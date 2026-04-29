CareDx Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

First Quarter Revenue Growth of 39% Driven by Strong Performance Across Testing Services and Patient and Digital Solutions

Raises 2026 Revenue Guidance to $447 Million to $465 Million and Raises 2026 AEBITDA Guidance to $43 Million to $57 Million

BRISBANE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA) — The Transplant Company™, a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

First Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $118 million, an increase of 39% year-over-year

Testing services revenue of $91 million, an increase of 48% year-over-year, and testing services volume of approximately 54,900, an increase of 17% year-over-year

Patient and digital solutions revenue of $16 million and lab product revenue of $10 million, representing year-over-year growth of 33% and a decline of 4%, respectively

Average revenue per test of approximately $1,660 including approximately $14 million in prior period revenue

GAAP net income of $3 million, compared to GAAP net loss of $10 million for the first quarter of 2025

Adjusted EBITDA of $19 million, compared to $5 million for the first quarter of 2025

Cash flow from operations of $4 million

Recent Business Highlights

Announced definitive agreement to divest the Lab Products business to Eurobio Scientific for $170 million in cash consideration

Advanced pipeline program with presentation of the AlloHeme clinical trial data at TANDEM Annual Conference

Launched VANTx™, an AI powered, cloud native clinical data and analytics platform designed to transform complex transplant data into insights that support clinical research and real-world evidence development

Achieved a record quarter for cash collections, reflecting disciplined operational execution and focus on high margin Testing Services growth

Advanced Epic Aura integrations, with nine transplant centers live and 16 integrations in-process

Presented more than 50 abstracts at the International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation (ISHLT) Annual Meeting, reflecting the breadth of CareDx’s clinical evidence and leadership in transplantation

In April 2026, the Board of Directors authorized a common stock repurchase program of up to $100 million of shares over a period of up to 24 months

“Our team delivered another quarter of record growth, driven by continued momentum in our Precision Medicine Testing Services and Patient and Digital Solutions businesses,” said John W. Hanna, President and CEO of CareDx. “And we took important strategic steps advancing our lead pipeline asset, AlloHeme, and agreeing to divest the Lab Products business to simplify our operating model and create focus, with the goal of expanding our AEBITDA margins.”

First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Total revenue was $118 million, compared to $85 million in the first quarter of 2025, an increase of 39% driven primarily by higher Testing Services revenue, reflecting increased testing volumes, continued execution across core transplant testing programs, and contributions from Patient and Digital Solutions; partially offset by lower Lab Products revenue as the Company advances its portfolio optimization strategy.

Testing services revenue of $91 million, an increase of 48% year over year, and testing services volume of approximately 54,900, an increase of 17% year over year, reflecting an increase in average revenue per test, including the recognition of prior period revenue associated with improved collections, a favorable mix-shift in surveillance testing, and increased for-cause growth across transplant programs.

Patient and digital solutions revenue was $16 million, compared to $12 million in the first quarter of 2025, an increase of 33% driven by continued adoption of new transplant centers in the CareDx Pharmacy, along with increasing adoption of digital solutions.

Lab Product revenue remained relatively flat at $10 million, down 4% from the first quarter of 2025, while the Company continues to focus on growth in its core Testing Services and Patient and Digital Solutions businesses.

GAAP net income was $3 million, compared to GAAP net loss of $10 million in the first quarter of 2025. Basic and diluted GAAP net income per share was $0.05, compared to basic and diluted GAAP net loss per share of $0.19 in the first quarter of 2025, reflecting higher revenue and improved operating leverage.

Non-GAAP net income was $18 million, compared to $5 million in the first quarter of 2025. Diluted non-GAAP net income per share was $0.34 compared to $0.09 i n the first quarter of 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA was $19 million, compared to $5 million in the first quarter of 2025, driven by revenue growth and continued focus on operational efficiency and cost discipline.

2026 Guidance

For the full year 2026, CareDx now expects revenue to be in the range of $447 million to $465 million, compared to the $420 million to $444 million range that was previously disclosed. The Company now expects full year 2026 adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $43 million to $57 million.

About CareDx

CareDx is a precision medicine company dedicated to improving outcomes for transplant patients and advancing organ health. The Company’s integrated solutions include non invasive molecular testing for heart, kidney, and lung transplants; laboratory products; digital health technologies; and patient solutions that support care before and after transplant. CareDx is the leading provider of genomics based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit www.caredx.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, including expectations regarding the achievement of CareDx’s financial and operational goals and its expectations and prospects for 2026. These forward-looking statements are based upon information that is currently available to CareDx and its current expectations, speak only as of the date hereof, and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond CareDx’s control, that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those projected, including general economic and market factors, and global economic and marketplace uncertainties, among others discussed in CareDx’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 filed by CareDx with the SEC on February 25, 2026, and other reports that CareDx has filed with the SEC. Any of these may cause CareDx’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by CareDx’s forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. CareDx expressly disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, or undertaking to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

CareDx has presented in this release certain financial information in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) and also on a non-GAAP basis, including non-GAAP cost of testing services, non-GAAP cost of product, non-GAAP cost of patient and digital solutions, non-GAAP research and development expenses, non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses, non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP other income, net, non-GAAP income tax expense, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin (%), non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per share and adjusted EBITDA. These non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool.

