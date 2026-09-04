Canada’s Drug Agency Issues Recommendation to Reimburse Yorvipath® (palopegteriparatide injection) With Conditions for Eligible Adults With Chronic Hypoparathyroidism

Recommendation is an important step toward potential public reimbursement for eligible adults whose chronic hypoparathyroidism is not adequately controlled with conventional therapy

MONTREAL, Sept. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pendopharm, a division of Pharmascience Inc., in collaboration with Ascendis Pharma A/S, today announced that Canada’s Drug Agency, or CDA-AMC, has recommended that Yorvipath® (palopegteriparatide injection) be reimbursed with conditions by participating public drug plans for eligible adults with chronic hypoparathyroidism that are not adequately controlled with conventional therapy.

Yorvipath® (palopegteriparatide injection) is a parathyroid hormone (PTH) replacement therapy for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism in adults, authorized by Health Canada on January 28, 2026. The CDA-AMC recommendation represents an important step in the Canadian public reimbursement process. The CDA-AMC review considered evidence from the Phase 3 PaTHway clinical trial, which evaluated palopegteriparatide in adults with chronic hypoparathyroidism.

Participating federal, provincial, and territorial drug plans will make their own final listing decisions.

“This recommendation is an important milestone for adults whose chronic hypoparathyroidism remains inadequately controlled despite conventional therapy,” said Jad Isber, Vice-President and General Manager, Pendopharm. “We welcome CDA-AMC’s recognition of the needs of eligible adults with chronic hypoparathyroidism and will continue to work through the Canadian reimbursement process.”

“People living with chronic hypoparathyroidism can face significant daily challenges even while taking intensive calcium and active vitamin D therapy,” said Dr. Aliya Khan, Clinical Professor of Medicine, and Director of the Calcium Disorders Clinic, McMaster University, Hamilton, Ontario. “Conventional therapy generally consists of oral calcium and active vitamin D. Guidelines suggest conventional therapy as first-line; PTH therapy may be considered when conventional therapy is unsatisfactory. For appropriate adults, a PTH replacement therapy may offer a different treatment approach by addressing the underlying hormone deficiency. This recommendation is an important development for appropriate patients whose disease remains inadequately controlled with conventional therapy.”

“This recommendation is meaningful for our community because it recognizes the challenges experienced by some people living with chronic hypoparathyroidism and the need for access discussions for eligible patients,” said Patty Keating, Executive Director, HypoPARAthyroidism Association (USA).

For more information about the product, such as contraindications, precautions, adverse effects, drug interactions, dosage and clinical usage conditions, please consult the Product Monograph at https://pdf.hres.ca/dpd_pm/00083317.PDF. This document is also available through our medical department at medinfo@pharmascience.com or by calling us at +1 (888) 550-6060.

We encourage patients to consult their doctor for more information to ensure this treatment right choice for them. Always read and follow the label. This product may not be right for you.

YORVIPATH is a registered trademark of Ascendis Pharma Bone Diseases A/S, used under license.

About Pendopharm, a division of Pharmascience Inc.

Pendopharm, the specialty division of Pharmascience Inc., is a leading Canadian pharmaceutical company. Its areas of expertise include gastroenterology, sports medicine and orthopedics, neurology, and cardiology. Pendopharm has extensive experience and strong capabilities to effectively manage its growing product portfolio.

For more information, please visit www.pendopharm.com.

For media inquiries, please contact MediaInquiries@pharmascience.com.

© 2026 Pendopharm, a division of Pharmascience Inc.

About Pharmascience Inc.

Pharmascience Inc. is one of Canada’s largest pharmaceutical manufacturers, with its headquarters located in Montreal. The company delivers high-quality medicines in more than 50 countries. Its global presence and agile business development model support healthcare communities through reliable treatments, made in Canada and designed to meet the evolving needs of patients.

To learn more, visit: www.pharmascience.com.