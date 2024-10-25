Brixton Biosciences Receives $2M NIH HEAL Initiative Grant to Drive Drug-Free Pain Relief Innovations

The grant from the NIH HEAL Initiative® will support the development and clinical advancement of Neural Ice™, a non-opioid, injectable solution offering long-lasting pain relief.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brixton Biosciences , a clinical-stage life sciences company, today announced it has been awarded first-year funding of a $2 million grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) through the Helping to End Addiction Long-term® Initiative , or NIH HEAL Initiative®. The grant (No. R44AR084998) will support Brixton’s ongoing development of Neural Ice™, an injectable, drug-free pain management technology designed to provide long-lasting relief from chronic and post-operative pain. This funding is part of the NIH’s efforts to address the opioid crisis by advancing scientific solutions that reduce reliance on opioids for pain treatment.

The NIH HEAL Initiative is a nationwide effort to address the opioid public health crisis, funding research projects that explore innovative approaches to understanding, managing, and treating pain, as well as preventing opioid misuse and addiction. Brixton Biosciences’ Neural Ice™ aligns with this mission as it represents a novel, drug-free alternative to opioids for pain management.

“Our award from the NIH HEAL Initiative is a significant step forward in addressing the urgent need for non-opioid pain management solutions,” said Sameer Sabir, CEO and Co-Founder of Brixton Biosciences. “This funding will further advance Neural Ice, helping us bring safer, non-addictive options to a broad array of patients who suffer from chronic and post-surgical pain. We’re proud to contribute to the fight against opioid misuse and addiction. We truly believe Neural Ice will change the landscape of pain relief.”

The NIH grant will enable Brixton to refine Neural Ice™ and accelerate its clinical application, expanding its development to indications beyond the initial study focused on chronic knee pain. By focusing on non-pharmacological treatments, this initiative supports the broader healthcare mission of reducing opioid dependency while improving patient outcomes.

Brixton’s award from the NIH HEAL Initiative underscores a shared commitment to solving critical public health issues. The collaboration advances Brixton’s groundbreaking pain management research while contributing to a broader effort to stem the tide of opioid misuse across the country.

About Brixton Biosciences:

Brixton

Biosciences, a spin-out from Massachusetts General

Brigham

, is a clinical-stage life sciences company that develops novel therapies for treating pain. Its leadership team comprises experienced managers and key medical advisors, enabling a patient-centric strategy driven by the best of the best. Backed by deep research, the company addresses crucial unmet needs in the field of pain management, which has historically been dominated by systemic medicine.

Brixton

Biosciences’ innovative therapeutics, such as its novel Neural Ice™, have the potential to provide pain relief in a single and easy drug-free injectable that is a non-addictive, locally targeted, and comparatively long-lasting solution.

