Capstan Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Scientific Conferences and Present New Preclinical Data in Support of Lead Anti-CD19 In Vivo CAR-T Candidate, CPTX2309

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Capstan Therapeutics, Inc. (“Capstan”), a biotechnology company dedicated to advancing in vivo reprogramming of cells through RNA delivery using targeted lipid nanoparticles (tLNP), today announced that the Company will present at upcoming scientific conferences and showcase new preclinical data on CPTX2309, Capstan’s lead anti-CD19 in vivo CAR-T candidate, at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 28th Annual Meeting in New Orleans, LA.
“Among the diverse set of presentations showcasing Capstan’s non-viral CellSeeker™ platform, we are particularly encouraged by new preclinical data in support of our in vivo anti-CD19 CAR-T program, which demonstrate that a compact two-dose cycle was sufficient to induce rapid and deep B cell depletion in blood and tissues of non-human primates,” said Adrian Bot, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer and Executive Vice President of R&D at Capstan. “These preclinical data highlight the potency of B cell depletion achievable with a transient in vivo CAR mRNA approach, without the need for lymphodepletion, and set the stage for clinical evaluation of CPTX2309.”
Featured Presentation:
American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 28th Annual Meeting
Date: May 13-17, 2025
Location: New Orleans, LA
Oral presentation title: A Two-Infusion Regimen with a Novel In Vivo Non-Viral Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) Achieves up to 90% CD8+ T Cell Engineering and Tissue Depletion of Target Cells in Non-Human Primates (NHPs)
Presenter: Haig Aghajanian, Ph.D., Vice President of Research, Co-founder
Session title: CAR T Innovations in Autoimmune and Infectious Disease and Allergy
Date and time: May 15, 2025, 5:00 p.m. - 5:15 p.m. CT
Location: Room 393-396
Additional Presentations feature progress with our CellSeekerTM platform technology applicable to both mRNA and gene editing payloads:
Cellicon Valley ’25: The Future of Cell and Gene Therapies
Date: Apr 30-May 2, 2025
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Oral Presentation Title: Leading the Charge for In Vivo Cell Therapy for The Treatment of Autoimmune Disorders
Presenter: Laura Shawver, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer
Session title: Plenary Session 2, Leadership in Cell and Gene Therapies: The XX Factor
Date and Time: May 1, 2025, 10:20 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. ET
International Society of Cell & Gene Therapy (ISCT) 2025
Date: May 7-10, 2025
Location: New Orleans, LA
Poster title: Design and Preclinical Development of a Novel In Vivo Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) Product for B-Cell Involved Diseases
Presenter: Haig Aghajanian, Ph.D., Vice President of Research, Co-founder
Poster number: 901
Session title: Poster Networking Reception 1; Immunotherapy (CAR-T, T Reg, NK Cells, etc.)
Date and time: May 7, 2025, 7:00 p.m. - 8.30 p.m. CT
21st Annual PEGS Boston: The Essential Protein & Antibody Engineering Summit
Date: May 12-16, 2025
Location: Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport, Boston, MA
Title: Chairperson’s Remarks
Presenter: Adrian Bot, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer
Track: In Vivo CAR T Engineering: Moving into the Clinic
Date and time: May 15, 2025, 8:25 a.m. ET
Oral presentation title: In vivo mRNA-Based CAR T Cell Engineering for Treatment of B Cell Disorders
Presenter: John Rossi, Vice President, Translational Medicine
Track: In Vivo CAR T Engineering: Moving into the Clinic
Date and time: May 15, 2025, 9:00 a.m. ET
American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 28th Annual Meeting
Date: May 13-17, 2025
Location: New Orleans, LA
Science Symposium: Targeted Nanosystems For Gene Transfer And Editing: Beyond Delivery To The Liver
Oral presentation title: In vivo immune cell engineering using targeted nanoparticles
Presenter: Priya Karmali, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer
Date and time: May 16, 2025, 4:10 p.m. - 4:35 p.m. CT
Location: NOLA Theater B
Poster: Efficient In Vivo Gene Editing of T Cells Utilizing Novel Targeted Lipid Nanoparticles
Presenter: Esther Chen, Ph.D., Principal Scientist, R&D
Session title: Tuesday Poster Reception
Date and time: May 13, 2025, 6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. CT
Location: Poster Hall I2
Poster: Effective Gene Editing in Hematopoietic Stem and Progenitor Cells (HSPCs) through a Novel Targeted Lipid Nanoparticle
Presenter: Esther Chen, Ph.D., Principal Scientist, R&D
Session title: Thursday Poster Reception
Date and time: May 15, 2025, 5:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. CT
Location: Poster Hall I2
TIDES USA
Date: May 19-22, 2025
Location: Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego, San Diego, CA
Oral presentation title: In Vivo Engineering of Cells Using Targeted Lipid Nanoparticles
Presenter: Priya Karmali, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer
Track: mRNA Technology and Applications
Date and time: May 21, 2025, 2:00 p.m. PT
About Capstan Therapeutics, Inc. (www.capstantx.com)
Capstan is a biotechnology company with a mission to multiply the therapeutic possibilities for patients by developing targeted in vivo RNA technologies. Our proprietary CellSeeker™ tLNP platform technology is composed of novel LNPs conjugated with a recombinant protein binder, such as a monoclonal antibody. tLNPs are designed to deliver payloads, including mRNA or gene editing tools, capable of reprogramming specific cell types in vivo. Capstan’s CellSeeker™ technology has the potential to generate transformative therapies with possible applications across a broad range of disease areas, including autoimmune disorders, oncology, fibrosis, and monogenic blood disorders. For more information, please visit www.capstantx.com and follow us on LinkedIn.
