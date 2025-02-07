SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 6, 2025

February 6, 2025 | 
1 min read

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (“BrightSpring” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BTSG) announced today that it plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on Thursday, March 6, 2025, prior to the Company’s earnings conference call, which will be held at 8:30 a.m. ET on the same day.

To participate in the conference call, please register here before the 8:30 a.m. ET start. A live and archived webcast of the call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.brightspringhealth.com under the “Events & Presentations” section, where related presentation materials will be posted prior to the conference call. The webcast may be accessed directly here.

About BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services provides complementary and integrated home- and community-based pharmacy and health solutions for complex populations in need of specialized and/or chronic care. Through the company’s service lines, including pharmacy, home health care and primary care, and rehabilitation and behavioral health, we provide comprehensive care and clinical solutions in all 50 states to over 400,000 customers, clients and patients daily. BrightSpring’s services have demonstrated industry-leading quality metrics across its services lines while improving the quality of life and health for high-need individuals and reducing overall costs to the healthcare system.

Contact

Investor Relations:
David Deuchler, CFA
Gilmartin Group LLC
ir@brightspringhealth.com

Media Contact:
Leigh White
leigh.white@brightspringhealth.com
502.630.7412

