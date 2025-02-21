SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Cardiff Oncology to Report Fourth Quarter 2024 Results and Provide Business Update

February 21, 2025 | 
1 min read

- Management will hold a conference call on Thursday, February 27 at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT -

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRDF), a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging PLK1 inhibition to develop novel therapies across a range of cancers, today announced that it will hold a conference call on Thursday, February 27 after the close of trading to review financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Conference Call and Webcast

Cardiff Oncology will host a conference call and live webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT on February 27, 2025. Individuals interested in listening to the live conference call may do so by using the webcast link in the “Investors” section of the company’s website at https://investors.cardiffoncology.com/news-events/events. A replay will be available in the investor relations section on the company’s website following the completion of the call.

About Cardiff Oncology, Inc.

Cardiff Oncology is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging PLK1 inhibition, a well-validated oncology drug target, to develop novel therapies across a range of cancers. The Company’s lead asset is onvansertib, a PLK1 inhibitor being evaluated in combination with standard of care (SoC) therapeutics in clinical programs targeting indications such as RAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), as well as in ongoing and planned investigator-initiated trials in metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), small cell lung cancer (SCLC) and triple negative breast cancer (TNBC). These programs and the Company’s broader development strategy are designed to target tumor vulnerabilities in order to overcome treatment resistance and deliver superior clinical benefit compared to the SoC alone. For more information, please visit https://www.cardiffoncology.com.

Cardiff Oncology Contact:
James Levine
Chief Financial Officer
858-952-7670
jlevine@cardiffoncology.com

Investor Contact:
Kiki Patel, PharmD
Gilmartin Group
332-895-3225
Kiki@gilmartinir.com

Media Contact:
Grace Spencer
Taft Communications
609-583-1151
grace@taftcommunications.com

Southern California Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Pictured: Facade of Moderna's building in Massachusetts
Earnings
Moderna Reports Higher-Than-Expected Losses While Anticipating Layoffs
February 14, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Achieve goal concept art collage. Rising arrow chart and halftone hand pointing to center of dartboard. Business goal, achieve targets, success. Trendy modern retro vector illustration
Earnings
With Leqembi Sales Trending Up, Biogen Gets Down to Brass Tacks: It Works
February 12, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Handshake gesture contemporary collage art. Celebrating success, congratulating for financial and business partnership, job contract deal, mutual friendship and respect. Abstract illustration isolated.
Collaboration
Biogen Taps Royalty Pharma for $250M to Power Phase III Lupus Program
February 12, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Incyte's logo on its building in Delaware
Collaboration
Incyte Backs Out of Immuno-Oncology Pact With Agenus
February 12, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac