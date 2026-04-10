/C O R R E C T I O N -- CIRCA SCIENTIFIC, LLC/

In the news release, CIRCA Scientific Appoints MedTech Executive Vafa Jamali to Board of Directors, issued 09-Apr-2026 by CIRCA SCIENTIFIC, LLC over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that changes have been made. The complete, corrected release follows, with additional details at the end:

CIRCA Scientific Appoints MedTech Executive Vafa Jamali to Board of Directors

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CIRCA Scientific today announced the appointment of Vafa Jamali, an accomplished medical technology executive with more than 30 years of industry leadership experience, to its Board of Directors.

Throughout his career, Mr. Jamali has held senior leadership roles at some of the most recognized organizations in the medical device industry, including ZimVie, Medtronic, Covidien and Cardinal Health, where he has driven strategic growth, operational excellence, and innovation across multiple healthcare markets. Mr. Jamali also serves on the board of directors for Baylis Medical Technologies and Eptam Plastics. As a board member at Baylis Medical Technologies since 2014, he helped guide the strategy that led to tremendous growth of the company's transseptal crossing portfolio, culminating in the sale of those assets to Boston Scientific in 2022 for $1.75 billion.

"We are thrilled to welcome Vafa to the CIRCA Scientific Board of Directors," said Lee Geist, President and Chief Executive Officer of CIRCA Scientific. "Vafa is a highly respected leader with deep experience scaling global medical technology businesses and bringing innovative products to market. As we continue executing our CardioCentric™ strategy and expanding our portfolio of advanced cardiac access technologies, his strategic insight and leadership experience will be invaluable."

CIRCA Scientific has recently expanded its portfolio of procedural solutions for cardiac electrophysiology and interventional cardiology by adding the CrossWise™ RF Transseptal Access System and the PeriCross™ Epicardial Access Kit, which are designed to provide physicians with greater control, efficiency, and precision in complex cardiac procedures. The company's innovations build on its longstanding leadership in esophageal temperature monitoring, where its multi-sensor probe technologies have become a benchmark for safety and accuracy in electrophysiology procedures.

Mr. Jamali commented:

"CIRCA Scientific has built a compelling portfolio of access and monitoring solutions for electrophysiologists and interventional cardiologists, positioning it well for meaningful growth. I am excited to join the board and work with the leadership team to help advance the company's mission of improving procedural outcomes for physicians and patients."

"CIRCA is at an exciting inflection point," added Geist. "As we expand commercialization of our transseptal and epicardial access platforms while continuing to lead in esophageal temperature monitoring, Vafa's perspective as a seasoned medtech operator and board member will help guide our next phase of growth."

About CIRCA Scientific

CIRCA Scientific is dedicated to empowering physicians with innovative technologies that offer greater control, efficiency, and precision in interventional cardiac procedures. Guided by a CardioCentric™ approach, we are committed to enhancing procedural success and advancing patient care. For more information on CIRCA Scientific and its portfolio of cardiac solutions, visit www.circascientific.com.

Correction: The source has been updated to CIRCA Scientific, Inc.

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SOURCE CIRCA Scientific, Inc.