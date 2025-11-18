Calidi Biotherapeutics Announces Exclusive Live Investor Webinar and Q&A Session on November 19, 2025

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. (“Calidi” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: CLDI), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of targeted therapies with the potential to deliver genetic medicines to distal sites of disease, is pleased to invite investors to a webinar on November 19, 2025, at 1:15 p.m. PT.

The exclusive event, hosted by RedChip Companies, will feature Calidi’s CEO, Eric Poma, Ph.D. Attendees will gain insights into Calidi’s pioneering approach to precision genetic medicine, enabled by its RedTail platform—an engineered, systemically delivered viral therapy designed to avoid immune detection and reach metastatic sites in the tumors Once at the tumor, the platform expresses potent genetic medicines, such as IL-15 superagonist, to drive an anti-tumor immune response.

Preclinical data showcased at the Society of Immunotherapy for Cancer (SITC) annual conference demonstrated that in syngeneic murine models, the RedTail platform is protected from immune clearance after systemic administration and can find and specifically replicate in tumor cells at metastatic sites. The data also demonstrate that the platform can effectively express genetic medicines at the tumor site in concentrations that are similar to what is achievable with localized dosing while avoiding systemic exposure. With its scalable, non-integrating viral backbone and ability to deliver multiple genetic payloads, RedTail will position Calidi to penetrate a vast oncology market projected to exceed $560 billion by 2033 by Spherical Insights research. The Company is advancing toward IND filing by the end of 2026. Calidi’s third quarter 2025 earnings release reported a strengthened balance sheet with reduced debt and higher cash balance, and also a reduction in G&A spending.

A live question and answer session will follow the presentation.

To register for the free webinar, please visit: https://www.redchip.com/webinar/CLDI/85897126502

Questions can be pre-submitted to CLDI@redchip.com or online during the live event.

About Calidi Biotherapeutics

Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSE American: CLDI) is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development of targeted therapies with the potential to deliver genetic medicines to distal sites of disease. The company's proprietary Redtail platform features an engineered enveloped oncolytic virus designed for systemic delivery and targeting of metastatic sites. This advanced enveloped technology is intended to shield the virus from immune clearance, allowing virotherapy to effectively reach tumor sites, induce tumor lysis, and deliver potent gene therapies to metastatic locations.

The lead candidate from the Redtail platform, currently in IND-enabling studies, targets non-small cell lung cancer, ovarian cancer, and other tumor types with high unmet medical need. Additionally, Calidi is developing protected virotherapies, in clinical-stage, for intratumoral and localized administration, focusing on a subset of injectable cancer indications.

Calidi Biotherapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.calidibio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements for purposes of the “safe harbor” provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Terms such as “anticipates,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predicts,” “project,” “should,” “towards,” “would” as well as similar terms, are forward-looking in nature, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning key milestones, including certain pre-clinical data, planned clinical trials, and statements relating to the safety and efficacy of Calidi’s therapeutic candidates in development. Any forward-looking statements contained in this discussion are based on Calidi’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects and are subject to multiple risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth or implied in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that Calidi is not able to raise sufficient capital to support its current and anticipated clinical trials, the risk that early results of clinical trials do not necessarily predict final results and that one or more of the clinical outcomes may materially change following more comprehensive review of the data, and as more patient data becomes available, the risk that Calidi may not receive FDA approval for some or all of its therapeutic candidates. Other risks and uncertainties are set forth in the section entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in the Company’s annual report filed with the SEC on Form 10-K on March 31, 2025, as may be amended or supplemented by other reports we file with the SEC from time to time.

