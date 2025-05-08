Caris Life Sciences Appoints Eric Matthews as Chief Business Officer, Biopharma Business Development

IRVING, Texas, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences® (Caris), a leading next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer, today announced that Eric Matthews has joined the organization as Chief Business Officer, Biopharma Business Development.

In this role, Eric will provide strategic leadership to biopharma business development, and through his executive leadership, support Caris' expanding portfolio of biopharma partnerships.

"We are excited to welcome Eric to Caris," said Caris President David Spetzler, MS, PhD, MBA. "Eric's proven track record in biopharma leadership and development strategy aligns perfectly with our corporate development efforts and strategic growth initiatives."

"Caris has a tremendous reputation as an industry leader in precision medicine," said Eric Matthews. "At this transformative time in healthcare, I look forward to partnering with biopharma leaders to revolutionize clinical development with AI-powered, actionable clinical insights and to maximize the potential of new therapies to achieve the shared goal of eradicating cancer."

Most recently, Eric served as the Chief Commercial Officer at Arcus Biosciences. Prior to Arcus, he held the position of VP, Franchise Head, Immuno-Oncology Global Marketing at AstraZeneca. He's also held various leadership roles at Genentech, Roche, InterMune and GSK. Throughout his career, Eric has been involved with the Family Ranch Foundation, a nonprofit organization that financially supports families facing life-threatening diseases. He is a graduate of Duke University with a Master of Business Administration – Health Sector Management and a Master of Public Policy – Healthcare Innovation. He also holds dual Bachelor of Science degrees from Duke University in Molecular Biology and Economics.

About Caris Life Sciences



Caris Life Sciences® (Caris) is a leading next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer that is actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare and improve the human condition. Through comprehensive molecular profiling (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing) and the application of advanced AI and machine learning algorithms, Caris has created the large-scale, multimodal database and computing capability needed to analyze and further unravel the molecular complexity of disease. This convergence of sequencing power, big data and AI technologies provides a differentiated platform to deliver the next generation of precision medicine tools for early detection, diagnosis, monitoring, therapy selection and drug development.

Caris was founded with a vision to realize the potential of precision medicine in order to improve the human condition. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, New York, Cambridge (MA), Tokyo, Japan and Basel, Switzerland. Caris or its distributor partners provide services in the U.S. and other international markets. To learn more, please visit CarisLifeSciences.com.

