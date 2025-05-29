Cardiol Therapeutics Reports Results of 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

The election of the following directors for the ensuing year: Jennifer Chao, David Elsley, Dr. Timothy Garnett, Teri Loxam, Peter Pekos, Colin Stott, Dr. Guillermo Torre-Amione, and Chris Waddick.

The appointment of BDO Canada LLP as auditors of the Company for the next current fiscal year and the authorization of the Directors of the Company to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditors.

Nominees Number of Shares For Percentage of Votes Cast Jennifer Chao 18,720,726 92.94% David Elsley 20,025,229 99.41% Dr. Timothy Garnett 19,985,262 99.22% Teri Loxam 19,960,519 99.09% Peter Pekos 18,738,919 93.03% Colin Stott 19,985,136 99.21% Dr. Guillermo Torre-Amione 18,806,902 93.37% Chris Waddick 20,002,899 99.30%

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2025) - Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. () () ("" or the ""), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on developing anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease, announces the results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "AGM") held virtually via live audio webcast on May 28, 2025. Shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favour of all Management resolutions proposed in the Company's Management Information Circular dated April 10, 2025.Resolutions proposed and approved at the AGM were:"We are pleased to welcome Dr. Garnett as a new member of our Board of Directors," stated Guillermo Torre-Amione, M.D., Ph.D., Chair of Cardiol Therapeutics. "Tim is a talented and well-respected leader who brings decades of drug development expertise and commercial insight, all with a patient-centered focus. He will be a valuable addition to our Board and instrumental in guiding the strategic priorities of our leadership team. His appointment comes at an important time in Cardiol's growth as we advance our pivotal Phase III MAVERIC trial of CardiolRx™ in recurrent pericarditis and prepare for database lock, analysis, and reporting top-line results from our Phase II ARCHER trial of CardiolRx™ in acute myocarditis."Dr. Garnett is a distinguished pharmaceutical industry executive with over 30 years' experience, including two decades at Eli Lilly and Company, where he served as Chief Medical Officer from 2008 until his retirement in 2021. During his tenure at Eli Lilly, he led the successful development of therapeutics in women's health, endocrinology, and neuroscience, resulting in multiple global commercial launches. Dr. Garnett has played a key role in the successful development of numerous drugs across both early- and late-stage clinical development. He has broad experience leading clinical development, portfolio management, medical affairs, regulatory strategy, and safety functional areas, and has a strategic understanding of the evolving metabolic therapy landscape.Dr. Garnett currently serves as Chair of Ophirex and a Director of MapLight Therapeutics. In addition, he is a member of the Advisory Panel of Cambridge Innovation Capital and an equity partner at Recode Health Ventures LLC. Dr. Garnett holds a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) from St. George's, University of London. He is a Fellow of both the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Medicine (FFPM), and the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (FRCOG).Cardiol Therapeutics would like to take this opportunity to thank Michael Willner for his service as a Board member since September 2021 and for his valuable contributions to the Company's development. Mr. Willner has agreed to continue to assist the Company in an advisory capacity.The results of the voting on the election of Directors are as follows:Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. () () is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on developing anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease. The Company's lead small molecule drug candidate, CardiolRx™ (cannabidiol) oral solution, is pharmaceutically manufactured and in clinical development for use in the treatment of heart disease. It is recognized that cannabidiol inhibits activation of the inflammasome pathway, an intracellular process known to play an important role in the development and progression of inflammation and fibrosis associated with myocarditis, pericarditis, and heart failure.Cardiol has received Investigational New Drug Application authorization from the United States Food and Drug Administration ("US FDA") to conduct clinical studies to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx™ in two diseases affecting the heart: recurrent pericarditis and acute myocarditis. The MAVERIC Program in recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory disease of the pericardium which is associated with symptoms including debilitating chest pain, shortness of breath, and fatigue, and results in physical limitations, reduced quality of life, emergency department visits, and hospitalizations, comprises the completed Phase II MAvERIC-Pilot study (NCT05494788) and the ongoing Phase III MAVERIC trial (NCT06708299). The ongoing ARCHER trial (NCT05180240) is a Phase II study in acute myocarditis, an important cause of acute and fulminant heart failure in young adults and a leading cause of sudden cardiac death in people less than 35 years of age. The US FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation to CardiolRx™ for the treatment of pericarditis, which includes recurrent pericarditis.Cardiol is also developing CRD-38, a novel subcutaneously administered drug formulation intended for use in heart failure - a leading cause of death and hospitalization in the developed world, with associated healthcare costs in the United States exceeding $30 billion annually.