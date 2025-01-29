Britannia Life Sciences Inc. Provides Corporate Update

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2025) - Britannia Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: BLAB) (“Britannia” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide the following corporate update to its shareholders:

Sale of UK Operating Subsidiary

As announced recently, Britannia successfully completed the sale of Advanced Development and Safety Laboratories Inc. (“ADSL”), its UK operating subsidiary (the “Transaction”). Net proceeds from the Transaction, after settling debt, intercompany loans, and minority interests, are approximately $13 million at the time of closing, with additional earnout payments of up to $9.9 million The earnout payments are contingent upon ADSL achieving certain EBITDA targets at the end of March and December 2025.

This Transaction underscores Britannia’s commitment to unlocking shareholder value and strategically aligning its resources for future growth.

Strategic Positioning

The net proceeds from the Transaction leave Britannia in a strong financial position to execute on its strategy. Britannia is taking a measured approach to redeploying this cash, prioritizing the preservation of liquidity in order to capitalize on highly accretive opportunities that create value for shareholders. With a focus on disciplined reinvestment, the Company is well-positioned to evaluate and act on opportunities that drive long-term shareholder value.

Committed to Effective Capital Allocation

The Board of Directors is also considering opportunities to enhance shareholder value through strategic capital allocation initiatives. These initiatives could include share buybacks, either through a Normal Course Issuer Bid (“NCIB”) or a Substantial Issuer Bid (“SIB”), to ensure the Company’s share price reflects its fair value. The Company will also evaluate dividend strategies, such as special dividends or regular payouts, to distribute excess cash directly to shareholders. By leveraging these tax-effective and accretive mechanisms, Britannia aims to optimize returns for its shareholders, strengthen investor confidence, and support sustainable growth.

Britannia’s Investment in Britannia Mining Solutions

Britannia currently owns 510,000 shares in Britannia Mining Solutions Inc. (BMS), representing a 30% interest in BMS. Recently, BMS successfully raised over $2.5 million from arm’s length third parties at a valuation of $12.75 per share, highlighting the growing value of this strategic investment.

The Board recognizes the significant potential of BMS and is dedicated to supporting the company as it seeks opportunities to drive value for Britannia shareholders. BMS is considered an important component of Britannia’s portfolio, and the Board and management are fully aligned on the objective of helping the business meet its strategic goals.

Peter Shippen, CEO of Britannia, commented:

“The sale of our UK operating subsidiary represents a meaningful step in aligning our resources with our strategic priorities. We are committed to carefully redeploying this capital into opportunities that are accretive and beneficial to our shareholders. At the same time, we continue to see significant potential in Britannia Mining Solutions and are excited about the value it could deliver to our stakeholders as it continues to mature.”

About Britannia Life Sciences Inc.

Britannia Life Sciences Inc. is a diversified company focused on introducing cutting-edge technologies into traditional laboratory and testing platforms to power data-driven insights to improve the outcomes of its customers. Through its subsidiary, Britannia Mining Solutions, the Company provides geochemical testing and analysis to the natural resources industry. Britannia Mining Solutions operates a geochemical laboratory in the United States and is in the process of rolling out 12 PhotonAssayTM machines globally, the first two of which have been installed and commissioned to-date. With a commitment to innovation and shareholder value, Britannia seeks to create opportunities that align with its core competencies while supporting growth in high-potential areas.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s plans, strategies, and expectations. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

For more information, please contact:

Britannia Life Sciences Inc.Investor Relations

Email: investors@britannia.life

