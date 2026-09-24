Carbios reports first-half 2026 results

19 % reduction in operating expenses compared with the first half of 2025, reflecting the financial discipline of the Group

Solid cash position of €48 million as of June 30, 2026, enabling Carbios to cover its operating expenses beyond the next 12 months

Progress in the financing of the Longlaville plant project: Credit committee approvals obtained during the summer from the majority of the project’s lenders Commercial agreement currently being finalized with a major player in the beverage industry, which is expected to increase the plant’s pre-sales level to 60% of its nominal capacity Ongoing due diligence by export credit agencies and equity partners



Clermont-Ferrand (France), 24 September 2026 (7:45 a.m. CEST). Carbios (Euronext Growth Paris: ALCRB) today reports its first-half 2026 financial results, as approved by the Board of Directors on September 23, 2026, and provides an update on its strategic priorities.

Benoît GRENOT, CEO of Carbios, commented: “The results for the first half of 2026 reflect the benefits of the financial discipline implemented since more than a year ago. In parallel, we have reached key milestones in the financing of the Longlaville plant, notably through credit committee approvals from several banking partners and continued progress in securing pre-sales commitments. Looking ahead, our roadmap is clear: finalize this financing and resume construction of the Longlaville plant, further advance our strategic partnership with Wankai, and accelerate the commercialization of our technology, while maintaining rigorous management of our resources.”

1. Financial results

During the first half of 2026, Carbios continued to execute its cost-control plan launched more than a year ago. Operating expenses decreased by €3.4 million, representing a 19% reduction compared with the first half of 2025. All expenditures were reviewed and optimized to ensure that the Group’s resources remain focused on its strategic priorities.

For the six months ended June 30, 2026, operating loss amounted to €11.8 million, improving by

€3.9 million compared with the first half of 2025.

Net loss came to €9.4 million, compared with €11.9 million in the first half of 2025, reflecting an improvement of €2.5 million.

Carbios SA's net cash consumption was limited to €4.2 million during the first half of 2026, compared with €33.4 million during the same period in 2025, reflecting the impact of the cost-reduction measures and investment cuts implemented:

Cash consumption during the period was reduced by €8.3 million in operating activities and by nearly €14 million in investing activities compared with the first half of 2025.

In addition, Carbios SA received a partial repayment of €8 million on the shareholder loan from its subsidiary Carbios 54.

At Group level, cash consumption amounted to €11 million, compared with €18 million in the same period of the previous year. This financial discipline contributed to maintaining a solid cash position of €48 million as of June 30, 2026, enabling Carbios to cover its operating expenses beyond the next 12 months.

For the second half of 2026, Carbios intends to continue its cost-control efforts while maintaining the resources required to execute its strategic priorities.

2. Update on the financing of the Longlaville plant project

Over recent months, Carbios has achieved several important milestones in the financing of its Longlaville plant project.

These key developments include:

the completion of independent reviews covering the project's technical, economic, environmental and legal aspects, which confirm both its economic viability and the relevance of its location in France;

the approval of the credit committees of a majority of the project’s lenders;

a commercial agreement currently being finalized with a major player in the beverage industry, which is expected to increase the plant’s pre-sales level to 60% of its nominal capacity; and

the validation of the "fiber-to-fiber" biorecycling process, broadening the addressable customer base for the Longlaville plant.

As of today, due diligence activities conducted by export credit agencies1 and equity partners remain underway. The implementation of the financing is progressing through a necessarily extensive process, reflecting the innovative nature of this large-scale project.

3. Strategic partnership with Wankai



Since the beginning of 2026, the Company has initiated the operational implementation of the strategic partnership signed with Wankai New Materials on December 2, 2025, notably through the establishment of the Kaibio Biotechnology Co. Ltd joint venture, which will be responsible for constructing the licensed industrial facility, and through qualification tests that confirmed the compatibility of locally available feedstocks and waste streams with the Carbios process.

4. Licensing for the Packaging and Textiles markets



During the first half of the year, Carbios further strengthened the technological maturity of its PET biorecycling solution by validating its application to the treatment of complex textile waste2. This milestone enables the Company to expand its licensing offering to the global textile market, in addition to packaging. In this context, the Company is pursuing discussions internationally with a view to granting additional licenses and accelerating the commercial deployment of its technology.

5. Changes in Governance

On May 18, 20263, the Company announced the appointment of Benoît Grenot, then Deputy Chief Executive Officer, as Chief Executive Officer, effective June 1, 2026, succeeding Vincent Kamel.

On July 30, 2026, the Board of Directors appointed Samir Karoum as an independent director by co-optation, replacing Karine Auclair who had resigned, for the remainder of her term of office. The ratification of this appointment will be submitted for approval at the Company’s next General Meeting.

6. Availability of the 2026 half-year financial report

The 2026 half-year financial report will be made available on Carbios’ website no later than September 30, 2026.

###

About Carbios:

Carbios is a biotechnology company that develops and industrializes biological solutions to reinvent the lifecycle of plastics and textiles. Inspired by nature, Carbios designs enzyme-based biological processes to break down plastics, with the mission of preventing plastic and textile pollution and accelerating the transition to a circular economy. Its two innovative technologies—dedicated to PET biorecycling and PLA biodegradation—are currently scaling up to industrial and commercial levels. Carbios is supported by prestigious brands in the cosmetics, food, and apparel industries, aiming to improve the recyclability and circularity of their products. Nestlé Waters, PepsiCo, and Suntory Beverage & Food Europe took part in a packaging consortium founded by Carbios and L’Oréal. On, Patagonia, PUMA, PVH Corp., and Salomon collaborate with Carbios in a textile consortium. Carbios is part of the global community of B Corp™ certified companies that are transforming their business models to serve the common good.

