Calidi Biotherapeutics Presents New Data on Its Lead Asset CLD-401 at the AACR Annual Meeting in April 2026

SAN DIEGO, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAN DIEGO, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American: CLDI) (“Calidi” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company pioneering the development of targeted genetic medicines, will present new data at the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) annual meeting in San Diego, California on April 21 2026. The Company showcased new data on CLD-401, a systemically delivered oncolytic virus that is designed to express high levels of IL-15 superagonist (“IL-15 SA”) only in the tumor microenvironment (“TME”), currently in IND-enabling studies. The poster is available here.

CLD-401 is the lead candidate from the Company’s RedTail platform, a systemically delivered virotherapy platform designed to selectively target tumors, remodel the TME, and enable high-level expression of therapeutic genetic payloads directly within the tumor. CLD-401 is engineered to express high levels of IL-15 superagonist (“IL-15 SA”), a known T- and NK-cell activator, in the TME. Data at AACR detailed the profound immune changes in the TME induced by CLD-401 including the recruitment and activation of NK, NK-T, and gamma delta (γδ) T-cells that lead to a robust therapeutic response in the immunocompetent animal models. The Company expects to file an IND for CLD-401 by the end of 2026. In addition to IL-15 SA delivery with CLD-401, the RedTail platform has also been shown to enable in situ expression of tumor-targeted T cell engagers, as demonstrated in a separate AACR presentation focused on the CLD-501 program.

“We continue to advance the RedTail platform and its breakthrough capabilities through our lead asset, CLD-401,” said Eric Poma, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Calidi. “By enabling tumor-restricted amplification and localized delivery of potent genetic payloads following systemic administration, CLD-401 reflects the core strengths of the RedTail platform. We expect to file an IND for CLD-401 by end of 2026 and enter the clinic shortly thereafter.”

“The data we presented at AACR characterize the changes in the TME induced by IL-15 SA expression” said Antonio F. Santidrian, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer and Head of Technical Operations at Calidi. “The ability of CLD-401 to induce high levels of IL15-SA expression in the TME while maintaining low circulating levels may dramatically expand the therapeutic window of IL-15-mediated treatment.”

The Company continues to expand the functionality of the RedTail platform, with data presented at AACR across multiple programs including CLD-401 and CLD-501, and is also actively pursuing strategic partnerships to accelerate clinical development and broaden the impact of its RedTail platform.

About Calidi

Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSE American: CLDI) is a biotechnology company pioneering the development of targeted therapies with the potential to deliver genetic medicines to distal sites of disease. The company’s proprietary RedTail platform features an engineered enveloped oncolytic virus designed for systemic delivery and targeting of metastatic sites. This advanced enveloped technology is intended to shield the virus from immune clearance, allowing virotherapy to effectively reach tumor sites, induce tumor lysis, and deliver potent genetic medicine(s) to metastatic locations.

CLD-401, the lead candidate from the RedTail platform, currently in IND-enabling studies, targets non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck cancer, and other tumor types with high unmet medical need. Calidi continues to advance its pipeline utilizing the RedTail platform including its novel approach to incorporate in situ T-cell engagers in solid tumors.

Calidi Biotherapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.calidibio.com or view Calidi’s Corporate Presentation here.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements for purposes of the “safe harbor” provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Terms such as “anticipates,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predicts,” “project,” “should,” “towards,” “would” as well as similar terms, are forward-looking in nature, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning key milestones, including certain pre-clinical data, planned clinical trials, and statements relating to the safety and efficacy of Calidi’s therapeutic candidates in development. Any forward-looking statements contained in this discussion are based on Calidi’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects and are subject to multiple risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth or implied in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that Calidi is not able to raise sufficient capital to support its current and anticipated clinical trials, the risk that early results of clinical trials do not necessarily predict final results and that one or more of the clinical outcomes may materially change following more comprehensive review of the data, and as more patient data becomes available, the risk that Calidi may not receive FDA approval for some or all of its therapeutic candidates. Other risks and uncertainties are set forth in the section entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in the Company’s annual report filed with the SEC on Form 10-K on March 27, 2026, as may be amended or supplemented by other reports we file with the SEC from time to time. We disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

For Investors:

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RedChip Companies, Inc.

1-407-644-4256

CLDI@redchip.com