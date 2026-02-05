C4 Therapeutics to Participate in the Guggenheim Emerging Outlook: Biotech Summit 2026

WATERTOWN, Mass., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing targeted protein degradation (TPD) science, today announced that C4T management will participate in a fireside chat at the Guggenheim Emerging Outlook: Biotech Summit 2026 taking place from February 11 – 12, 2026 in New York, NY.

Fireside Chat Details:

Date: Wednesday, February 11, 2026

Time: 11:30 AM ET

A live webcast will be available on the Investors section of the company’s website at www.c4therapeutics.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days following the event.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to delivering on the promise of targeted protein degradation science to create a new generation of medicines that transforms patients’ lives. C4T is progressing targeted oncology programs through clinical studies and leveraging its TORPEDO® platform to efficiently design and optimize small-molecule medicines to address difficult-to-treat diseases. C4T’s degrader medicines are designed to harness the body’s natural protein recycling system to rapidly degrade disease-causing proteins, offering the potential to overcome drug resistance, drug undruggable targets and improve patient outcomes. For more information, please visit www.c4therapeutics.com.

