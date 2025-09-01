Bristol Myers Squibb Presents Real-World Outcomes of Camzyos (mavacamten) Across Four Continents at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress 2025

Findings from COLLIGO-HCM reinforce Camzyos’ efficacy and safety profile in reducing left ventricular outflow tract (LVOT) obstruction and improving symptom burden in a racially diverse, global patient population

COLLIGO-HCM is a part of the WAYFARER-HCM global data program aimed at providing insights into use of Camzyos in real-world clinical practice

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today presented results from COLLIGO-HCM, a global retrospective real-world data study, in an oral session at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress 2025 in Madrid, Spain. The analysis showed that Camzyos (mavacamten) was associated with reductions in left ventricular outflow tract (LVOT) obstruction and improvements in symptom burden in a racially diverse population of patients with symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (oHCM) treated in an international, real-world setting. The effectiveness and safety demonstrated in COLLIGO-HCM are consistent with results from randomized, controlled clinical trials and further support the growing body of evidence for Camzyos, the first and only approved cardiac myosin inhibitor, as a standard of care for New York Heart Association (NYHA) class II-III symptomatic oHCM.

“Obstructive HCM can lead to considerable negative impact on patients’ lives," said Arnon Adler, MD, staff cardiologist at the Peter Munk Cardiac Centre at University Health Network and associate professor at the University of Toronto. “These global real-world outcomes data, which are consistent with results from clinical trials, reinforce the overall effectiveness and safety profile of Camzyos and its benefits for diverse global patient groups, including those that are often underrepresented in clinical trials.”

The COLLIGO-HCM study is part of Bristol Myers Squibb’s global real-world data program, WAYFARER-HCM (Worldwide AnalYsis on eFfectiveness AcRoss divErse populations for Real-world mavacamten use in patients with Hypertrophic CardioMyopathy), spanning seven countries (U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., Netherlands, Australia, and Israel) and more than 3,000 patients.

“Real-world outcomes data have the potential to provide important insights from clinical practice that can help inform treatment decisions,” said Homa Dastani, vice president, Global HEOR Immunology and Cardiovascular, Bristol Myers Squibb. “These COLLIGO-HCM real-world effectiveness and safety data build on the well-established clinical program for Camzyos, which has consistently demonstrated reduction in obstruction and effective and lasting symptom improvement. Our clinical program and long-term extension analyses span nearly six years combined, and we look forward to continuing to demonstrate the long-term effectiveness and safety of Camzyos in real-world settings across diverse patient populations as part of our global WAYFARER-HCM program.”

The COLLIGO-HCM study assessed effectiveness and safety outcomes in a racially diverse population (n=278), including 23.2% Black, 5.4% Asian and 4.3% Middle Eastern or North African participants, who received treatment at sites across four continents. At baseline, 54.7% of patients were NYHA class II, and 45.3% were NYHA class III.

Results showed that 59.9% of patients achieved ≥1 NYHA class improvement by week 24. Overall, 86.5% (180/208) of patients with at least 12 weeks of follow-up and 94.4% (153/162) of patients with at least 24 weeks of follow-up had an NYHA classification of II or below, including 30.9% (50/162) who had an NYHA classification of I; these proportions improved consistently through week 96. By week 36, almost all patients (90.3%) achieved mean LVOT gradients of ≤30 mm Hg at rest, and 76.8% after Valsalva provocation; these proportions remained consistent through week 96.

Some patients, 7.2% (20/278), initiated Camzyos as monotherapy. Of patients on background medication (e.g., beta blocker and/or calcium channel blocker) at baseline (n=258), 26.4% (68/258) discontinued at least one type of therapy, and 5% (13/258) down-titrated background medication after starting Camzyos.

Mean left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) following Camzyos initiation remained at or above 61% throughout follow-up; the baseline value was 66%. Temporary interruption of Camzyos due to LVEF ≤50% occurred in 11 patients (4%), and permanent discontinuation due to LVEF ≤50% occurred in three patients (1.1%). All patients’ LVEF returned to >50% after permanent discontinuation of Camzyos. Echocardiogram requirements to monitor LVEF are country dependent, including a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) program in the U.S. The proportion of patients with LVEF ≤50% aligns with the published safety profile of Camzyos and was consistent across all sites, regardless of echocardiogram monitoring requirements.

