Cadrenal Therapeutics to Participate in the Lytham Partners Fall 2026 Investor Conference

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., Sept. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVKD), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing specialized therapies for critical care cardiology and orphan cardiovascular conditions, announced that CEO Quang X. Pham will participate in a webcast presentation and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Lytham Partners Fall 2026 Investor Conference, taking place virtually on September 29-30, 2026.

Company Webcast

The webcast presentation will take place at 10:15 a.m. ET on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. The webcast can be accessed by visiting the conference website at https://lythampartners.com/fall2026/ or directly at https://app.webinar.net/45v0RKgRmKD. The webcast will also be available for replay following the event.

1x1 Meetings

Management will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event. To arrange a meeting with management, please contact Lytham Partners at 1x1@lythampartners.com or register for the event at https://lythampartners.com/fall2026invreg/.

About Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc.

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing specialized therapies for critical care cardiology and orphan cardiovascular conditions. The Company's pipeline includes CAD-1005, tecarfarin, and frunexian. CAD-1005 is a novel investigational therapeutic in development for the treatment of heparin-induced thrombocytopenia (HIT) and Cardiac Surgery-Associated Acute Kidney Injury (CSA-AKI). CAD-1005 is designed to selectively inhibit 12-lipoxygenase (12-LOX), an enzyme central to platelet immune activation and thrombo-inflammatory signaling in HIT. CAD-1005 is intended to be used alongside existing standards of care and is being developed to address the underlying biological mechanisms that drive disease progression. CAD-1005 has an Orphan Drug Designation ("ODD") from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") for prophylaxis of thrombosis in patients with HIT, FDA Fast Track designation for the treatment and prevention of HIT, and an orphan designation from the European Medicines Agency for the treatment of platelet-activating factor 4 disorders. Second-generation 12-LOX oral therapeutics (CAD-2000) are also in development for chronic indications.

The Company's broader pipeline includes tecarfarin, a late-stage oral vitamin K antagonist designed to prevent heart attacks, strokes, and deaths from blood clots in patients requiring chronic anticoagulation, including those with end-stage kidney disease and atrial fibrillation, those with left ventricular assist devices, and potentially those with Kawasaki disease (KD), an acute, self-limited, febrile illness that primarily affects children under 5 years old and is the leading cause of acquired heart disease in developed countries. The Company recently submitted a request to the FDA for Rare Pediatric Disease Designation (RPDD) for tecarfarin for "Prevention of the Formation of Life-Threatening Blood Clots Inside Coronary Artery Aneurysms in Children with Kawasaki Disease". Tecarfarin has also received Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations from the FDA.

For more information, visit https://www.cadrenal.com/ and connect with the Company on LinkedIn.

For more information, please contact:

Lytham Partners, LLC

Robert Blum, Managing Partner

602-889-9700

CVKD@lythampartners.com