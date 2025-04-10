SUBSCRIBE
Buprenorphine Market to hit USD 19.25 Billion by 2032, says Coherent Market Insights

April 10, 2025 | 
In terms of value, The Global Buprenorphine Market size was valued at USD 7.28 billion in 2025, is on a trajectory of rapid expansion, with projections indicating it will soar to USD 19.25 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 14.9% from 2025 to 2032, as per a recent report by Coherent Market Insights.

Buprenorphine Market Key Takeaways

By Dominant Application Segment, the opioid antagonist segment is anticipated to hold a significant market share, driven by the increasing prevalence of opioid use disorders and the growing adoption of buprenorphine as a treatment option.

By Leading Route of Administration, sublingual administration is expected to dominate the market in 2023, owing to its ease of use and effectiveness in delivering buprenorphine for both pain management and opioid dependence treatment.

North America is projected to maintain a dominant position in the global buprenorphine market. This dominance is attributed to the high prevalence of opioid use disorders and supportive regulatory frameworks facilitating buprenorphine prescriptions.

Regulatory Approvals Boost Demand for Opioid Use Disorder Treatment

A new report by Coherent Market Insights outlines significant trends in buprenorphine market. Increasing approval of buprenorphine treatment for opioid use disorder by regulatory authorities’ fuels demand for buprenorphine market.

Buprenorphine Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage

Details

Market Revenue in 2025

$7.28 billion

Estimated Value by 2032

$19.25 billion

Growth Rate

Poised to grow at a CAGR of 14.9%

Historical Data

2020 To 2024

Forecast Period

2025 To 2032

Forecast Units

Value (USD Million/Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By Application: Analgesic, Opioid Antagonist

By Route of Administration: Injectables, Sublingual, Transdermal 

By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World

Growth Drivers

• Increasing approval of buprenorphine treatment for opioid use disorder, by regulatory authorities

Restraints & Challenges

Increasing side effects of buprenorphineBy Application: Analgesic, Opioid Antagonist

Key Challenges Impacting the Growth of the Buprenorphine Market

Despite expansion, the market for buprenorphine is beset by some challenges. The stigmatization of opioid addiction treatment may act to impede patient access and buprenorphine acceptance. High cost of treatment and narrow insurance coverage also continue to serve as a hindrance, particularly in under-covered areas. Risk of abuse and diversion of buprenorphine creates regulatory hurdles potentially limiting its distribution. Increased competition from other forms of opioid addiction treatments can dampen market growth as well. Solutions to these problems will be key to ensuring the long-term growth of the buprenorphine market.

Opportunities in the Buprenorphine Market

The buprenorphine market has a number of encouraging opportunities for growth. Growing education and awareness of opioid use disorder are an opportunity for patient base expansion and treatment adoption. Improving healthcare access in developing economies presents virgin markets for buprenorphine treatment. Moreover, technological innovations in buprenorphine formulations, including extended-release versions, would enhance patient compliance and performance. Strategic alliances with healthcare providers and government agencies to mainstream buprenorphine use in overall addiction treatment programs could enhance market penetration further.

Emerging Trends in the Buprenorphine Market

One notable trend is the increasing adoption of long-acting formulations, such as extended-release injections, which improve patient compliance and reduce the risk of misuse. There is also a growing shift toward telemedicine and remote patient monitoring, which expands access to buprenorphine treatment, especially in underserved areas.

Another key trend is the integration of buprenorphine into broader addiction treatment programs that combine counselling and support services, promoting holistic recovery approaches. Finally, governments and healthcare organizations are focusing on policy changes and funding to support buprenorphine use as part of broader opioid crisis response strategies.

Analyst View:

The buprenorphine market is expected to experience substantial growth as the global opioid crisis continues to drive demand for effective addiction treatment. Increasing approval of buprenorphine for opioid use disorder, coupled with rising awareness of its benefits, is fuelling market expansion. The shift toward long-acting formulations, such as extended-release injections, is expected to further enhance patient compliance and treatment outcomes. According to senior analyst Ghanshyam Shrivastava, this multi-faceted approach will be key to driving the market's success and helping to address the ongoing opioid epidemic.

Competitor Insights

Key companies in the global buprenorphine market include:

·         Noramco,

·         Unichem Laboratories Ltd.,

·         Sanofi, Johnson Matthey,

·         Arevipharma Gmbh,

·         Resonance Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.,

·         Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited,

·         Rusan Pharma Ltd.

·         Micro Orgo Chem,

·         Faran Shimi Pharmaceutical,

·         Indivior PLC,

·         Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc.,

·         Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC.

Key Developments

In May 2024, Purdue Pharma L.P. collaborated with MMCAP Infuse to offer buprenorphine and naloxone tablets (a generic version of Suboxone) at a lower price to correctional facilities. This partnership is designed to provide treatment for opioid use disorder (MOUD) to inmates facing opioid addiction.

In December 2023, Indivior PLC reached a settlement with Actavis Laboratories UT Inc., a subsidiary of Teva Pharmaceuticals, to resolve ongoing patent conflicts regarding Actavis's abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for a generic version of buprenorphine and naloxone sublingual film.