We define non-GAAP net income and per share results as the GAAP net income (loss) and per share results excluding the impacts of stock-based compensation expense; acquisition-related amortization of purchased intangible assets and related tax effects; changes in estimated fair value of contingent consideration; litigation settlement expense; business development and portfolio optimization expense; and certain other charges presented in the reconciliation in this release. We define adjusted EBITDA as non-GAAP net income before interest income, income tax expense, depreciation expense and other (income) expense, net. We define non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin as GAAP gross profit and GAAP gross margin excluding the impacts of stock-based compensation expense, and acquisition-related amortization of purchased intangible assets included in cost of sales. Non-GAAP gross margin is calculated as non-GAAP gross profit divided by total revenue. Corporate free cash flow is defined as Cash from Operations less Capital Expenditures.

We are presenting these non-GAAP financial measures to assist investors in assessing our operating results through the eyes of management and because we believe that these measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our core business operating results over multiple periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance. Management believes this non-GAAP information is useful for investors, when considered in conjunction with CareDx’s GAAP financial statements, because management uses such information internally for its operating, budgeting and financial planning purposes. Non-GAAP information is not prepared under a comprehensive set of accounting rules and should only be used to supplement an understanding of CareDx’s operating results as reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial information is provided immediately following the financial tables. A reconciliation of the forecasted range for adjusted EBITDA for 2026 is not included in this release due to the number of variables in the projected range and because we are currently unable to quantify accurately certain amounts that would be required to be included in the U.S. GAAP measure or the individual adjustments for such reconciliation.

CareDx, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 Revenue: Testing services revenue $ 91,398 $ 61,921 Product revenue 10,346 10,810 Patient and digital solutions revenue 15,956 11,954 Total revenue 117,700 84,685 Operating expenses: Cost of testing services 17,097 15,113 Cost of product 4,834 5,586 Cost of patient and digital solutions 11,698 7,716 Research and development 21,416 18,524 Sales and marketing 30,373 22,991 General and administrative 30,484 22,769 Litigation settlement expense 600 5,360 Total operating expenses 116,502 98,059 Income (loss) from operations 1,198 (13,374) Other income: Interest income, net 1,909 2,784 Other (expense) income, net (330) 295 Total other income 1,579 3,079 Income (loss) before income taxes 2,777 (10,295) Income tax benefit (expense) 32 (58) Net income (loss) $ 2,809 $ (10,353) Net income (loss) per share (Note 3): Basic $ 0.05 $ (0.19) Diluted $ 0.05 $ (0.19) Weighted-average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share: Basic 51,151,794 55,262,459 Diluted 53,129,928 55,262,459

CareDx, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands) As of March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 77,923 $ 65,429 Marketable securities 109,253 111,779 Accounts receivable 44,585 42,628 Inventory 26,404 26,705 Prepaid and other current assets 11,230 10,591 Total current assets 269,395 257,132 Property and equipment, net 33,156 32,971 Operating lease right-of-use assets 21,206 22,760 Marketable securities, non-current 10,901 24,165 Intangible assets, net 32,102 31,960 Goodwill 40,336 40,336 Restricted cash 551 551 Other assets 3,415 3,353 Total assets $ 411,062 $ 413,228 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 9,066 $ 9,988 Accrued compensation 20,545 38,107 Accrued and other liabilities 49,542 41,754 Total current liabilities 79,153 89,849 Deferred tax liability 130 181 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 17,837 19,679 Other liabilities 407 418 Total liabilities 97,527 110,127 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 51 50 Additional paid-in capital 1,052,306 1,043,925 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,272) (5,515) Accumulated deficit (732,550) (735,359) Total stockholders’ equity 313,535 303,101 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 411,062 $ 413,228

