



538



(20)

Comprehensive income (loss)

24,404



(67,849)



(149,507)



(244,956)

















Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders:















Net income (loss)

24,325



(67,729)



(150,045)



(244,943)

Deemed dividend from Series D redeemable convertible preferred stock





(384,436)



Adjustments of redeemable convertible preferred stock to redemption value



(24,661)



(85,433)



(71,368)

Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$           24,325



$          (92,390)



$       (619,914)



$       (316,311)

















Net income (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders:















Basic

$                0.09



$              (2.59)



$              (4.83)



$              (8.92)

Diluted

$                0.08



$              (2.59)



$              (4.83)



$              (8.92)

















Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share

attributable to common shareholders:















Basic

282,099,073



35,643,589



128,447,673



35,442,927

Diluted

297,211,838



35,643,589



128,447,673



35,442,927

 

Caris Life Sciences, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

 

(amounts in thousands, except share data)

As of September 30,



As of December 31,



2025



2024









Assets







Current assets:







Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

$          754,739



$            65,442

Short-term marketable securities

2,272



2,201

Accounts receivable

26,697



88,244

Supplies

49,303



39,572

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

21,234



20,270

Total current assets

854,245



215,729

Property and equipment, net

63,997



67,817

Goodwill

19,344



19,344

Other assets

46,985



40,844

Total assets

$          984,571



$          343,734

Liabilities, Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock, and Shareholders' Equity (Deficit)







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$            28,999



$            27,791

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

56,867



77,542

Current portion of indebtedness

164



60,090

Total current liabilities

86,030



165,423

Long-term indebtedness, net of debt discounts

376,296



319,438

Warrant liabilities



91,642

Other long-term liabilities

43,881



44,418

Total liabilities

506,207



620,921

Commitments and contingencies







Redeemable convertible preferred stock:







Series A preferred stock, par value $0.001: no and 490,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2025

and December 31, 2024; no and 485,795,293 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and

December 31, 2024; and $296,335 aggregate liquidation preference as of December 31, 2024



709,261

Series B preferred stock, par value $0.001: no and 30,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2025

and December 31, 2024; no and 29,629,630 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and

December 31, 2024; and $16,000 aggregate liquidation preference as of December 31, 2024



42,963

Series C preferred stock, par value $0.001: no and 142,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2025

and December 31, 2024; no and 116,200,835 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and

December 31, 2024; and $408,715 aggregate liquidation preference as of December 31, 2024



408,715

Series D preferred stock, par value $0.001: no and 102,600,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2025

and December 31, 2024; no and 102,516,283 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and

December 31, 2024; and $1,060,712 aggregate liquidation preference as of December 31, 2024



1,060,712

Redeemable convertible preferred stock



2,221,651

Shareholders' equity (deficit):







Preferred stock, $0.001 par value per share; 100,000,000 and no shares authorized as of September 30, 2025

and December 31, 2024, respectively; no shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and

December 31, 2024



Common stock $0.001 par value; 2,800,000,000 and 1,150,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30,

2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively; 283,723,897 and 36,686,819 shares issued as of September 30,

2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively; 282,103,259 and 36,504,319 shares outstanding as of September 

30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively; shares issued and outstanding include 23,446 and 662,000

unvested shares subject to repurchase as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

283



38

Treasury stock at cost, 1,620,638 and 182,500 shares of common stock as of September 30, 2025 and

December 31, 2024, respectively

(16,917)



(330)

Additional paid-in capital

3,124,943



Related party promissory note receivable



(26,456)

Accumulated deficit

(2,630,693)



(2,472,300)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

748



210

Total shareholders' equity (deficit)

478,364



(2,498,838)

Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock, and shareholders' equity (deficit)

$          984,571



$          343,734

 

Caris Life Sciences, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(unaudited)

 

(amounts in thousands)

Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2025



2024









Cash flows from operating activities







Net loss

$       (150,045)



$       (244,943)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

18,324



39,847

Stock-based compensation expense

56,639



13,666

Non-cash operating lease expense

4,323



4,224

Amortization of debt discounts

12,163



5,148

Changes in fair value of financial instruments

52,284



(6,068)

Loss on debt extinguishment

17,930



Other

788



3,947

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable

61,232



(15,009)

Supplies

(11,144)



4,211

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(4,805)



(2,176)

Other assets

(326)



(158)

Accounts payable

(1,196)



5,054

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

(17,792)



(14,021)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

38,375



(206,278)









Cash flows from investing activities







Maturities of marketable securities



61,376

Purchases of property and equipment

(11,170)



(6,154)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(11,170)



55,222









Cash flows from financing activities







Payments made on finance lease obligations

(67)



(136)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

3,775



1,258

Payment of taxes withheld from net settlement of exercised options and vested

(18,218)



Payment of deferred offering costs

(7,710)



(1,034)

Proceeds from the 2023 term loan, net of issuance costs



199,978

Purchase of treasury stock

(22)



Issuance of Series E Preferred Stock, net of issuance costs

87,637



Issuance of Series F Preferred Stock, net of issuance costs

33,601



Issuance of the 2025 Convertible Notes, net of issuance costs

27,865



Issuance of the 2025 Warrants

10,270



Payments of 2023 term loan amendment fee

(4,000)



Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts and commissions

528,459



Net cash provided by financing activities

661,590



200,066









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

159



(3)

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

688,954



49,007









Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period

68,028



60,007

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

$         756,982



$         109,014

 

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA

(unaudited)

 

(amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2025



2024



2025



2024

















Net income (loss)

$            24,325



$          (67,729)



$        (150,045)



$        (244,943)

Interest income

(7,360)



(1,744)



(9,482)



(6,152)

Interest expense

13,507



13,799



45,497



36,763

Changes in fair value of financial instruments

2,081



(5,131)



52,285



(6,067)

Other income (expense), net

89



(37)



18,447



323

Provision for income taxes







Depreciation and amortization expense

4,870



10,532



18,324



39,847

Stock-based compensation expense

13,655



4,723



56,639



13,666

Adjusted EBITDA

$            51,167



$          (45,587)



$            31,665



$        (166,564)





Reconciliation of Net Cash Used in Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow

(unaudited)

 

(amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2025



2024



2025



2024

















Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$            62,425



$          (69,427)



$            38,375



$        (206,278)

Less: purchases of property and equipment

(7,095)



(1,828)



(11,170)



(6,154)

Free cash flow

$            55,330



$          (71,255)



$            27,205



$        (212,432)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/caris-life-sciences-reports-third-quarter-2025-financial-results-and-increases-2025-revenue-guidance-302605864.html

SOURCE Caris Life Sciences

Texas Earnings
