BrYet US, Inc. to Present ML-016 Preclinical Efficacy Data at AACR 2026

HOUSTON (April 3, 2026) — BrYet US, Inc. (“BrYet”) — a biotechnology innovator focused on developing potentially curative therapies for advanced cancers — today announced that it will present a poster showcasing its lead oncology therapeutic, ML-016, at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2026. The meeting will take place April 17-22, 2026, at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California.

The treatment of metastatic and drug-resistant tumors in the lungs and liver remains a major challenge for conventional chemotherapeutic agents. ML-016, a novel injectable Phase I/II drug, is built on BrYet's proprietary Si-PlateloidTM platform, which is designed to target the vascular endothelium of blood vessels in the tumor microenvironment. The drug's phenotype-targeting technology enhances tumor penetration, reduces systemic toxicity, and helps overcome drug resistance.

In recent preclinical studies, ML-016 demonstrated strong antitumor efficacy in the lung metastasis models of triple-negative breast cancer and soft-tissue sarcoma, achieving durable tumor suppression and markedly prolonged survival. Between 50-80% of treated animals survived beyond five months after tumor inoculation, whereas all vehicle- or free-doxorubicin–treated animals succumbed within the same period. With recent regulatory approval in Australia to begin first-in-human studies, ML-016 represents a promising new approach to treating difficult-to-target cancers.

Poster Presentation Details:

Title: ML-016: A silicon “plateloid”-based phenotype targeting platform for lung and liver malignancies

Session: PO.ET01.05 - Overcoming Microenvironmental and Delivery Barriers in Cancer Therapy

Abstract Number: 485 / 23

Authors: Qingxin Mu (presenter); Lorenzo Pradella; Brian Sapp; Mauro Ferrari

Date and Time: April 22, 2026, 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Location: Section 15

The full abstract is available on the AACR website.

About BrYet US, Inc.

BrYet is a privately held biotechnology company developing potentially first-in-class therapies for patients suffering from cancers for which there is no current curative treatment. BrYet’s lead asset, ML-016, is being developed for cancers of the lungs and liver, including advanced primary malignancies and metastatic spread from primary cancer that originates in other organs or tissue of the body. BrYet recently received Australian approval for its first-in-human Phase I/II trial of ML-016.

BrYet's fundamental belief is that upon localization in the lungs and liver, these cancers acquire molecular transport phenotypes that are conserved regardless of site of origin and are largely independent of molecular mutations and their continued evolution. BrYet designs multi-component new chemical entities and formulations, which are directed against the fundamental aspects of these cancer-associated, organ-specific transport phenotypes. The company’s proprietary platforms include the Si-PlateloidTM and the mathematical formalism for designing the multi-component drugs, termed Transport Oncophysics. BrYet believes that similar approaches may provide advances against other forms of presently incurable cancers, as well as other pathologies of the lungs and liver. For more information about BrYet, please visit the company’s website: https://bryetpharma.com/

Safe-Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning BrYet and its business. These statements are based on the beliefs of, assumptions made by, and information currently available to the company’s management. When used in this document, the words “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “believes,” “plans,” “predicts,” “should,” “could,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from expectations. Factors that could contribute to these differences include the results of studies and clinical trials, regulatory approvals, challenges in clinical trials, the ability to retain employees, research and development expenses, reliance on third parties, intellectual property issues, competition, future funding needs, economic conditions, and other industry-specific risks. You should not place undue reliance on these statements, which are current as of the date of this press release. BrYet does not plan to update these statements unless legally required.

Media & Investor Contact

BrYet US, Inc.

2450 Holcombe Blvd., Suite 1520, Houston, TX 77021, USA

info@bryetpharma.com