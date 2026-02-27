Cardiff Oncology to Participate in Three Upcoming March 2026 Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRDF), a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging PLK1 inhibition to develop novel therapies across a range of cancers, today announced that company management will participate in three upcoming investor conferences in March 2026.

TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference

Date: 03/04/26

Barclays 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Date: 03/10/26

Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference 2026

Date: 03/11/26

Interested parties can register for and access the live webcast for the conferences by visiting the “ Events ” section of the Cardiff Oncology website. The webcast replay will be available after the conclusion of the presentation.

About Cardiff Oncology, Inc.

Cardiff Oncology is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing innovative cancer treatments focused on PLK1 inhibition, a validated oncology target with practice-changing potential. Our lead asset, onvansertib, is a highly specific, oral PLK1 inhibitor currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 trial for first-line treatment of RAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer (“mCRC”), addressing a large, underserved patient population with high unmet need. Onvansertib is also under investigation in other PLK1-driven cancers through ongoing investigator-initiated trials and has shown robust single agent clinical activity in hard-to-treat tumors. By targeting tumor vulnerabilities, we aim to overcome treatment resistance and deliver improved clinical outcomes for patients.

For more information, please visit https://www.cardiffoncology.com.