New-onset atrial fibrillation was recorded in eight patients (2.9%), which is consistent with previously reported data from other real-world evidence studies as well as the pivotal oHCM clinical trials for Camzyos.

Camzyos is a standard of care for the treatment of NYHA class II-III symptomatic oHCM and is included in both the ESC and AHA/ACC clinical guidelines as a recommended option for when symptoms persist after first-line therapy.

About COLLIGO-HCM

COLLIGO-HCM (mavaCamten ObservationaL evIdence Global cOnsortium in hypertrophic cardiomyopathy) is a global, multicenter, observational research initiative that aims to describe the outcomes of Camzyos among patients with symptomatic obstructive HCM in an international, real-world setting. Investigators collected retrospective data from existing medical records and electronic registries from HCM centers around the world. They analyzed patient characteristics, symptoms, echocardiography data and adverse events at baseline and at various follow-up times. Participating sites were located in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Australia, and Israel.

About WAYFARER-HCM

WAYFARER-HCM (Worldwide AnalYsis on eFfectiveness AcRoss divErse populations for Real-world mavacamten use in patients with Hypertrophic CardioMyopathy) is Bristol Myers Squibb’s global real-world data program. It is designed to generate additional evidence from clinical practice settings to further inform healthcare decision makers, including healthcare providers and payers, to complement and extend the current knowledge base of the effectiveness of Camzyos. The WAYFARER-HCM program includes analyses on effectiveness outcomes of patients with symptomatic obstructive HCM treated with Camzyos, including anonymized medical records from clinical centers, and medical and pharmacy health insurance claims. To date, publications and presentations from the WAYFARER-HCM program include a sample size of more than 3,000 patients spanning seven countries (U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., Netherlands, Australia, and Israel).

About CAMZYOS® (mavacamten)

CAMZYOS® (mavacamten) is the first and only cardiac myosin inhibitor approved in the U.S., indicated for the treatment of adults with symptomatic New York Heart Association (NYHA) class II-III obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (oHCM) to improve functional capacity and symptoms, and in the European Union, indicated for the treatment of symptomatic (NYHA, class II-III) oHCM in adult patients. It has also received regulatory approvals in more than 50 countries and regions across five continents. CAMZYOS is a selective, reversible, allosteric inhibitor of cardiac myosin. CAMZYOS modulates the number of myosin heads that can enter “on actin” (power-generating) states, thus reducing the probability of force-producing (systolic) and residual (diastolic) cross-bridge formation. Excess myosin actin cross-bridge formation and dysregulation of the super-relaxed state are mechanistic hallmarks of HCM. CAMZYOS shifts the overall myosin population towards an energy-sparing, recruitable, super-relaxed state. In oHCM patients, myosin inhibition with CAMZYOS reduces dynamic left ventricular outflow tract (LVOT) obstruction and improves cardiac filling pressures. These effects on the heart translate to improvement in symptoms and ability to be active in symptomatic patients with oHCM.

U.S. IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

WARNING: RISK OF HEART FAILURE

CAMZYOS reduces left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) and can cause heart failure due to systolic dysfunction.

Echocardiogram assessments of LVEF are required prior to and during treatment with CAMZYOS. Initiation of CAMZYOS in patients with LVEF <55% is not recommended. Interrupt CAMZYOS if LVEF is <50% at any visit or if the patient experiences heart failure symptoms or worsening clinical status.

Concomitant use of CAMZYOS with certain cytochrome P450 inhibitors or discontinuation of certain cytochrome P450 inducers may increase the risk of heart failure due to systolic dysfunction; therefore, the use of CAMZYOS is contraindicated with the following:

Strong CYP2C19 inhibitors

Moderate to strong CYP2C19 inducers or moderate to strong CYP3A4 inducers

Because of the risk of heart failure due to systolic dysfunction, CAMZYOS is available only through a restricted program under a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) called the CAMZYOS REMS PROGRAM.

CONTRAINDICATIONS

CAMZYOS is contraindicated with concomitant use of:

Strong CYP2C19 inhibitors

Moderate to strong CYP2C19 inducers or moderate to strong CYP3A4 inducers

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Heart Failure

CAMZYOS reduces systolic contraction and can cause heart failure or significantly reduce ventricular function. Patients who experience a serious intercurrent illness (eg, serious infection) or arrhythmia (eg, atrial fibrillation or other uncontrolled tachyarrhythmia) are at greater risk of developing systolic dysfunction and heart failure.

