SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Calluna Pharma Successfully Completes Phase 1 Clinical Study of CAL101, a First-in-Class Therapeutic for Fibrotic and Fibro-Inflammatory Indications

October 23, 2024 | 
2 min read
  • CAL101 is an anti-S100A4 monoclonal antibody (mAb) and Calluna’s lead drug candidate
  • Study demonstrated a favorable safety, pharmacokinetic (PK) and immunogenicity profile
  • CAL101 is now entering Phase 2 clinical development

OSLO, Norway--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Calluna Pharma AS (Calluna), a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering first-in-class antibodies to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases, today announced the completion of Phase 1 clinical study for CAL101, Calluna’s lead product candidate. The study demonstrated a favorable safety, pharmacokinetic (PK) and immunogenicity profile for the mAb.


CAL101 is a first-in-class mAb that targets S100A4, a damage-associated molecular pattern (DAMP) protein implicated in serious and life-threatening diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and systemic sclerosis. Preclinical studies have demonstrated the ability of CAL101 to prevent and treat fibrosis and modify the disease-specific activation of fibroblasts – the key effector cells driving progression of fibrosis1.

Jonas Hallén M.D., Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Calluna Pharma, commented: “We are encouraged by the findings from the Phase 1 study. These results are an important step forward in the development of our lead asset, CAL101, particularly for fibrotic and fibro-inflammatory diseases where there remains a critical need for innovative therapeutic options. We are excited as we now move into the next phase of clinical development.”

The first-in-human, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 1 study in 57 subjects was designed to evaluate safety, tolerability, immunogenicity and PK, and was led by Professor Dave Singh at the Medicines Evaluation Unit in Manchester, UK2. The study tested single ascending doses of CAL101 in healthy volunteers and multiple ascending doses in patients with mild to moderate chronic plaque psoriasis.

Summary of key CAL101 Phase 1 study results:

  • CAL101 demonstrated a favorable safety profile and was well tolerated with no Serious Adverse Events across all doses tested.
  • Adverse Events were all mild to moderate and balanced between CAL101 and placebo.
  • CAL101 demonstrated a favorable PK profile with dose-dependent increases in exposure, supporting once monthly dosing.
  • In participants with anti-drug antibodies, titers were very low and with no impact on PK and safety.
  • Target engagement data supports complete target coverage at clinically relevant doses.

In early 2025, Calluna plans to advance CAL101 into Phase 2 studies in fibrotic and fibro-inflammatory indications.

  1. Denton et al. 2023: https://doi.org/10.1136/ard-2023-223862; Thuong Trinh-Minh et al, 2023: https://acrjournals.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/art.42781
  2. Press release. 08 May 2023: https://sarsia.com/news/arxx-therapeutics-initiates-first-in-human-trial

For more information about Calluna Pharma, please visit: www.callunapharma.com

Contacts

Zyme Communications
Sarah Jeffery
Email: sarah.jeffery@zymecommunications.com

Europe Phase I Data
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Sanofi's Distribution Center in Quebec, Canada
Radiopharmaceuticals
Sanofi Inks $326M Radiopharma Deal With Orano
October 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Close-up of back skin with urticaria
Immunology and inflammation
Jasper Posts Promising Mid-Stage Data for Urticaria Drug, Eyes Challenge to Blockbusters
October 15, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Leadership concept with chess figures. 3D Rendering
Obesity
Lilly’s Sprawling Obesity Clinical Program Underscores Challenges for Biotechs
October 9, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Pictured: Exterior view of the headquarters of the
FDA
Sanofi and Regeneron’s Dupixent Snags First Biologic Approval in COPD
September 27, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin