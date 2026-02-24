Cardinal Health report highlights cost savings and provider confidence in biosimilars

New analysis shows biosimilars are projected to strengthen cost savings and provider confidence across the healthcare ecosystem, with oncology leading in adoption and accessibility gains.

DUBLIN, Ohio, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) today released its 2026 Biosimilars Report: Driving access and patient outcomes in physician practices, which highlights the substantial savings biosimilars have delivered to the U.S. healthcare system and the strong confidence providers have in these treatments.

"Since 2015, biosimilars have generated more than $56 billion in healthcare savings and have expanded access to high-quality therapies while generating significant value for the healthcare system," said Fran Gregory, PharmD, MBA, vice president of Emerging Therapies at Cardinal Health. "As physician practices continue to adopt these products, we remain focused on helping providers navigate reimbursement, streamline product launches and ensure patients have access to effective treatment options."

The report draws from insights gathered from 101 physician practices nationwide. Nearly 99% of providers surveyed said they feel comfortable explaining biosimilars to patients, underscoring the strong clinical confidence supporting these therapies. Predictable reimbursement remains essential for sustained adoption: 68% of practices rated consistent reimbursement as "very important," while 59% favored set discount models over incremental price reductions that can disrupt reimbursement stability.

The report also explores a major advancement in biosimilar's trajectory: the acceleration of oncology biosimilars, which now reach an average 81% market share within five years of launch. Over the next two years, we expect FDA approval of nearly 25 new biosimilars in therapeutic areas including immunology, oncology and retina.

Key findings from the 2026 Biosimilars Report include:

Strong provider confidence and continued willingness to adopt biosimilars in clinical practice.

Oncology leads in biosimilar advancement, delivering rapid adoption and substantial cost savings, with additional cancer biosimilars expected to expand accessibility.

Reimbursement stability as a defining factor in provider uptake and the potential of a "biosimilar void."

The opportunity to generate up to $181 billion in future savings with the right market and policy conditions.

Read the full 2026 Biosimilars Report.

