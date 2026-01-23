Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Closing of Bought Deal Financing and Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option for Gross Proceeds of $14.85 Million

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2026) - Cardiol Therapeutics Inc.("" or the ""), a late-stage life sciences company focused on advancing the development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for heart disease, today announced that it has closed its previously announced private placement of units (the "Units") of the Company (the "Offering"), including the full exercise of the over-allotment option. Canaccord Genuity Corp. (the "Underwriter") acted as sole underwriter and sole bookrunner for the Offering. Pursuant to the Offering, the Company issued an aggregate of 11,423,078 Units at a price of $1.30 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $14.85 million, which includes the full exercise by the Underwriter of the over-allotment option.Each Unit consists of one Class A common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share (each, a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $1.75 per Warrant Share at any time for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance of the Warrants. In connection with the Offering, the Company paid the Underwriter a cash commission equal to 6% of the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering.The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the financing to advance its research and clinical development programs and for general and administrative expenses, working capital, and other expenses.The Offering was completed by way of a private placement pursuant to National Instrument 45-106 -("NI 45-106") under Part 5A, as amended by CSA Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 -(the "Listed Issuer Financing Exemption") to qualified investors in each of the provinces and territories of Canada (other than Quebec). The Underwriter was entitled to offer the Units for sale in certain jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States, provided it is understood that no prospectus filing or comparable obligation, ongoing reporting requirement or requisite regulatory or governmental approval arises in such other jurisdictions. Cardiol Therapeutics Inc.is a late-stage life sciences company focused on advancing the development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for heart disease. The Company's lead small-molecule drug candidate, CardiolRx™, modulates inflammasome pathway activation, an intracellular process known to play an important role in the development and progression of inflammation and fibrosis associated with pericarditis, myocarditis, and heart failure.The MAVERIC Program is evaluating CardiolRx™ for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory disease of the pericardium associated with symptoms including debilitating chest pain, shortness of breath, and fatigue, which can lead to physical limitations, reduced quality of life, emergency department visits, and hospitalizations. The program comprises the completed Phase II MAvERIC-Pilot study (NCT05494788) and the ongoing pivotal Phase III MAVERIC trial (NCT06708299). The U.S. FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation to CardiolRx™ for the treatment of pericarditis, including recurrent pericarditis.The ARCHER Program is also studying CardiolRx™, specifically in acute myocarditis-an important cause of acute and fulminant heart failure in young adults and a leading cause of sudden cardiac death in individuals under 35 years of age. The program comprises the completed Phase II ARCHER study (NCT05180240), which evaluated the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of CardiolRx™ in this patient population.The Company is also developing CRD-38, a novel, subcutaneously administered drug formulation intended for the treatment of inflammatory heart disease, including heart failure-a leading cause of death and hospitalization in the developed world, with associated healthcare costs in the United States exceeding US$30 billion per year.