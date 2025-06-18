Caris Life Sciences Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

IRVING, Texas, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences® (Caris), a leading, patient-centric, next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 23,529,412 shares of its common stock, at a public offering price of $21.00 per share. In addition, Caris has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,529,411 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on June 18, 2025, under the ticker symbol "CAI." The offering is expected to close on June 20, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. Citigroup is also acting as a book-running manager for the offering. TD Cowen, Evercore ISI and Guggenheim Securities are acting as additional book-running managers for the offering. BTIG and Wolfe | Nomura Alliance are acting as co-managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: BofA Securities, NC1-022-02-25, 201 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255, Attention: Prospectus Department or by email: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717 or by email: prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; or Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282 or by email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.

About Caris Life Sciences



Caris Life Sciences® (Caris) is a leading, patient-centric, next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer that is actively developing and commercializing innovative solutions to transform healthcare. Through comprehensive molecular profiling (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing) and the application of advanced AI and machine learning algorithms at scale, Caris has created the large-scale, multimodal clinico-genomic database and computing capability needed to analyze and further unravel the molecular complexity of disease. This convergence of next-generation sequencing, AI and machine learning technologies, and high-performance computing provides a differentiated platform to develop the latest generation of advanced precision medicine diagnostic solutions for early detection, diagnosis, monitoring, therapy selection and drug development.

Caris was founded with the belief and vision that combining a vast set of consistently generated molecular information with robust data-driven insights could realize the potential of precision medicine for patients. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, New York, Cambridge (MA), Tokyo, Japan and Basel, Switzerland. Caris or its distributor partners provide services in the U.S. and other international markets.