Assess the patient’s clinical status and LVEF prior to and regularly during treatment and adjust the CAMZYOS dose accordingly. New or worsening arrhythmia, dyspnea, chest pain, fatigue, palpitations, leg edema, or elevations in N-terminal pro-B-type natriuretic peptide (NT-proBNP) may be signs and symptoms of heart failure and should also prompt an evaluation of cardiac function.

Asymptomatic LVEF reduction, intercurrent illnesses, and arrhythmias require additional dosing considerations.

Initiation of CAMZYOS in patients with LVEF <55% is not recommended. Avoid concomitant use of CAMZYOS in patients on disopyramide, ranolazine, verapamil with a beta blocker, or diltiazem with a beta blocker as these medications and combinations increase the risk of left ventricular systolic dysfunction and heart failure symptoms and clinical experience is limited.

CYP450 Drug Interactions Leading to Heart Failure or Loss of Effectiveness

CAMZYOS is primarily metabolized by CYP2C19 and CYP3A4 enzymes. Concomitant use of CAMZYOS and drugs that interact with these enzymes may lead to life-threatening drug interactions such as heart failure or loss of effectiveness.

Advise patients of the potential for drug interactions, including with over-the-counter medications (such as omeprazole, esomeprazole, or cimetidine). Advise patients to inform their healthcare provider of all concomitant products prior to and during CAMZYOS treatment.

CAMZYOS Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) Program

CAMZYOS is only available through a restricted program called the CAMZYOS REMS Program because of the risk of heart failure due to systolic dysfunction. Notable requirements of the CAMZYOS REMS Program include the following:

Prescribers must be certified by enrolling in the REMS Program

Patients must enroll in the REMS Program and comply with ongoing monitoring requirements

Pharmacies must be certified by enrolling in the REMS Program and must only dispense to patients who are authorized to receive CAMZYOS

Wholesalers and distributors must only distribute to certified pharmacies

Further information is available at www.CAMZYOSREMS.com or by telephone at 1-833-628-7367.

Embryo-Fetal Toxicity

CAMZYOS may cause fetal toxicity when administered to a pregnant female, based on animal studies. Confirm absence of pregnancy in females of reproductive potential prior to treatment and advise patients to use effective contraception during treatment with CAMZYOS and for 4 months after the last dose. Combined hormonal contraceptives (CHCs) containing a combination of ethinyl estradiol and norethindrone may be used with CAMZYOS. However, CAMZYOS may reduce the effectiveness of certain other CHCs. If these CHCs are used, advise patients to add nonhormonal contraception (such as condoms) during concomitant use and for 4 months after the last dose of CAMZYOS.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

In the EXPLORER-HCM trial, adverse reactions occurring in >5% of patients and more commonly in the CAMZYOS group than in the placebo group were dizziness (27% vs 18%) and syncope (6% vs 2%). There were no new adverse reactions identified in VALOR-HCM.

Effects on Systolic Function

In the EXPLORER-HCM trial, mean (SD) resting LVEF was 74% (6) at baseline in both treatment groups. Mean (SD) absolute change from baseline in LVEF was -4% (8) in the CAMZYOS group and 0% (7) in the placebo group over the 30-week treatment period. At Week 38, following an 8-week interruption of trial drug, mean LVEF was similar to baseline for both treatment groups. In the EXPLORER-HCM trial, 7 (6%) patients in the CAMZYOS group and 2 (2%) patients in the placebo group experienced reversible reductions in LVEF <50% (median 48%: range 35-49%) while on treatment. In all 7 patients treated with CAMZYOS, LVEF recovered following interruption of CAMZYOS.

DRUG INTERACTIONS

Potential for Other Drugs to Affect Plasma Concentrations of CAMZYOS

CAMZYOS is primarily metabolized by CYP2C19 and to a lesser extent by CYP3A4 and CYP2C9. Inducers and inhibitors of CYP2C19 and moderate to strong inhibitors or inducers of CYP3A4 may affect the exposures of CAMZYOS.

Impact of Other Drugs on CAMZYOS:

Strong CYP2C19 Inhibitors : Concomitant use increases CAMZYOS exposure, which may increase the risk of heart failure due to systolic dysfunction. Concomitant use is contraindicated.

