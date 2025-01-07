SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Bright Peak Therapeutics to Participate in 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 7, 2025 | 
BASEL, Switzerland and SAN DIEGO, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bright Peak Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing multifunctional immunotherapies for cancer, today announced that Fredrik Wiklund, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 14th, 2025, at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time. The Company will also participate in 1-on-1 investor meetings during the conference.

About Bright Peak Therapeutics
Bright Peak Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering multifunctional immunotherapies to treat cancer. Leveraging innovative protein engineering and a proprietary chemical protein synthesis and conjugation platform, Bright Peak is building a robust pipeline of first-in-class multifunctional molecules. The company’s lead program, BPT567, is a bifunctional PD1-IL18 immunoconjugate currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials. With headquarters in Basel, Switzerland, and San Diego, CA, Bright Peak is backed by top-tier healthcare investors. For more information, visit www.brightpeaktx.com.

Contact:
info@brightpeaktx.com

