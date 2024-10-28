Bristol Myers Squibb to Present New Clinical and Health Economics and Outcomes Research Data at Psych Congress 2024

Key presentations include topline safety, efficacy and patient satisfaction data from the 52-week, open label EMERGENT-4 and EMERGENT-5 clinical trials evaluating COBENFY™ (xanomeline and trospium chloride) for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults

Additional presentations to include schizophrenia focused disease-state and Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR)

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$BMY #COBENFY--Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that new clinical and health economics and outcomes research data (HEOR) from its neuropsychiatry portfolio evaluating COBENFY™ (xanomeline and trospium chloride) in schizophrenia in adults will be presented at Psych Congress 2024, taking place October 29 – November 2 in Boston, Massachusetts.





“Building on momentum from the recent U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s approval of COBENFY for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults, we’re pleased to be sharing additional data at Psych Congress from the EMERGENT clinical trial program that further highlights the differentiated clinical profile of COBENFY, including efficacy, safety, and patient reported outcomes of adults with schizophrenia who participated in our long-term clinical trials,” said Alyssa Johnsen, MD, PhD, senior vice president and head of clinical development, Immunology, Cardiovascular and Neuroscience, Bristol Myers Squibb. “As we continue to strengthen our neuropsychiatry portfolio, we remain committed to developing and delivering differentiated options for patients.”

Research to be presented at the meeting continues to demonstrate COBENFY as a differentiated treatment option for adults living with schizophrenia. Notable data poster presentations include:

Clinical:

Long-Term Safety and Efficacy of Xanomeline and Trospium Chloride in Schizophrenia: Results from the 52-Week, Open-Label EMERGENT-4 Trial

Long-Term Safety, Tolerability, and Efficacy of Xanomeline and Trospium Chloride in People with Schizophrenia: Results From the 52-Week, Open-Label EMERGENT-5 Trial

Patient Satisfaction with Xanomeline and Trospium Chloride Treatment for Schizophrenia: A Qualitative Interview-Based Study

Changes in Quality of Life for Schizophrenia Outpatients Receiving the Muscarinic Agonist Xanomeline and Trospium: Findings of a Qualitative Interview-Based Study

HEOR:

Negative symptoms and cognitive impairment in US patients with schizophrenia: a real-world descriptive study using the NeuroBlu database

Comparative Efficacy, Safety, and Tolerability of Xanomeline and Trospium Chloride versus Eight Atypical Antipsychotics for the Acute Treatment of Adults with Schizophrenia – A Network Meta-Analysis

Current Estimates of the Incidence and Prevalence of Schizophrenia in the U.S.

A full list of Bristol Myers Squibb presentations at Psych Congress is below. All presentations will take place in the Exhibit Hall on Thursday, October 31 and Friday, November 1 from 1:30 – 3:00 p.m. ET. For more information, please visit the Psych Congress website here.

Abstract Title Primary Author Type Clinical Data Long-Term Safety and Efficacy of Xanomeline and Trospium Chloride in Schizophrenia: Results from the 52-Week, Open-Label EMERGENT-4 Trial Kaul, I. Poster Long-Term Safety, Tolerability, and Efficacy of Xanomeline and Trospium Chloride in People with Schizophrenia: Results From the 52-Week, Open-Label EMERGENT-5 Trial Kaul, I. Poster Patient Satisfaction with Xanomeline and Trospium Chloride Treatment for Schizophrenia: A Qualitative Interview-Based Study Horan, W. Poster Changes in Quality of Life for Schizophrenia Outpatients Receiving the Muscarinic Agonist Xanomeline and Trospium: Findings of a Qualitative Interview-Based Study Weiden, P. Poster Efficacy of Xanomeline and Trospium Chloride in Schizophrenia: Post Hoc Analyses of Data Pooled From Three 5-Week, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled EMERGENT Trials Kaul, I. Poster Xanomeline and Trospium Chloride for the Treatment of Agitation in Schizophrenia: PANSS-EC Results From Three Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Trials Yeung, P. Poster Long-Term Metabolic Outcomes Associated With Xanomeline and Trospium Chloride: Interim Results From Pooled, Long-Term Safety Studies EMERGENT-4 and EMERGENT-5 Claxton, A. Poster Assessing Participant Experience With Xanomeline and Trospium Chloride Treatment Using In-Trial Qualitative Interviews: Perceived Effect on Symptoms During a Long-Term Phase 3 Trial in Schizophrenia Horan, W. Poster Health Economics and Outcomes Research Negative symptoms and cognitive impairment in US patients with schizophrenia: a real-world descriptive study using the NeuroBlu database Lipunova, N., Holmusk Technologies, Inc. Poster Comparative Efficacy, Safety, and Tolerability of Xanomeline and Trospium Chloride versus Eight Atypical Antipsychotics for the Acute Treatment of Adults with Schizophrenia – A Network Meta-Analysis Hickey, C., Lumanity Poster Current Estimates of the Incidence and Prevalence of Schizophrenia in the U.S. Cajigal, A. Poster