: Concomitant use increases CAMZYOS exposure, which may increase the risk of heart failure due to systolic dysfunction. Concomitant use is contraindicated. Moderate to Strong CYP2C19 Inducers or Moderate to Strong CYP3A4 Inducers : Concomitant use decreases CAMZYOS exposure, which may reduce CAMZYOS’ efficacy. The risk of heart failure due to systolic dysfunction may increase with discontinuation of these inducers as the levels of induced enzyme normalizes. Concomitant use is contraindicated.

: Concomitant use decreases CAMZYOS exposure, which may reduce CAMZYOS’ efficacy. The risk of heart failure due to systolic dysfunction may increase with discontinuation of these inducers as the levels of induced enzyme normalizes. Concomitant use is contraindicated. Weak CYP2C19 Inhibitors or Moderate CYP3A4 Inhibitors : Concomitant use with a weak CYP2C19 inhibitor or a moderate CYP3A4 inhibitor increases CAMZYOS exposure, which may increase the risk of adverse drug reactions. Initiate CAMZYOS at the recommended starting dose of 5 mg orally once daily in patients who are on stable therapy with a weak CYP2C19 inhibitor or a moderate CYP3A4 inhibitor. Reduce dose of CAMZYOS by one level (ie, 15 to 10 mg, 10 to 5 mg, or 5 to 2.5 mg) in patients who are on CAMZYOS treatment and intend to initiate a weak CYP2C19 inhibitor or a moderate CYP3A4 inhibitor. Schedule clinical and echocardiographic assessment 4 weeks after inhibitor initiation, and do not up-titrate CAMZYOS until 12 weeks after inhibitor initiation. Avoid initiation of concomitant weak CYP2C19 and moderate CYP3A4 inhibitors in patients who are on stable treatment with 2.5 mg of CAMZYOS because a lower dose is not available. For short-term use (eg, 1 week), interrupt CAMZYOS for the duration of treatment with a weak inhibitor of CYP2C19 or a moderate inhibitor of CYP3A4. CAMZYOS may be reinitiated at the previous dose immediately on discontinuation of concomitant therapy.

: Concomitant use with a weak CYP2C19 inhibitor or a moderate CYP3A4 inhibitor increases CAMZYOS exposure, which may increase the risk of adverse drug reactions. Initiate CAMZYOS at the recommended starting dose of 5 mg orally once daily in patients who are on stable therapy with a weak CYP2C19 inhibitor or a moderate CYP3A4 inhibitor. Reduce dose of CAMZYOS by one level (ie, 15 to 10 mg, 10 to 5 mg, or 5 to 2.5 mg) in patients who are on CAMZYOS treatment and intend to initiate a weak CYP2C19 inhibitor or a moderate CYP3A4 inhibitor. Schedule clinical and echocardiographic assessment 4 weeks after inhibitor initiation, and do not up-titrate CAMZYOS until 12 weeks after inhibitor initiation. Avoid initiation of concomitant weak CYP2C19 and moderate CYP3A4 inhibitors in patients who are on stable treatment with 2.5 mg of CAMZYOS because a lower dose is not available. For short-term use (eg, 1 week), interrupt CAMZYOS for the duration of treatment with a weak inhibitor of CYP2C19 or a moderate inhibitor of CYP3A4. CAMZYOS may be reinitiated at the previous dose immediately on discontinuation of concomitant therapy. Moderate CYP2C19 Inhibitors or Strong CYP3A4 Inhibitors : Concomitant use with a moderate CYP2C19 inhibitor or strong CYP3A4 inhibitor increases CAMZYOS exposure, which may increase the risk of adverse drug reactions. Discontinuing use of a moderate CYP2C19 inhibitor or strong CYP3A4 inhibitor after long-term concomitant use may decrease CAMZYOS exposure, which may reduce CAMZYOS’ efficacy. Initiate CAMZYOS at a starting dosage of 2.5 mg orally once daily in patients who are on a stable therapy with a moderate CYP2C19 inhibitor or a strong CYP3A4 inhibitor. Reduce dose of CAMZYOS by one level (ie, 15 to 10 mg, 10 to 5 mg, or 5 to 2.5 mg) in patients who are on CAMZYOS and intend to initiate a moderate CYP2C19 inhibitor or a strong CYP3A4 inhibitor. Avoid initiation of concomitant moderate CYP2C19 and strong CYP3A4 inhibitors in patients who are on a stable treatment with 2.5 mg of CAMZYOS because a lower dose is not available. An increase in dose of CAMZYOS may be needed if the moderate inhibitor of CYP2C19 or strong inhibitor of CYP3A4 is discontinued after long-term concomitant use. Monitor for new or worsening symptoms. For short-term use (ie, when CAMZYOS dose modification is not feasible), interrupt CAMZYOS for the duration of treatment with a moderate inhibitor of CYP2C19 or a strong inhibitor of CYP3A4. CAMZYOS may be reinitiated at the previous dose immediately on discontinuation of concomitant therapy

