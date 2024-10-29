Builds Bio+ Announces London/UK Chapter to Boost Transatlantic Life Sciences Collaboration

London/UK Builds Bio+ Launches with 10 Founding Members from Leading Universities and Industry Stalwarts

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#BuildsBio--Builds Bio+, the leading life science membership organization connecting key stakeholders across regional clusters, announces the launch of its London/UK chapter. This expansion brings together 10 founding members from industry, government, and academia to drive innovation and growth in the UK and Europe while strengthening transatlantic ties with the Greater New York and Philadelphia regions.





The London/UK chapter marks a significant step in Builds Bio+’s evolution into an international organization, creating a dynamic ecosystem that leverages the strengths of both the UK and US life sciences markets. Regular virtual events will connect members from the New York Metro, Philadelphia, and London chapters, fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing.

The founding members of the London/UK chapter represent a diverse cross-section of the life sciences and real estate sectors:

University College London

SC1 London

Mace Construct

AECOM

Galileo Labs Macfarlanes LLP

Linesight

Merrick & Company

Precis Advisory

PLP Architecture

“Builds BIO+ aims to unify the entire life sciences ecosystem in the markets we serve, including academic institutions, biotech and pharmaceutical companies, service and instrumentation providers, building owners, developers, and engineering and design professionals. This collaborative approach uncovers synergies that enhance our collective potential and drive innovation across the industry – and across nations,” said Nancy J Kelley, President and CEO of Nancy J Kelley + Associates and a Founding Member of Builds Bio+. “Expanding to the UK, a leading hub of life sciences innovation with many similarities to New York, elevates our mission further, fostering transatlantic collaborations that could redefine the possibilities of what we can achieve together in the life sciences.”

“By uniting life science professionals, academic institutions, real estate developers, and policymakers, London/UK Builds Bio+ aims to foster a thriving life sciences market with knowledge of the US ecosystem growth,” said Ryan Matenchuk, CEO of Galileo Labs.

The London/UK Builds BIO+ chapter will focus on coalescing the London/UK ecosystem around the opportunities and issues unique to that life sciences market.

Builds Bio+ will unveil a research report covering the London/UK Life Science Study Tour at the 7th Annual Symposium for Life Science Innovation and Development on November 12, 2024, at The Times Center in New York City. Register today: https://buildsbio.org/symposium2024/

Builds Bio+ invites all stakeholders in the life sciences and real estate sectors to join the London chapter. For more information about membership and events, visit https://buildsbio.org.

About Builds Bio+

Builds Bio+ is a membership-driven organization dedicated to connecting life science and real estate professionals. Through curated events, comprehensive research, industry reports and educational programs, Builds Bio+ enhances visibility and fosters innovation and economic growth within major regional life science clusters and serves as a hub for the life sciences innovation community. Learn more at https://buildsbio.org and follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube.