About Schizophrenia

Schizophrenia is a persistent and often disabling mental illness impacting how a person thinks, feels and behaves. There are three symptom domains of schizophrenia, which include positive symptoms (e.g., hallucinations, delusions, disordered thinking and speech), negative symptoms (e.g., lack of motivation, lack of emotional expression/flat affect, social withdrawal) and cognitive dysfunction (e.g., impaired attention, deficits in memory, concentration and decision-making). The symptoms of schizophrenia can affect all areas of people’s lives, making it difficult to maintain employment, live independently and manage relationships. Schizophrenia affects nearly 24 million people worldwide, including 2.8 million people in the United States, and is one of the top 15 leading causes of disability worldwide.

About COBENFY™ (xanomeline and trospium chloride)

COBENFY™ (xanomeline and trospium chloride), formerly KarXT, is an oral medication for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. COBENFY combines xanomeline, a dual M 1 - and M 4 -preferring muscarinic receptor agonist, with trospium chloride, a muscarinic receptor antagonist that does not appreciably cross the blood-brain barrier, primarily confining its effects to peripheral tissues. While the exact mechanism of action of COBENFY is unknown, its efficacy is thought to be due to the agonist activity of xanomeline at M 1 and M 4 muscarinic acetylcholine receptors in the central nervous system.

INDICATION

COBENFY™ (xanomeline and trospium chloride) is indicated for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

CONTRAINDICATIONS

COBENFY is contraindicated in patients with:

urinary retention

moderate (Child-Pugh Class B) or severe (Child-Pugh Class C) hepatic impairment

gastric retention

history of hypersensitivity to COBENFY or trospium chloride. Angioedema has been reported with COBENFY and trospium chloride.

untreated narrow-angle glaucoma

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Risk of Urinary Retention: COBENFY can cause urinary retention. Geriatric patients and patients with clinically significant bladder outlet obstruction and incomplete bladder emptying (e.g., patients with benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), diabetic cystopathy) may be at increased risk of urinary retention.

COBENFY is contraindicated in patients with pre-existing urinary retention and is not recommended in patients with moderate or severe renal impairment.

In patients taking COBENFY, monitor for symptoms of urinary retention, including urinary hesitancy, weak stream, incomplete bladder emptying, and dysuria. Instruct patients to be aware of the risk and promptly report symptoms of urinary retention to their healthcare provider. Urinary retention is a known risk factor for urinary tract infections. In patients with symptoms of urinary retention, consider reducing the dose of COBENFY, discontinuing COBENFY, or referring patients for urologic evaluation as clinically indicated.

Risk of Use in Patients with Hepatic Impairment: Patients with hepatic impairment have higher systemic exposures of xanomeline, a component of COBENFY, compared to patients with normal hepatic function, which may result in increased incidence of COBENFY-related adverse reactions.

COBENFY is contraindicated in patients with moderate or severe hepatic impairment. COBENFY is not recommended in patients with mild hepatic impairment.

Assess liver enzymes prior to initiating COBENFY and as clinically indicated during treatment.

Risk of Use in Patients with Biliary Disease: In clinical studies with COBENFY, transient increases in liver enzymes with rapid decline occurred, consistent with transient biliary obstruction due to biliary contraction and possible gallstone passage.

COBENFY is not recommended for patients with active biliary disease such as symptomatic gallstones. Assess liver enzymes and bilirubin prior to initiating COBENFY and as clinically indicated during treatment. The occurrence of symptoms such as dyspepsia, nausea, vomiting, or upper abdominal pain should prompt assessment for gallbladder disorders, biliary disorders, and pancreatitis, as clinically indicated.

