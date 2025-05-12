Caris Life Sciences Provides MET Immunohistochemistry Testing as Standard of Care for Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients

IRVING, Texas, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences®(Caris), a leading next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer, performs MET Immunohistochemistry (IHC) testing as standard of care for all non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSQ NSCLC) patients and is poised for future drug approvals. This advanced testing protocol aims to provide deeper insights into the molecular characteristics of NSQ NSCLC, facilitating more personalized and effective treatment strategies.

Approximately 50% of NSQ NSCLCs lack a targetable gene driver mutation, making MET protein expression an important additional personalized target. Caris is addressing these challenges by leveraging the power of MET IHC testing, which evaluates the expression of the MET protein in cancer cells. This protein is known to play a crucial role in cell proliferation, invasion, and survival, making it a vital biomarker for targeted therapies.

"To our knowledge, Caris is the only lab in the US that has historically and is currently offering the MET (SP44) RxDx assay for NSQ NSCLC," said Caris President David Spetzler, MS, PhD, MBA. "With MET IHC testing already in place, we are poised and ready to provide a detailed molecular profile to inform targeted therapies and future drug development approvals."

Key Highlights of MET IHC Testing:



Comprehensive Molecular Profiling: Caris utilizes a multi-platform approach, including immunohistochemistry (IHC) and next-generation sequencing (NGS), to provide a detailed molecular profile of NSQ NSCLC tumors.

Identification of Actionable Targets : The MET IHC testing helps identify overexpression of the MET protein, which is associated with poor prognosis and can be targeted by specific therapies.

Enhanced Treatment Personalization : By understanding the molecular makeup of NSQ NSCLC tumors, oncologists can tailor treatment plans to the individual needs of patients, potentially improving outcomes and quality of life.

Caris remains committed to advancing cancer diagnostics and treatment through innovative technologies and rigorous scientific research. Deployment of MET IHC testing for NSQ NSCLC patients underscores this commitment and highlights Caris' dedication to improving patient care and outcomes.

Caris' comprehensive molecular profile testing includes MI Cancer Seek® and Caris Assure®. Caris received FDA approval in November of 2024 for MI Cancer Seek®, a tissue-based assay which is the first and only simultaneous Whole Exome Sequencing (WES) and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing (WTS)-based assay with FDA-approved CDx indications for molecular profiling of solid tumors. Caris Assure® is a powerful blood-based assay that uniquely identifies somatic tumor, incidental clonal hematopoiesis and incidental germline variants by sequencing both plasma and buffy coat through a WTS and WES-based assay.

About Caris Life Sciences



Caris Life Sciences® (Caris) is a leading next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer that is actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare and improve the human condition. Through comprehensive molecular profiling (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing) and the application of advanced AI and machine learning algorithms, Caris has created the large-scale, multimodal database and computing capability needed to analyze and further unravel the molecular complexity of disease. This convergence of sequencing power, big data and AI technologies provides a differentiated platform to deliver the next generation of precision medicine tools for early detection, diagnosis, monitoring, therapy selection and drug development.

Caris was founded with a vision to realize the potential of precision medicine in order to improve the human condition. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, New York, Cambridge (MA), Tokyo, Japan and Basel, Switzerland. Caris or its distributor partners provide services in the U.S. and other international markets. To learn more, please visit CarisLifeSciences.com.

