Press Releases

Cardiff Oncology to Present at the Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference

November 24, 2025 
1 min read

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRDF), a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging PLK1 inhibition to develop novel therapies across a range of cancers, today announced that company management will participate in a fireside chat and 1x1 investor meetings at the Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference, which is taking place from December 2-4, 2025.

Details of the presentation can be found below.

Presenters: Mark Erlander, PhD (CEO)
Date: 12/02/2025
Time: 9:30 AM ET

Interested parties can register for and access the live webcast for the conferences by visiting the “Events” section of the Cardiff Oncology website. The webcast replay will be available after the conclusion of the presentation.

About Cardiff Oncology, Inc.
Cardiff Oncology is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging PLK1 inhibition, a well-validated oncology drug target, to develop novel therapies across a range of cancers. The Company's lead asset is onvansertib, a PLK1 inhibitor being evaluated in combination with standard of care (SoC) therapeutics in clinical programs targeting indications such as RAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), as well as in ongoing investigator-initiated trials in metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), small cell lung cancer (SCLC) and triple negative breast cancer (TNBC). These programs and the Company's broader development strategy are designed to target tumor vulnerabilities in order to overcome treatment resistance and deliver superior clinical benefit compared to the SoC alone. For more information, please visit https://www.cardiffoncology.com.

Cardiff Oncology Contact:
James Levine
Chief Financial Officer
858-952-7670
jlevine@cardiffoncology.com

Investor Contact:
Candice Masse
Astr Partners
candice.masse@astrpartners.com

Media Contact:
Amy Bonanno
Lyra Strategic Advisory
abonanno@lyraadvisory.com


Southern California Events
Cardiff Oncology
