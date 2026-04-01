/C O R R E C T I O N -- AbbVie/

In the news release, Allergan Aesthetics Announces Fourth Annual, All-Access CoolMonth with Deals on CoolSculpting®, issued 31-Mar-2026 by AbbVie over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that changes have been made. The complete, corrected release follows, with additional details at the end:

Allergan Aesthetics Announces Fourth Annual, All-Access CoolMonth with Deals on CoolSculpting®

First-Time Users Can Claim $400 Off Their First Body Contouring Treatment.*†

IRVINE, Calif., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV), announced its fourth annual CoolMonth, featuring exclusive offers on CoolSculpting®, the treatment doctors use most for nonsurgical fat reduction.1

Spring is often thought of as a transformative season, making the return of CoolMonth this April a perfect opportunity to reprioritize aesthetic goals. In fact, 50% of people reportedly have considered body contouring treatments (invasive and noninvasive) in preparation for summer.2‡

CoolSculpting® can permanently eliminate treated fat without surgery and with little to no downtime.3,4 It is an FDA-cleared product proven to contour the body by freezing away stubborn fat.5

"By establishing this meaningful annual moment, we're not only translating interest into action—we're building trust and advancing education," said Glen Curran, Senior Vice President Allergan Aesthetics. "Whether patients are experiencing body changes following weight loss with GLP-1 medication, noticing specific areas resistant to diet and exercise, or simply seeking a more sculpted appearance, CoolMonth helps them take the next step toward achieving their goals."

Follow these steps to access CoolMonth offers:

Join Allē, the Allergan Aesthetics Loyalty Program: If you're not already a member, visit Allē

Redeem the CoolMonth First-Time Patients Promotion: New patients can claim $400 off their first CoolSculpting® treatment starting April 1 through April 30, 2026 (while supplies last)*†. See if you are eligible for the limited-time CoolMonth offer at https://coolscul.pt/new-patients

Enter for a Chance to Win Exciting Giveaways: Follow @CoolSculpting ®*.

"The spring is a great time to begin a personalized CoolSculpting® treatment plan so you can start seeing results in time for warmer weather," said Melissa Mickelson, Co-Founder Bodify and Master Certified CoolSculpting® Expert. Jessica Stellwagen, Co-Founder Bodify and Master Certified CoolSculpting® Expert, continued saying, "During each consultation, we evaluate whether a patient is a good candidate, discuss their body contouring goals, and create a customized approach to help achieve their desired look. If you've been considering body contouring, CoolMonth is the perfect time to take advantage of this special offer and book your consultation."

CoolSculpting® and CoolSculpting® Elite are FDA-cleared for the treatment of visible fat bulges in the submental (under the chin) and submandibular (under the jawline) areas, thigh, abdomen, and flank, along with bra fat, back fat, underneath the buttocks (also known as banana roll), and upper arm. It is also FDA-cleared to affect the appearance of lax tissue with submental area treatments. CoolSculpting® and CoolSculpting® Elite are not treatments for weight loss.

To learn more about CoolSculpting® and CoolSculpting® Elite, the CoolMonth offerings and to find a provider near you, please visit www.CoolSculpting.com.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to Allē Members in 50 U.S./D.C.; 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 21+ in MS). You must register online at https://coolscul.pt/new-patients between 12:00:01 AM PT on 4/1/26 and 11:59:59 PM PT on 4/30/26. See full Official Rules for all details and how to enter without purchase at https://coolscul.pt/new-patients.

†Offers are for a limited time only and while supplies last. Terms and Conditions apply. Limited Member eligibility applies.

‡Online survey conducted in 2023 of consumers aged between 25 to 55 with a household income of > $75,000 (N= 200 consumers aware of and interested in receiving body contouring within the next year)

About Allergan Aesthetics



At Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, we develop, manufacture, and market a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Our aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skin care, and more. Our goal is to consistently provide our customers with innovation, education, exceptional service, and a commitment to excellence, all with a personal touch. For more information, visit www.allerganaesthetics.com

About AbbVie



AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas including immunology, neuroscience and oncology – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements



Some statements in this news release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions and uses of future or conditional verbs, generally identify forward-looking statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry, the impact of global macroeconomic factors, such as economic downturns or uncertainty, international conflict, trade disputes and tariffs, and other uncertainties and risks associated with global business operations. Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of AbbVie's 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in other documents that AbbVie subsequently files with the Securities and Exchange Commission that update, supplement or supersede such information. AbbVie undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines, to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

CoolSculpting® and CoolSculpting® Elite Uses and Important Safety Information

Uses

CoolSculpting® and CoolSculpting® Elite are FDA-cleared for the treatment of visible fat bulges in the submental (under the chin) and submandibular (under the jawline) areas, thigh, abdomen, and flank, along with bra fat, back fat, underneath the buttocks (also known as banana roll), and upper arm. It is also FDA-cleared to affect the appearance of lax tissue with submental area treatments. CoolSculpting® and CoolSculpting® Elite are not treatments for weight loss.

Important Safety Information

This procedure is not for everyone. You should not be treated with CoolSculpting® or CoolSculpting® Elite if you suffer from cryoglobulinemia, cold agglutinin disease, or paroxysmal cold hemoglobinuria.

Tell your doctor if you are pregnant or have any medical conditions including recent surgery, pre-existing hernia, and any known sensitivities or allergies.

During the procedure you may experience sensations of pulling, tugging, mild pinching, intense cold, tingling, stinging, aching, cramping and discomfort at the treatment site. These sensations lessen as the area becomes numb. Following the procedure, typical side effects include temporary redness, swelling, blanching, bruising, firmness, stinging, tenderness, cramping, skin inflammation and aching. Sensory alteration (itching, skin sensitivity, tingling, and numbness) can persist up to several weeks after treatment. You may also experience throat discomfort/soreness and sensation of fullness in the back of the throat after submental or submandibular area treatment.

Rare side effects may happen in 1 to 10 out of 10,000 CoolSculpting® and CoolSculpting® Elite treatments (between 0.01% to 0.1%). One such rare side effect is a visible enlargement in the treated area, which may develop 2 to 5 months after treatment, will not resolve on its own, and may require surgical intervention for correction.

Please see full Important Safety Information for CoolSculpting® and CoolSculpting® Elite on CoolSculpting.com.

REFERENCES:

Data on file, Allergan, 2025; Portfolio Aesthetic Monthly Tracker; August 2025 Data Month. Data on file, Allergan, March 2023; Sizing Allergan® Attitude & Agreement on Body Contouring Journey (NIBC) Study. Stevens WG, Eagan MM, Felber C, Sarhaddi D, Orlando MV. Cryolipolysis. In: Few JW Jr, ed. The Art of Combining Surgical and Nonsurgical Techniques in Aesthetic Medicine. Thieme; 2018:132-149. Avram MM, Harry RS. Cryolipolysis™ for subcutaneous fat layer reduction. Lasers in Surgery and Medicine 2009 Dec;41(10):703-8. Zeltiq Aesthetics. User Manual CoolSculpting® Elite System CS-UM- CM3-02-EN-K. 2024.

Investors:



Liz Shea



Liz.Shea@AbbVie.com



(847) 935-2211







Media:



Ember Garrett



Ember.Garrett@allergan.com



(714) 246-3525

Correction: Links in the *NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. paragraph have been updated from an earlier version of this release.

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SOURCE AbbVie