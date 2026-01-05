Bristol Myers Squibb to Present at J.P. Morgan’s 44th Annual Healthcare Conference

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that the company will present at J.P. Morgan’s 44th Annual Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 12, 2026.

The company’s presentation and participation in a fireside chat will begin at 7:30 a.m. PST/10:30 a.m. ET.

The event will be webcast simultaneously at http://investor.bms.com, with materials related to the presentation available at the start of the live webcast. A replay and archived edition of the presentation will be available following the conclusion of the event.

About Bristol Myers Squibb: Transforming Patients’ Lives Through Science

At Bristol Myers Squibb, our mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. We are pursuing bold science to define what’s possible for the future of medicine and the patients we serve. For more information, visit us at BMS.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

corporatefinancial-news

Media:

media@bms.com

Investors:

investor.relations@bms.com