Visit www.carbios.com to learn more about biotechnology for circular plastics and textiles.

LinkedIn : carbios / Instagram

Information on Carbios shares:

ISIN Code FR0011648716

Ticker Code Euronext Growth: ALCRB

LEI 969500M2RCIWO4NO5F08

Carbios is eligible for the PEA-PME, a government program allowing French residents investing in SMEs to benefit from income tax rebates.

Disclaimer on forward-looking statements and risk factors:

This press release contains forward-looking statements, not historical data, and should not be construed as a guarantee that the facts and data stated will occur. These forward-looking statements are based on data, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by Carbios. Carbios operates in a competitive and rapidly evolving environment. It is therefore not in a position to anticipate all risks, uncertainties or other factors that may affect its business, their potential impact on its business or the extent to which the materialization of a risk or combination of risks could lead to results that differ significantly from those mentioned in any forward-looking statement. Carbios draws your attention to the fact that forward-looking statements are in no way a guarantee of its future performance and that its actual financial position, results, cash flows, its partnerships and corporate agreements, and the development of the sector in which Carbios operates may differ significantly from those proposed or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this document. In addition, even if Carbios’ financial position, results, cash flows, its partnerships and corporate agreements, and developments in the industry in which it operates are consistent with the forward-looking information contained in this document, such results or developments may not be a reliable indication of Carbios’ future results or developments. Readers are also advised to carefully consider the risk factors described in the Universal Registration Document filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (“AMF”) and made available free of charge on the Company’s website. Should all or any part of these risk factors occur or others, in no case whatsoever will Carbios be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release or for any related damages. This information is given only as of the date of this press release. Carbios makes no commitment to publish updates to this information or on the assumptions on which it is based, except in accordance with any legal or regulatory obligation applicable to it.

For additional information, please contact:

CARBIOS

Laura Perrin

Communication

laura.perrin@carbios.com

+33 (0)6 46 44 04 79 CARBIOS

Benjamin Audebert

Investor Relations

contact@carbios.com

+33 (0)4 73 86 51 76 Maarc – Press Relations

Bruno Arabian

bruno.arabian@maarc.fr

+33 (0)6 87 88 47 26

Simon Dulucq

Simon.dulucq@maarc.fr

+33 (0) 6 10 98 55 64





APPENDIX

Carbios SA simplified Income statement:

Income Statement (In thousands of euros) 06/30/2026 06/30/2025 Operating revenues 2 593 2 143 Part of re-invoicing and contracts concluded with CARBIOLICE 292 384 Part of re-invoicing and contracts concluded with CARBIOS 54 838 79 Operating expenses 14 352 17 790 OPERATING INCOME/LOSS -11 759 -15 647 Financing Income/Loss 1 669 3 202 CURRENT INCOME/LOSS BEFORE TAX -10 091 -12 445 Extraordinary profit 0 0 Income Tax -661 -550 Net Income/Loss -9 429 -11 895

Carbios SA simplified balance sheet:

ASSETS

(In thousands of euros) 06/30/2026 12/31/2025 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

(In thousands of euros) 06/30/2026 12/31/2025 Subscribed capital not called up (I) 0 0 Share capital 11 834 11 834 Preliminary expenses (II) 0 0 Share premium, merger premium and contribution premium 277 106 277 106 Retained earnings -101 850 -67 586 Intangible assets 6 526 7 060 Profit/Loss for the period -9 429 -34 264 Tangible assets 21 703 22 912 Investment subsidies 440 470 Financial assets 140 388 144 385 Total equity (I) 178 101 187 560 Total non-current assets (III) 168 616 174 357 Other equity (I-bis) 7 742 6 665 Provisions (II) 1 378 769 Trade receivables and related accounts 3 363 3 122 Other receivables 3 132 2 465 Borrowings and similar liabilities 30 442 31 647 Prepaid expenses 315 611 Trade payable and related accounts 2 494 2 934 Marketable securities 7 866 9 034 Other liabilities 3 020 2 915 Cash and cash equivalents 39 646 42 630 Deferred income 0 0 Total current assets (IV) 54 323 57 861 Total liabilities (III) 35 956 37 495 Accruals and deferred income (V) 242 275 Accruals and deferred charges (IV) 4 4 TOTAL ASSETS (I + II + III + IV + V) 223 181 232 494 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES (I + I-bis + II + III+ IV) 223 181 232 494

Carbios SA cash-flow statement:

Cash flow Statement (In thousands of euros) 06/30/2026 12/31/2025 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 51 664 85 019 Cash flows related to operations -7 119 -15 425 Cash flows related to investments 3 058(*) -18 260 Net cash flow from financing activities -90 330 Change in cash and cash equivalents -4 151 -33 355 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 47 513 51 664

(*): including €8 million from the partial repayment of a shareholder loan by Carbios 54 and €5 million related to investing activities.

1 Export credit agencies Bpifrance Assurance Export (France) and EIFO (Denmark) play a key role in supporting strategic projects, notably by providing partial guarantees to participating lending banks.

2 Refer to the Company’s press release published on July 21, 2026

3 Refer to the Company’s press release published on May 18, 2026

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