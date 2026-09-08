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Calidi Biotherapeutics to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

September 8, 2026 | 
1 min read

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc. (NYSE American: CLDI) (“Calidi” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company pioneering the development of targeted genetic medicines, today announces that it will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference. The conference is being held on September 14 – 16, 2026 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel.

Eric Poma, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Calidi Biotherapeutics will hold one-on-one meetings with investors from September 14 – 16. A virtual presentation will be available on-demand starting Friday, September 11 at 7:00 AM ET. The presentation will be available for registered attendees via the conference platform. 

To request a meeting and to register for the conference: https://hcwevents.com/annualconference/

About Calidi Biotherapeutics

Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSE American: CLDI) is a biotechnology company pioneering the development of targeted therapies with the potential to deliver genetic medicines to distal sites of disease. The Company’s proprietary RedTail platform features an engineered enveloped oncolytic virus designed for systemic delivery and targeting of metastatic sites. This advanced enveloped technology is intended to shield the virus from immune clearance, allowing virotherapy to effectively reach tumor sites, induce tumor lysis, and deliver potent genetic medicine(s) to metastatic locations.

CLD-401, the lead candidate from the RedTail platform, currently in IND-enabling studies, targets metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck cancer, and other tumor types with high unmet medical need. Calidi continues to advance its pipeline utilizing the RedTail platform including its novel approach to incorporate in situ T-cell engagers in solid tumors.

Calidi Biotherapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.calidibio.com or view Calidi’s Corporate Presentation here.

Investors Contact:
IR@calidibio.com 

Media Contact:
PR@calidibio.com 


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