Discontinue COBENFY in the presence of signs or symptoms of substantial liver injury such as jaundice, pruritus, or alanine aminotransferase levels more than five times the upper limit of normal or five times baseline values.

Decreased Gastrointestinal Motility: COBENFY contains trospium chloride. Trospium chloride, like other antimuscarinic agents, may decrease gastrointestinal motility. Administer COBENFY with caution in patients with gastrointestinal obstructive disorders because of the risk of gastric retention. Use COBENFY with caution in patients with conditions such as ulcerative colitis, intestinal atony, and myasthenia gravis.

Risk of Angioedema: Angioedema of the face, lips, tongue, and/or larynx has been reported with COBENFY and trospium chloride, a component of COBENFY. In one case, angioedema occurred after the first dose of trospium chloride. Angioedema associated with upper airway swelling may be life-threatening. If involvement of the tongue, hypopharynx, or larynx occurs, discontinue COBENFY and initiate appropriate therapy and/or measures necessary to ensure a patent airway. COBENFY is contraindicated in patients with a history of hypersensitivity to trospium chloride.

Risk of Use in Patients with Narrow-angle Glaucoma: Pupillary dilation may occur due to the anticholinergic effects of COBENFY. This may trigger an acute angle closure attack in patients with anatomically narrow angles. In patients known to have anatomically narrow angles, COBENFY should only be used if the potential benefits outweigh the risks and with careful monitoring.

Increases in Heart Rate: COBENFY can increase heart rate. Assess heart rate at baseline and as clinically indicated during treatment with COBENFY.

Anticholinergic Adverse Reactions in Patients with Renal Impairment: Trospium chloride, a component of COBENFY, is substantially excreted by the kidney. COBENFY is not recommended in patients with moderate or severe renal impairment (estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) <60 mL/min). Systemic exposure of trospium chloride is higher in patients with moderate and severe renal impairment. Therefore, anticholinergic adverse reactions (including dry mouth, constipation, dyspepsia, urinary tract infection, and urinary retention) are expected to be greater in patients with moderate and severe renal impairment.

Central Nervous System Effects: Trospium chloride, a component of COBENFY, is associated with anticholinergic central nervous system (CNS) effects. A variety of CNS anticholinergic effects have been reported with trospium chloride, including dizziness, confusion, hallucinations, and somnolence. Monitor patients for signs of anticholinergic CNS effects, particularly after beginning treatment or increasing the dose. Advise patients not to drive or operate heavy machinery until they know how COBENFY affects them. If a patient experiences anticholinergic CNS effects, consider dose reduction or drug discontinuation.

Most Common Adverse Reactions (≥5% and at least twice placebo): nausea, dyspepsia, constipation, vomiting, hypertension, abdominal pain, diarrhea, tachycardia, dizziness, and gastroesophageal reflux disease.

Use in Specific Populations:

Moderate or Severe Renal Impairment: Not recommended

Mild Hepatic Impairment: Not recommended

COBENFY (xanomeline and trospium chloride) is available in 50mg/20mg, 100mg/20mg, and 125mg/30mg capsules.

Please see U.S. Full Prescribing Information, including Patient Information.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about Bristol Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, the research, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. All statements that are not statements of historical facts are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and projections about our future financial results, goals, plans and objectives and involve inherent risks, assumptions and uncertainties, including internal or external factors that could delay, divert or change any of them in the next several years, that are difficult to predict, may be beyond our control and could cause our future financial results, goals, plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the statements. These risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors include, among others, that future study results may not be consistent with the results to date and that COBENFY (xanomeline and trospium chloride) may not achieve its primary study endpoints or receive regulatory approval for the indications described in this release in the currently anticipated timeline or at all, any marketing approvals, if granted, may have significant limitations on their use, and, if approved, whether COBENFY for such indications will be commercially successful. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated together with the many risks and uncertainties that affect Bristol Myers Squibb’s business and market, particularly those identified in the cautionary statement and risk factors discussion in Bristol Myers Squibb’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as updated by our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made only as of the date of this document and except as otherwise required by applicable law, Bristol Myers Squibb undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

corporatefinancial-news

Contacts



Bristol Myers Squibb



Media Inquiries:

media@bms.com

Investors:

investor.relations@bms.com