CareDx, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 Cost of testing services reconciliation: GAAP cost of testing services $ 17,097 $ 15,113 Stock-based compensation expense (265) (363) Acquisition related-amortization of purchased intangibles (311) (347) Non-GAAP cost of testing services $ 16,521 $ 14,403 Cost of product reconciliation: GAAP cost of product $ 4,834 $ 5,586 Stock-based compensation expense (89) (231) Acquisition related-amortization of purchased intangibles (512) (412) Non-GAAP cost of product $ 4,233 $ 4,943 Cost of patient and digital solutions reconciliation: GAAP cost of patient and digital solutions $ 11,698 $ 7,716 Stock-based compensation expense (134) (220) Acquisition related-amortization of purchased intangibles (152) (152) Non-GAAP cost of patient and digital solutions $ 11,412 $ 7,344 Research and development expenses reconciliation: GAAP research and development expenses $ 21,416 $ 18,524 Stock-based compensation expense (1,323) (1,359) Non-GAAP research and development expenses $ 20,093 $ 17,165 Sales and marketing expenses reconciliation: GAAP sales and marketing expenses $ 30,373 $ 22,991 Stock-based compensation expense (1,835) (2,584) Acquisition related-amortization of purchased intangibles (643) (628) Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses $ 27,895 $ 19,779 General and administrative expenses reconciliation: GAAP general and administrative expenses $ 31,084 $ 28,129 Business development and portfolio optimization expense* (3,357) — Stock-based compensation expense (6,157) (4,174) Change in estimated fair value of contingent consideration — (46) Litigation settlement expense (600) (5,360) Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses $ 20,970 $ 18,549 Total other income reconciliation: GAAP other income $ 1,579 $ 3,079 Non-GAAP other income $ 1,579 $ 3,079 Income tax benefit (expense) reconciliation: GAAP income tax expense $ 32 $ (58) Tax effect related to amortization of purchased intangibles (126) (99) Non-GAAP income tax expense $ (94) $ (157) * Business development and portfolio optimization expense primarily includes legal, consulting, financial advisory, due diligence, and other transaction-related costs incurred in connection with business development activities and the sale of our lab product business.

CareDx, Inc. GAAP and Non-GAAP Operating Expenses (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 GAAP operating expenses: Research and development $ 21,416 $ 18,524 Sales and marketing 30,373 22,991 General and administrative 31,084 28,129 Total GAAP operating expenses $ 82,873 $ 69,644 Non-GAAP operating expenses: Research and development $ 20,093 $ 17,165 Sales and marketing 27,895 19,779 General and administrative 20,970 18,549 Total Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 68,958 $ 55,493

CareDx, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Gross Margin (Unaudited) (In thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 GAAP total revenue $ 117,700 $ 84,685 GAAP cost of sales 33,629 28,415 GAAP gross profit 84,071 56,270 GAAP gross margin % 71 % 66 % Stock-based compensation expense 488 814 Acquisition related-amortization of purchased intangibles 975 911 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 85,534 $ 57,995 Non-GAAP gross margin % 73 % 68 %

CareDx, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 GAAP net income (loss) $ 2,809 $ (10,353) Stock-based compensation expense 9,803 8,931 Business development and portfolio optimization expense* 3,357 — Acquisition related-amortization of purchased intangibles 1,618 1,539 Change in estimated fair value of contingent consideration — 46 Tax effect related to amortization of purchased intangibles (126) (99) Litigation settlement expense 600 5,360 Non-GAAP net income $ 18,061 $ 5,424 GAAP basic net income (loss) per share $ 0.05 $ (0.19) GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.05 $ (0.19) Non-GAAP basic net income per share $ 0.35 $ 0.10 Non-GAAP diluted net income per share $ 0.34 $ 0.09 Shares used in computing non-GAAP basic net income per share 51,151,794 55,262,459 Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share 53,129,928 58,315,877 * Business development and portfolio optimization expense primarily includes legal, consulting, financial advisory, due diligence, and other transaction-related costs incurred in connection with business development activities and the sale of our lab product business.

CareDx, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 GAAP net income (loss) $ 2,809 $ (10,353) Stock-based compensation expense 9,803 8,931 Business development and portfolio optimization expense* 3,357 — Acquisition related-amortization of purchased intangibles 1,618 1,539 Change in estimated fair value of contingent consideration — 46 Tax effect related to amortization of purchased intangibles (126) (99) Litigation settlement expense 600 5,360 Non-GAAP net income 18,061 5,424 Interest income (1,909) (2,784) Income tax expense 94 157 Depreciation expense 2,279 2,061 Other expense (income), net 330 (295) Adjusted EBITDA $ 18,855 $ 4,563 * Business development and portfolio optimization expense primarily includes legal, consulting, financial advisory, due diligence, and other transaction-related costs incurred in connection with business development activities and the sale of our lab product business.

CareDx, Inc. Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities Reconciliation to Free Cash Flow​ (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) $ 4,333 $ (26,584) Less: item not included in free cash flows ​ ​ Capital expenditures (GAAP) $ (3,819) $ (1,630) Free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 514 $ (28,214)

CareDx, Inc.



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