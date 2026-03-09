Caris Life Sciences Launches a Novel Caris AI Insights Signature to Guide First-Line Therapy Selection and Treatment De-Escalation in Pancreatic Cancer

Caris AI Insights are proprietary and only available to Caris Life Sciences customers

IRVING, Texas, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences® (NASDAQ: CAI), a leading patient-centric, next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer, today announced the launch of a novel, proprietary Caris AI Insights™ signature for pancreatic cancer included in the Caris Molecular Tumor Board Report. The Caris Molecular Tumor Board Report is an innovative tumor profiling report that provides an additional tumor biology resource and is available upon request with no additional tissue sampling required when ordering MI Cancer Seek®.

Caris Life Sciences continues to advance precision oncology by integrating multimodal real-world datasets, available with its proprietary CodeAI™ platform, enabling the creation of Caris AI Insights, an engine that utilizes Whole Exome Sequencing (WES), Whole Transcriptome Sequencing (WTS), and clinical data to generate deeper biological understanding and more actionable insights for clinicians and researchers.

By harnessing AI across its comprehensive real-world datasets, comprised of over 550,000 patients, Caris researchers are building next-generation multimodal models that accelerate biomarker discovery, enhance therapeutic decision-making, and support the development of more personalized cancer treatments.

This signature, designed to support first-line treatment selection for patients with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), leverages Caris' WES and WTS to provide biologically informed insights that may help clinicians personalize therapy decisions in one of the deadliest and most treatment-challenging cancers.

FOLFIRINOX and gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel (gem/nab-p) are the most commonly used first-line regimens for advanced PDAC, yet limited actionable biomarker guidance exists for therapy selection. As a result, treatment selection often relies on clinical factors rather than tumor biology, exposing patients to potentially unnecessary toxicity with limited benefit.

"Caris AI Insights for PDAC represents a meaningful step forward in bringing molecular intelligence to a disease where clinicians have historically had to make difficult treatment decisions with limited biological guidance," said David Spetzler, MS, PhD, MBA, President of Caris Life Sciences. "By harnessing the power of WES and WTS, this Caris AI Insights signature identifies complex molecular patterns that may predict differential benefit between standard first-line regimens. This is exactly the type of advancement to improve patient care that our comprehensive platform was built to deliver."

The PDAC signature provides clinicians with risk categorization (standard or high risk) and treatment recommendations between FOLFIRINOX and gem/nab-p, based on molecular patterns associated with differential benefit. The report includes a Kaplan-Meier plot for patients treated with either regimen, matching the predictions to the clinicians' patients to advise likely responses.

Caris received FDA approval in November 2024 for MI Cancer Seek, a tissue-based assay that is the first and only simultaneous Whole Exome Sequencing (WES) and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing (WTS)-based assay with FDA-approved companion diagnostic (CDx) indications for molecular profiling of solid tumors.

A future publication is expected this year, highlighting how Caris AI Insights for pancreatic cancer identified a significant subset of patients who may be candidates for treatment de-escalation, as well as those more likely to benefit from a more intensive regimen and those who likely need the more intensive therapy.

About Caris Life Sciences



Caris Life Sciences® (Caris) is a leading, patient-centric, next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer actively developing and commercializing innovative solutions to transform healthcare. Through comprehensive molecular profiling (Whole Genome, Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing), advanced AI and machine learning, Caris has created the large-scale, multimodal clinico-genomic database and computing capability needed to analyze and further unravel the molecular complexity of disease. This convergence of next-generation sequencing, AI and machine learning technologies and high-performance computing provides a differentiated platform for developing the latest generation of advanced precision medicine diagnostic solutions for early detection, diagnosis, monitoring, therapy selection and drug development.

Caris was founded with a vision to realize the potential of precision medicine to improve the human condition. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, New York, Cambridge (MA), Tokyo, Japan and Basel, Switzerland. Caris or its distributor partners provide services in the U.S. and other international markets.

Forward Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our business, solutions, plans, objectives, goals, industry trends, financial outlook and guidance. In some cases forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "potential," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or similar expressions.

You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable based on information currently available to us, we cannot guarantee that the future results, discoveries, levels of activity, performance or events and circumstances reflected in forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond our control. Risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release include, among other things: developments in the precision medicine industry; our future financial performance, results of operations or other operational results or metrics; development, analytical and clinical validation, timing and performance of future solutions by us and our competitors; commercial market acceptance for our solutions, including acceptance of preventive as well as diagnostic testing paradigms, and our ability to meet resulting demand; the rapidly evolving competitive environment in which we operate; third-party payer reimbursement and coverage decisions related to our solutions; risks related to data management, storage, and processing capabilities and our ability to integrate and deploy artificial intelligence and advanced data analytics technologies; our ability to protect and enhance our intellectual property; regulatory requirements, decisions or approvals (including the timing and conditions thereof) related to our solutions; reliance on third-party suppliers; risks related to data security, patient privacy, and compliance with healthcare data protection regulations as well as potential cybersecurity threats to our data platforms; our compliance with laws and regulations; the outcome of government investigations and litigation; risks related to our indebtedness; and our ability to hire and retain key personnel as well as risks, uncertainties, and other factors described in the section titled "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 3, 2026, and in our other filings we make with the SEC from time to time. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in events, circumstances or our beliefs after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

Caris Life Sciences Media:



Corporate Communications



CorpComm@CarisLS.com



214.294.5606

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/caris-life-sciences-launches-a-novel-caris-ai-insights-signature-to-guide-first-line-therapy-selection-and-treatment-de-escalation-in-pancreatic-cancer-302707404.html

SOURCE Caris Life Sciences