Potential for CAMZYOS to Affect Plasma Concentrations of Other Drugs

CAMZYOS is an inducer of CYP3A4, CYP2C9, and CYP2C19. Concomitant use with CYP3A4, CYP2C9, or CYP2C19 substrates may reduce plasma concentration of these drugs. Closely monitor when CAMZYOS is used with concomitant CYP3A4, CYP2C9, or CYP2C19 substrates unless otherwise recommended in the Prescribing Information.

Certain Combined Hormonal Contraceptives (CHCs): Progestin and ethinyl estradiol are CYP3A4 substrates. Concomitant use of CAMZYOS may decrease exposures of certain progestins, which may lead to contraceptive failure. CHCs containing a combination of ethinyl estradiol and norethindrone may be used with CAMZYOS, but if other CHCs are used, advise patients to add nonhormonal contraception (such as condoms) or use an alternative contraceptive method that is not affected by CYP450 enzyme induction (eg, intrauterine system) during concomitant use and for 4 months after the last dose of CAMZYOS.

Drugs That Reduce Cardiac Contractility

Expect additive negative inotropic effects of CAMZYOS and other drugs that reduce cardiac contractility. Avoid concomitant use of CAMZYOS in patients on disopyramide, ranolazine, verapamil with a beta blocker, or diltiazem with a beta blocker as these medications and combinations increase the risk of left ventricular systolic dysfunction and heart failure symptoms and clinical experience is limited.

If concomitant therapy with a negative inotrope is initiated, or if the dose of a negative inotrope is increased, monitor LVEF closely until stable doses and clinical response have been achieved.

SPECIFIC POPULATIONS

Pregnancy

CAMZYOS may cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant female. Advise pregnant females about the potential risk to the fetus with maternal exposure to CAMZYOS during pregnancy. There is a pregnancy safety study for CAMZYOS. If CAMZYOS is administered during pregnancy, or if a patient becomes pregnant while receiving CAMZYOS or within 4 months after the last dose of CAMZYOS, healthcare providers should report CAMZYOS exposure by contacting Bristol Myers Squibb at 1-800-721-5072 or www.bms.com.

Lactation

The presence of CAMZYOS in human or animal milk, the drug’s effects on the breastfed infant, or the effects on milk production are unknown. The developmental and health benefits of breastfeeding should be considered along with the mother’s clinical need for CAMZYOS and any potential adverse effects on the breastfed child from CAMZYOS or from the underlying maternal condition.

Females and Males of Reproductive Potential

Confirm absence of pregnancy in females of reproductive potential prior to initiation of CAMZYOS. Advise females of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with CAMZYOS and for 4 months after the last dose. CHCs containing a combination of ethinyl estradiol and norethindrone may be used with CAMZYOS. However, CAMZYOS may reduce the effectiveness of certain other CHCs. If these CHCs are used, advise patients to add nonhormonal contraception (such as condoms) or use an alternative contraceptive method during concomitant use and for 4 months after the last dose of CAMZYOS.

Please see U.S. Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING and Medication Guide.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

At Bristol Myers Squibb, our mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. We are pursuing bold science to define what’s possible for the future of medicine and the patients we serve. For more information about Bristol Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, the research, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. All statements that are not statements of historical facts are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and projections about our future financial results, goals, plans and objectives and involve inherent risks, assumptions and uncertainties, including internal or external factors that could delay, divert or change any of them in the next several years, that are difficult to predict, may be beyond our control and could cause our future financial results, goals, plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the statements. These risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors include, among others, that future study results may not be consistent with the results to date and whether CAMZYOS (mavacamten) for the indication described in this release will be commercially successful. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated together with the many risks and uncertainties that affect Bristol Myers Squibb’s business and market, particularly those identified in the cautionary statement and risk factors discussion in Bristol Myers Squibb’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as updated by our subsequent Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made only as of the date of this document and except as otherwise required by applicable law, Bristol Myers Squibb undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

