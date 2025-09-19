Britannia Life Sciences Inc. Delays Closing of Debenture Offering

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2025) -(CSE: BLAB) ("" or the "") announced today that the closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering of unsecured debentures (the "") for gross proceeds of up to CAD$10 million (the "") will be delayed until September 30, 2025 or such other date as the Company and subscribers may agree. The Offering was initially expected to close on or before September 15, 2025.The Debentures are being offered by private placement to eligible investors in reliance on applicable exemptions from prospectus requirements under Canadian securities laws. The securities issued pursuant to the offering will be subject to a four-month hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws. The Offering remains subject to customary closing conditions and any required regulatory approvals, including approval of the CSE.About Britannia Life Sciences Inc.Britannia Life Sciences Inc. is a diversified services platform operating across North America and Europe. Historically anchored in science-based services-such as laboratory testing and regulatory compliance - the company recently sold its U.K. laboratory business and is repositioning its expertise and infrastructure for broader opportunities. Management is actively exploring how the existing platform can be applied to the growing markets for private debt and non-resource royalties and is considering a rebrand to better reflect this wider strategic focus beyond the life-sciences sector.For further information, please contact:Peter Shippen, CEOBritannia Life Sciences Inc.416-930-7711Email:Website:To view the source version of this press release, please visit