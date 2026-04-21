Canadian Team Advances Breakthrough “Living” Cancer Diagnostic Platform Following National GAPP Funding

VANCOUVER, BC, April 21, 2026 /CNW/ - Genetrack Biolabs, working in partnership with Canada's Michael Smith Genome Sciences Centre as part of a landmark research–industry collaboration, has announced the development of a revolutionary cancer testing platform called GenTraceDx™. Instead of providing a single snapshot of someone's cancer, this innovative technology delivers ongoing genomic updates that allow doctors track how the disease is changing over time and make more precise, informed treatment decisions.

GenTraceDx transforms cancer testing from a static report into a continuously updating clinical intelligence system.

GenTraceDx has been selected for national funding through Genome Canada's Genomics Applications Partnership Program (GAPP), with approximately $6 million in funding provided through Genome Canada, Genome British Columbia and Genetrack Biolabs.

"This is a significant step for people receiving cancer care in B.C.," said Josie Osborne, Minister of Health. "Our province is a leader in health-care innovation and GenTraceDx will help transform cancer diagnostics offering patients renewed hope."

A New Era in Cancer Care: From Static Reports to Living Diagnostics

Everyone's cancer care journey is unique. Even within the same cancer type, each patient's tumour is driven by a unique combination of genetic changes. Yet today, most cancer tests analyze only a limited set of genes and provide a single static report.

As a result, many patients are told there are "no actionable findings", not necessarily because options do not exist, but because current testing approaches are limited, and reports quickly become outdated as new treatments, discoveries and clinical trials emerge.

GenTraceDx is designed to change that.

Instead of a one-time report, GenTraceDx introduces the world's first "living cancer diagnostic", a system that continuously reanalyzes each patient's tumour data as new therapies, trials, and scientific discoveries emerge, ensuring they never miss a new treatment opportunity.

More Comprehensive Testing. More Opportunities. More Hope.

GenTraceDx is being built using one of the most comprehensive approaches available: matched tumour–normal whole-exome sequencing (WES) and whole-transcriptome RNA analysis.

This allows physicians to understand not only what genetic changes exist, but how those changes are actively influencing the cancer.

From there, the platform continuously analyzes global medical knowledge, including new therapies and drug approvals, clinical trials worldwide, biomarker discoveries and emerging scientific research.

When a new treatment or opportunity becomes relevant to a patient, physicians and patients are automatically notified in real time.

"GenTraceDx transforms cancer testing from a static snapshot into a living system that evolves with each patient's journey," said Dr. June Wong, industry lead of the project and CEO of Genetrack Biolabs. "GenTraceDx is designed to ensure that patients and physicians remain connected to the most current and relevant treatment opportunities throughout the entire cancer journey."

Built in Canada. Designed to Change Global Cancer Care

The GenTraceDx project represents a powerful Canadian collaboration between Genetrack Biolabs, a 26-year leader in regulated diagnostics, medical device manufacturing and large-scale LDT testing infrastructure across North America and Canada's Michael Smith Genome Sciences Centre (GSC), a globally recognized leader in cancer genomics and clinical sequencing.

Together, the partnership combines world-class scientific expertise with proven commercialization capability, positioning Canada at the forefront of next-generation precision oncology.

"This platform brings cutting-edge genomics and AI-driven interpretation into real-world clinical care," said Dr. Steven Jones, scientific director at GSC. "It represents a new standard for how genomic information can be used to guide treatment decisions over time."

National Pilot to Launch Across Canada

As part of the GAPP-funded initiative, GenTraceDx will conduct a 500-patient national pilot study, with patient enrolment expected to begin in fall 2026.

This pilot will be deployed across oncology centers throughout Canada to evaluate the platform in real-world clinical settings. The pilot will also support integration of GenTraceDx into oncology workflows nationwide.

The program is designed to generate the clinical and operational foundation required to support broader adoption across the healthcare system.

A Platform with Global Potential

The global precision oncology market is projected to exceed USD $300 billion by 2030, yet remains dominated by limited, static testing approaches.

GenTraceDx is being developed to address these limitations by offering more comprehensive molecular profiling, continuous clinical updates, and a scalable, clinic-ready platform.

Beyond diagnostics, the platform has also demonstrated the potential to identify novel therapeutic opportunities, highlighting its future role in advancing personalized medicine.

A Call to Patients, Physicians, and Healthcare Partners

GenTraceDx represents a new level of precision, personalization and possibility in cancer care.

Patients, oncologists, and healthcare institutions across Canada are invited to learn more about the upcoming national pilot.

For inquiries and pilot participation:



email study@gentrace.com or visit www.gentrace.com

About GenTraceDx

GenTraceDx is a next-generation precision oncology platform that combines comprehensive genomic profiling with a continuously updating AI-driven interpretation system. It is designed to transform cancer testing into a living clinical resource that evolves with each patient's journey.

About Genetrack Biolabs

Genetrack Biolabs is a Canadian leader in regulated DNA testing and diagnostics, with over 26 years of experience in laboratory development, medical device manufacturing, and large-scale deployment of LDT clinical testing solutions across North America.

About Canada's Michael Smith Genome Sciences Centre (GSC)

The Genome Sciences Centre, a program of the Provincial Health Services Authority, is a globally recognized leader in genomics research and clinical sequencing, pioneering advances in cancer genomics and precision medicine. For more information, visit www.bcgsc.ca. Follow us on X @ GSCofBC or BlueSky @bcgsc.ca

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