Caliway Makes First ECO 2026 Oral Presentation on Preclinical Data of CBL-514 in Combination with GLP-1R-Based Weight-Loss Therapies, Attracting Strong Interest from International Experts and Global Pharmaceutical Companies for Its Systemic Metabolic Effects

CBL-514, when combined separately with two leading GLP-1R-based weight-loss therapies, semaglutide and tirzepatide, demonstrated enhanced weight loss, attenuated post-discontinuation weight regain, and greater reductions in subcutaneous and visceral fat in animal studies. The presentation also marked the first disclosure at an international congress of CBL-514's potential to improve liver metabolic indicators.

Preclinical data on Caliway's localized fat reduction drug candidate CBL-514 in combination with GLP-1R-based weight-loss therapies were presented in an oral presentation at the European Congress on Obesity 2026 (ECO 2026) on May 14. The presentation was delivered by Arya M. Sharma, MD, an internationally recognized authority in obesity medicine and a scientific advisor to Caliway, who shared the potential scientific value of CBL-514 in weight loss, fat reduction, and metabolic applications with global experts in obesity and metabolism.

The study results showed that CBL-514, whether combined with semaglutide or tirzepatide, demonstrated higher weight reduction, attenuate post-discontinuation weight regain, and further reduce subcutaneous and visceral fat in animal studies.

This presentation also marked the first disclosure that, following the combination of CBL-514 with GLP-1R-based weight-loss therapies, improvements in hepatic lipid content, hepatic cholesterol, and liver histopathological indicators were observed in animal studies, providing additional scientific rationale and potential value for expanding CBL-514 from localized fat reduction into weight management and metabolic health applications.

The oral presentation attracted strong attendance, and following the session, Caliway engaged in further discussions with international experts in obesity and metabolism, as well as senior decision-making representatives from multinational pharmaceutical companies, indicating strong interest from the international academic and industry communities in the latest results of CBL-514 in combination with GLP-1R-based therapies.

NEW TAIPEI CITY, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caliway Biopharmaceuticals (TWSE: 6919), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative small-molecule therapies in aesthetic medicine, metabolic diseases, and other unmet medical needs, announced that preclinical data on its first-in-class large-area localized fat reduction drug candidate, CBL-514, in combination with GLP-1R-based weight-loss therapies, were presented in an oral presentation on May 14 at the 33rd European Congress on Obesity (ECO 2026), held in Istanbul, Türkiye. The presentation was delivered by Dr. Arya M. Sharma, MD, a scientific advisor to Caliway and an internationally recognized authority in obesity medicine. Dr. Sharma shared with global experts in obesity and metabolism the potential scientific value of CBL-514 as it expands from its core application in aesthetic localized fat reduction into weight management and metabolic benefits.

ECO is one of the most influential international congresses in the field of obesity and metabolic medicine, bringing together more than 4,000 experts from over 100 countries across obesity medicine, metabolic diseases, and weight management to share the latest trends and advances in new drug development. Dr. Sharma is a pioneer in recognizing obesity as a chronic disease and has also been invited to serve as a scientific advisor and speaker in obesity medicine for multiple multinational pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie, AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly, and Novo Nordisk.

The oral presentation attracted strong attendance, with more than 300 participants, including representatives from multinational pharmaceutical companies, clinicians, academic experts, and industry professionals, further enhancing the visibility of CBL-514 in the international obesity and metabolic medicine fields.

