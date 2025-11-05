Cabaletta Bio to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in November and December 2025

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: CABA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and launching the first curative targeted cell therapies designed specifically for patients with autoimmune diseases, today announced that the Company will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in November and December:

Guggenheim’s 2nd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference: Webcasted fireside chat at 10:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, in Boston, MA. The Company will also be available for meetings with investors.





Webcasted fireside chat at 10:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, in Boston, MA. The Company will also be available for meetings with investors. TD Cowen Immunology & Inflammation Summit: Fireside chat at 11:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 13, 2025. The Company will also be available for virtual meetings with investors.





Fireside chat at 11:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 13, 2025. The Company will also be available for virtual meetings with investors. Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London: Webcasted fireside chat at 1:30 p.m. GMT on Monday, November 17, 2025, in London, UK. The Company will also be available for meetings with investors from November 17-18, 2025.





Webcasted fireside chat at 1:30 p.m. GMT on Monday, November 17, 2025, in London, UK. The Company will also be available for meetings with investors from November 17-18, 2025. 8th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference: Webcasted fireside chat at 8:20 a.m. ET on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, in Coral Gables, FL. The Company will also be available for meetings with investors.





Webcasted fireside chat at 8:20 a.m. ET on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, in Coral Gables, FL. The Company will also be available for meetings with investors. Citi’s 2025 Global Healthcare Conference: Webcasted fireside chat at 1:45 p.m. ET on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, in Miami, FL. The Company will also be available for meetings with investors.



The webcasted fireside chats will be available on the News and Events section of the Company’s website at www.cabalettabio.com. Replays will be available on the website for 30 days.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio (Nasdaq: CABA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and launching the first curative targeted cell therapies designed specifically for patients with autoimmune diseases. The CABA™ platform encompasses two complementary strategies which aim to advance the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies with the potential to become deep and durable, perhaps curative, treatments for a broad range of autoimmune diseases. The lead CARTA (Chimeric Antigen Receptor T cells for Autoimmunity) strategy is prioritizing the development of rese-cel, a 4-1BB-containing fully human CD19-CAR T cell investigational therapy. Rese-cel is currently being evaluated in the RESET™ (REstoring SElf-Tolerance) clinical development program spanning multiple therapeutic areas, including rheumatology, neurology and dermatology. Cabaletta Bio’s headquarters and labs are located in Philadelphia, PA. For more information, please visit www.cabalettabio.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Contacts: