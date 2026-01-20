Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Collaboration with Microsoft to Advance AI-Driven Early Detection of Lung Cancer

Joint initiative to focus on expanding early detection and equitable access to care through lung cancer specific AI workflows on Microsoft’s suite of radiology solutions

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY, “BMS”), a global leader in oncology, today announced an agreement with Microsoft, a market leader in AI-powered radiology and clinical workflow technologies, aiming to accelerate early detection of lung cancer.

Through this digital health collaboration, U.S. FDA-cleared radiology AI algorithms will be deployed via Microsoft’s Precision Imaging Network, part of Microsoft for Healthcare radiology solutions. Today, more than 80% of hospitals in the U.S. use Microsoft’s award-winning network to share medical imaging and access third-party imaging AI. AI capabilities available through Precision Imaging Network can automatically analyze X-ray and CT images to help identify lung disease, supporting radiologists in their daily workflow and helping reduce clinical workload. These advanced AI algorithms can help surface hard to detect lung nodules, potentially identify patients at earlier stages of lung cancer, and help triage them for appropriate care.

Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States, with approximately 125,000 deaths and 227,000 new cases reported annually. Medically underserved populations experience even higher lung cancer mortality rates and are less likely to receive guideline-concordant screening. With more than half of the patients with incidental findings lost to follow-up, the collaboration leverages workflow management tools to track patients with lung nodules through care pathways and help ensure regular follow-up.

“By combining Microsoft’s highly scalable radiology solutions with BMS’ deep expertise in oncology and drug delivery, we’ve envisioned a unique AI-enabled workflow that helps clinicians quickly and accurately identify patients with Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) and guide them to optimal care pathways and precision therapies,” said Dr. Alexandra Goncalves, VP and Head of Digital Health, Bristol Myers Squibb. “An integrated, AI-powered platform that streamlines patient flow can significantly improve operational efficiency and patient outcomes.”

A core objective of the collaboration is to expand access to early detection in medically underserved communities, including rural hospitals and community clinics across the United States. By harnessing advanced AI tools, especially in resource-limited settings, this initiative promotes earlier diagnosis and follow-up, enabling more equitable care for all patients.

“This new Microsoft collaboration reflects our commitment to breaking down barriers and addressing healthcare challenges,” said Andrew Whitehead, VP and Head of Population Health, Bristol Myers Squibb. “At BMS, health equity is not a standalone initiative—it is embedded in everything we do. By deploying this solution and bringing advanced AI tools to the front lines, together we will help to address health disparities in lung cancer.”

The early detection strategy for lung cancer directly supports BMS’ commitment to health equity and its focus on scalable, sustainable solutions to improve patient outcomes.

“With Microsoft’s AI-powered radiology technology platform widely deployed within healthcare delivery organizations across the country and operating behind the scenes, clinicians can more easily identify patients who may be showing early signs of cancer—often before they are aware of any symptoms—and help guide them into the appropriate care pathway sooner,” said Peter Durlach, Corporate Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer, Microsoft Health and Life Sciences. “This is a clear win for both patients and providers and aligns with Microsoft’s goals to utilize technology to unlock insights, increase efficiencies, and improve patient care.”

About Bristol Myers Squibb: Transforming Patients’ Lives Through Science

At Bristol Myers Squibb, our mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. We are pursuing bold science to define what’s possible for the future of medicine and the patients we serve. For more information, visit us at BMS.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

corporatefinancial-news

Media:

media@bms.com



Investors:

investor.relations@bms.com