The presentation covered animal study results of CBL-514 in combination with two leading GLP-1R-based weight-loss therapies, semaglutide and tirzepatide. The results showed that CBL-514, when combined with GLP-1R-based weight-loss therapies, demonstrated four complementary and synergistic potentials in animal studies:

Enhanced weight loss: In the semaglutide combination study, the CBL-514 combination group achieved a further 91.5% increase in body weight reduction compared with the semaglutide monotherapy group, demonstrating the potential of combination therapy to further enhance weight loss. Improved post-discontinuation weight maintenance: In the tirzepatide study, the tirzepatide monotherapy group showed 55.9% weight regain after treatment discontinuation, while the CBL-514 combination group showed only 25.2% weight regain. These findings suggest that CBL-514 in combination with GLP-1R-based weight-loss therapies may have the potential to attenuate post-discontinuation weight regain. Greater reduction of subcutaneous and visceral fat: After discontinuation of GLP-1R-based therapy, the CBL-514 combination group further reduced subcutaneous fat by an additional 182.5% and visceral fat by an additional 367.4%, demonstrating the potential to optimize body composition. Improvement in liver metabolic indicators: This ECO oral presentation also marked the first disclosure of improvements in liver metabolic indicators following CBL-514 in combination with semaglutide. Compared with the control group, the CBL-514 plus semaglutide group showed a 40.4% reduction in hepatic lipid content and a 52.7% reduction in hepatic cholesterol. In liver histopathological analysis, improvements were also observed in liver injury-related indicators, including steatosis, inflammation, and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease activity score (NAS score). These results suggest that, in addition to weight maintenance and fat reduction, the combination of CBL-514 with GLP-1R-based weight-loss therapies may have potential scientific significance in improving hepatic metabolic and inflammatory status in animal studies.

Laura Chung, Vice President of Caliway, stated, "We are honored to have Dr. Sharma, an internationally influential authority in obesity medicine, present the animal study data of CBL-514 in combination with GLP-1R-based weight-loss therapies to global experts in obesity and metabolism at ECO 2026. The oral presentation attracted strong participation, with more than 300 attendees, including representatives from multinational pharmaceutical companies, clinicians, academic experts, and industry professionals. This helped enhance the visibility of CBL-514 in the international obesity and metabolic medicine fields and deepen engagement with key potential partners."

Ms. Chung further stated, "As GLP-1R-based therapies rapidly reshape the global weight-loss market, after these therapies successfully help patients lose weight, the next focus of the market is how to help patients become 'healthier and better-contoured after weight loss.' Therefore, next-generation therapies will increasingly focus on improving weight-loss durability, reducing more fat, and improving metabolic health at the same time. This is a key challenge the global industry is actively seeking to address, and it is also where CBL-514 holds one of its most valuable differentiated advantages. The active Q&A following Dr. Sharma's presentation, as well as further discussions with multiple international obesity industry representatives after the session, show that while the industry continues to follow the clinical development of CBL-514 in the aesthetic localized fat reduction market, there is also growing interest in its potential future applications in obesity and metabolic health."

In addition to the ECO 2026 oral presentation, preclinical data on CBL-514 in combination with GLP-1R-based therapies have also been selected for presentation at the American Diabetes Association's 2026 Scientific Sessions in June, which will further expand the international representation of CBL-514 in the global diabetes, obesity, and metabolic medicine fields.

Caliway will continue to deepen its research on CBL-514 in combination with GLP-1R-based therapies and advance human clinical studies this year, while continuing to strengthen the global clinical development strategy and international licensing strategy for CBL-514.

About CBL-514

CBL-514, a 505(b)(1) and first-in-class small-molecule drug developed by Caliway, is the world's first injectable lipolysis drug that induces adipocyte apoptosis to reduce subcutaneous fat in targeted areas with no systemic safety risks identified and good tolerability.

To date, 10 clinical trials with a total of 544 subjects have been completed with all efficacy and safety endpoints met.

CBL-514 is being developed across multiple indications, including reduction of subcutaneous fat (non-surgical localized fat reduction) and moderate-to-severe cellulite. CBL-514D, the same active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) but under different formulation, is being studied for additional indications such as Dercum's disease and more.

About Caliway Biopharmaceuticals

Caliway Biopharmaceuticals (Caliway) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company driven to breakthrough drug discovery of novel small-molecule therapeutics. Listed on the Taiwan Exchange (TWSE-6919), Caliway aims to become an innovative pharmaceutical leader in aesthetic medicine and other diseases. For more information, please visit: https://www.caliwaybiopharma.com/en/

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