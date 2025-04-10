Buprenorphine Market to hit USD 19.25 Billion by 2032, says Coherent Market Insights

In terms of value, The Global Buprenorphine Market size was valued at USD 7.28 billion in 2025, is on a trajectory of rapid expansion, with projections indicating it will soar to USD 19.25 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 14.9% from 2025 to 2032, as per a recent report by Coherent Market Insights.

Regulatory Approvals Boost Demand for Opioid Use Disorder Treatment A new report by Coherent Market Insights outlines significant trends in buprenorphine market. Increasing approval of buprenorphine treatment for opioid use disorder by regulatory authorities’ fuels demand for buprenorphine market. Buprenorphine Market Report Coverage Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $7.28 billion Estimated Value by 2032 $19.25 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 14.9% Historical Data 2020 To 2024 Forecast Period 2025 To 2032 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered • By Application: Analgesic, Opioid Antagonist • By Route of Administration: Injectables, Sublingual, Transdermal • By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Increasing approval of buprenorphine treatment for opioid use disorder, by regulatory authorities Restraints & Challenges • Increasing side effects of buprenorphineBy Application: Analgesic, Opioid Antagonist Key Challenges Impacting the Growth of the Buprenorphine Market Despite expansion, the market for buprenorphine is beset by some challenges. The stigmatization of opioid addiction treatment may act to impede patient access and buprenorphine acceptance. High cost of treatment and narrow insurance coverage also continue to serve as a hindrance, particularly in under-covered areas. Risk of abuse and diversion of buprenorphine creates regulatory hurdles potentially limiting its distribution. Increased competition from other forms of opioid addiction treatments can dampen market growth as well. Solutions to these problems will be key to ensuring the long-term growth of the buprenorphine market. Opportunities in the Buprenorphine Market The buprenorphine market has a number of encouraging opportunities for growth. Growing education and awareness of opioid use disorder are an opportunity for patient base expansion and treatment adoption. Improving healthcare access in developing economies presents virgin markets for buprenorphine treatment. Another key trend is the integration of buprenorphine into broader addiction treatment programs that combine counselling and support services, promoting holistic recovery approaches. Finally, governments and healthcare organizations are focusing on policy changes and funding to support buprenorphine use as part of broader opioid crisis response strategies. Analyst View: The buprenorphine market is expected to experience substantial growth as the global opioid crisis continues to drive demand for effective addiction treatment. Increasing approval of buprenorphine for opioid use disorder, coupled with rising awareness of its benefits, is fuelling market expansion. The shift toward long-acting formulations, such as extended-release injections, is expected to further enhance patient compliance and treatment outcomes. According to senior analyst Ghanshyam Shrivastava, this multi-faceted approach will be key to driving the market's success and helping to address the ongoing opioid epidemic. Competitor Insights Key companies in the global buprenorphine market include: · Noramco, · Unichem Laboratories Ltd., · Sanofi, Johnson Matthey, · Arevipharma Gmbh, · Resonance Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., · Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, · Rusan Pharma Ltd. · Micro Orgo Chem, · Faran Shimi Pharmaceutical, · Indivior PLC, · Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., · Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC. Key Developments • In May 2024, Purdue Pharma L.P. collaborated with MMCAP Infuse to offer buprenorphine and naloxone tablets (a generic version of Suboxone) at a lower price to correctional facilities. This partnership is designed to provide treatment for opioid use disorder (MOUD) to inmates facing opioid addiction. • In December 2023, Indivior PLC reached a settlement with Actavis Laboratories UT Inc., a subsidiary of Teva Pharmaceuticals, to resolve ongoing patent conflicts regarding Actavis's abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for a generic version of buprenorphine and naloxone sublingual film. 